Manager Pat Ryan and star player Patrice Diggin savour special day for Kerry camogie

Ian Brick took Kerry camogie to new heights over the past number of years, and his successor Pat Ryan, after just a couple of hard months since taking over as manager, has helped them to ascend even further. The Limerick native was a relieved man after a pulsating finish that saw Kerry get over the winning line in Croke Park on Sunday by one point.

Despite his calm demeanour on the sideline, Ryan had been no more immune to the cloying tension than any of the rest of us.

“I’m just so happy,” he declared after what was a nerve-wracking but riveting final. “Happy is the only word for it. After everything that these girls have gone through, Covid and all that, what a day for them. What a day for all the young people and for those girls out there and for the young girls watching. To see the Kerry footballers winning yesterday and now for us to do the same today. It's a great feeling for everyone.”

Ryan said the victory for the ladies footballers over Galway in the Division One Final on Saturday was certainly a boost to their camogie counterparts running out on the same pitch less only 18 hours later, while Sunday’s final was a hugely important day and experience for all concerned with the camogie squad.

“We as a management couldn’t get too caught up in it, we had to focus on our own roles to a large extent, but the girls got a great boost from it. We have a load of minors with us this year, they are too young to play yet but they are putting in the work at training all year. It was like Christmas for them this morning, they were first up for breakfast this morning.”

The Kerry team certainly had to work for every single thing that they got, especially in that first half where they looked to be in a bit of trouble. What was the feeling in the dressing room at half-time? For a manager who has been around as many teams as Ryan has, it was a fairly straightforward situation. There was certainly no sense of panic stations.

“We just kept it simple,” he said. “A few home truths, simple talk. We gave one or two suggestions and the girls responded. That's all there is to it. We only spoke for about a minute and that was it.”

Full of praise for all the players, Ryan was quick to give particular mention to one of the stars of the day. Aoife Minogue was a thorn in Kerry's side all day, and Ryan has nothing but respect for the talented midfielder.

“Aoife Minogue was outstanding, in fairness. She’s a fantastic athlete. That’s a great Meath team but sure, look, we all knew coming up here that they would be. We're just delighted that it went our way in the finish. You can't buy this feeling.”

Meanwhile, Kerry’s talismanic Patrice Diggin was exhausted and ecstatic after a gruelling hour in blazing sunshine in Croke Park. The significance of this win and its long-term implications weren't lost on the Clanmaurice star.

“Any day you walk out onto Croke Park is a special moment, but the excitement about today is that we are pushing up to Division 1B. That’s a big step and I think it will drive Kerry camogie onto another level. Back in 2019, we won the Junior All-Ireland, and that saw us promoted to Intermediate and now this year… We know that we are going to be up among the top guns, so it’s a massive result and a special day for us.”

This isn't Diggin’s first time playing in Croke Park, but she’s experienced enough to savour the occasion.

“You can tell yourself that it’s just another field, it’s just another game, but it’s not. It’s always breath-taking just to step out onto that field, the sheer size of it, and it can take a few minutes to get into the game. You can see it, the quality of the surface, they way the ball is pinging from end to end. It takes a little time to get used to, but it’s special."

Last Sunday, for Kerry camogie and for the flame-haired dynamo at their heart, it really was that little bit extra special.