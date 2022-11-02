Managers dismayed with 10-week wait between club games

Beaufort and Rathmore will be in action this weekend in the intermediate club semi-finals, ten weeks after the quarter-finals were played

Several managers contacted by The Kerryman this week in the build up to this weekend’s County Club Championship semi-finals have expressed frustration at the lengthy wait between the quarter-finals and the semi-finals.

The quarter-finals of the Kerry Petroleum-sponsored competitions took place on the weekend of August 27/28 meaning that by the time the games are played this weekend 10 weeks will have passed.

Compounding the frustration is that the finals of the Intermediate, Junior Premier and Premier football championships will be played one week later.

One of the more out-spoken critics of the delay was Killarney Legion manager Ned English.

“It’s not ideal at all,” he told The Kerryman on Tuesday.

“For so long your team goes away, and it wouldn’t be so bad but it’s the fact you’re given so little time to reintegrate [returning players].

“We have one session now on Wednesday to get the lads reintegrated and then should we win we’ve also got only a week to the final and the other imbalance of it is An Ghaeltacht have had their full team together training as a team as a squad for the last five weeks.

“So they haven’t had the same disruption, so it’s an imbalance.”

English, who has managed a divisional side in Cork with Duhallow, has found the experience of operating as a club manager in the Kingdom somewhat eye-opening.

“It is because in Cork and I’ve done divisional teams in Cork, as you know I’ve done Duhallow, it’s the opposite.

"In Duhallow we don’t get access to them at all from the clubs and if we do it’s very, very limited. There’s a completely different focus on the divisions in Kerry as to what’s acceptable in Cork. It just wouldn’t happen that way in Cork,” he said.

Fossa manager Adrian Sheehan, who leads his team into the Premier Junior semi-final against Ardfert, said: “The biggest challenge has been the ten-week break. The last time we played we had sunshine, firm pitches and all the college lads were still around. Now we’re training in the much and dirt, the weather has turned, and the college lads are gone back.”

Ruairí O’Rahilly, Ballymac manager, also expressed frustration with the delay, telling The Kerryman that the scheduling of the semi-finals could be prohibitive for supporters, especially children, being brought to the matches, with the weather having turned wintry.

Denis Moynihan, manager of the Rathmore team that plays Beaufort in the IFC semi-final, said: “Ten weeks is desperately unfair, even the cost of running lights for training and getting lads back up from college.

"I don’t see the sense in it. The last time we were out playing in this competition people were nothing short of wearing sunglasses. Now look how the weather has turned. The weather the next day could be a big leveller but the same goes for Beaufort,” he said.

Whatever about the long wait, the meeting of Rathmore and Beaufort, and of Legion and An Ghaeltacht in the Intermediate championship, and Fossa against Ardfert and Listry taking on Ballymac has the makings of an exciting Sunday of club action, with the finals the following weekend.