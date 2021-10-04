Manager Walshe satisfied after his Causeway side grind it out against Kilgarvan

Paudie Dineen, County Board Hurling Officer, presenting the Cup to Causeway Captain Pádraig Harty and the Man of the Match Award to Eamon Fitzgerald Causeway in the 2021 Kerry County Intermediate Hurling Championship final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Sometimes there’s nothing more satisfying than grinding out a result. More so than those games when a team wins pulling up, these are the days you’ll remember most of all.

In the end Causeway won by five and never really looked overly threatened on the scoreboard – apart from maybe a few brief moments in the second half, which Kilgarvan proved incapable of capitalising on – but there was a bit more to this game than just that, as victorious manager Barry Walshe knows all too well.

“Kilgarvan are a senior team and we’re intermediate,” he stressed.

"We’re restricted by players who played in county championship or losing fellas who came on for three or four minutes, Mark Murphy was unlucky he came on.

"We really did give it to them today. Now we didn’t play our best, but we really ground it out there in the end. It was tough. I’m catching my breath and I wasn’t even playing.”

The second year manager was particularly pleased with how his men reacted to Causeway's second half penalty goal.

“All we needed [at that stage] was another score or two and got them,” he said.

"They missed a few simple frees there towards the end, they might have been going for goal a bit early. Everything adds up and we won the game by five or six points. I’m delighted anyway.

"We got to the County League final as well and Abbeydorney beat us by four points. We were poor that day and we told them to get that out of their head, go out there and win today.

“They’re a good bunch of lads the whole lot of them, old, young they’re committed. We had Maurice Leahy down on the field training them for the last two or three weeks and his drills are second to none.”

After a blistering second quarter, Causeway’s third was below par it must be said and put them under an unnecessary amount of pressure.

“The second half was just ridiculous,” Walshe continued.

“The wind and maybe the two-goals at half-time and the man sent off we thought we’d the game won. We kind of said to them get the ball up the field, go away from the short passing and just drive the ball up the field.

"We tried use the bench as much as we could. We’d a few older fellas there like Cyril Dineen and his legs don't hack it!”

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Walshe. In goals for the juniors and manager – as well as sub goalkeeper – for the intermediate hurlers. Worth it all in the end with two pieces of silverware winging their way back to Causeway.

A very nice tonic after the disappointment of missing out to St Brendans in the semi-final of the senior championship. More than just the silverware, though, Walshe is clear that the intermediate grade serves an important role.

"You’re talking about intermediate hurling is poor… it’s not poor,” he said.

"It was poor when I was playing, I went out and I hit fellas, that’s all I was doing, but these boys can hurl. We lost five or six players who played intermediate and went up to senior. That’s what intermediate is for to work up to senior level, everyone should play on the intermediate team at the start of the year to try and get on the senior team. That's what it’s for.

“Myself and Stephen [Goggin, senior manager] were always on phone calls saying ‘who can we use?’ and this and that. I’d ask him who we’d play here or there to go up to the seniors. Today was different though! I didn’t ask Stephen. He probably told me a few times!”

Overall the club is in a good place Walshe says.

“From the top senior, intermediate, juniors, underage, the club is being well run,” he said.

"We’ll be around for a couple more years, the Causeway club we’ve going well. We'd Noel O’Connor as chairman last year, great chairman, and Gerry Cantillon this year. The club is being well run from young fellas up. It’s not just the seniors.

"The seniors is probably the most important thing, but it’s going well.”