Manager O’Sullivan hoping it is third time lucky for under-14 girls against Cork in All-Ireland football final

Kerry U-14 Ladies Gaelic football team captain Jamie Lee O'Connor, Ballymacelligott (left), and her vice-captain, Bríd Curtin, Currow, with team manager, Jer O'Sullivan (left) and Tony Duggan and John O'Connor before a training session at the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence in Currans in preparation for their All-Ireland LGFA Championship Final against Cork on Saturday. Photo by John Reidy

Kerry team manager Jer O’Sullivan is hoping it will be third time lucky for his players when they play Cork in Saturday’s All-Ireland U-14 football final in Pairc Uí Rinn.

The Kerry girls played Cork in the Munster Championship group phase, and then again in the Munster final, losing both times by just four and two points respectively.

O’Sullivan, who is managing the team for the first time this year, believes the squad has prepared as well as they possibly could, and he is hoping a strong Kerry support will travel on Saturday and could be the difference between victory and defeat.

Kerry footballers David Clifford Gavin White visited the squad on Sunday to give a pep talk, with Clifford telling them to treat it like just another game.

“We’re hoping it will be third time lucky but (Cork) are a good team,” O’Sullivan told The Kerryman this week. “They were in the Munster A final anyway when they came back to Milltown to play us, so they were assured of the Munster final and we had to avoid being heavily beaten to qualify for the final. We had a good crack at them, they didn’t play their full team against us, they mixed it up a bit. We lost by four (points) on the day but we were happy with how we played.

“We went up to Mallow to play them [in Munster final] the following week and we felt we probably should have won the game. We were leading with thirty seconds to go, they got a goal from distance to put them a point up, then they got a free in injury time to win by two. But we had played excellent football on the day but obviously we didn’t finish it out and that’s a learning process as well.

“We had Gavin White and David Clifford in to have a chat with the girls after our trial game on Sunday and Gavin was commenting on what a beautiful surface Pairc Ui Rinn is at the moment.

“David said to them that they have played in a Munster Final, they’ve played in an All-Ireland quarter-final and a semi-final, it is the exact same thing again, it’s going out to play a game of football.

“We have trained well, we have prepared as well as we can, go out and try to enjoy the occasion. Hopefully they will and will give it their best shot, and if that gets us over the line it will, and if Cork are better than us on the day then that’s the way sports goes too.”