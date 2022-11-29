Manager O’Malley hails ‘sweet’ victory as Beaufort overcome adversity to retain Mid Kerry title

Beaufort manager Éanna O’Malley was delighted with his team’s win, saying the victory was all the better given the players they were missing through injury.

“It was a really sweet one, with the type of adversity we have faced in recent weeks in terms of injuries. If you asked me three or four weeks ago if we’d win it, I wouldn’t have been that optimistic – and I’m naturally an optimist! We played poorly against Rathmore and we got that bad game out of our system and it brought us on a lot.

“You could easily have been talking to a Glenbeigh man here today, only for a penalty shootout or even Gavan O’Grady’s chance to win it [with a last kick free] before it. They’re hard to win. The Mid Kerry Championship this year was incredibly competitive. No one was beaten by much – they were all tight, close games.”

On the start they made to the final, O’Malley said: “We thought if we won the toss we’d play with it, but it worked out probably better than we expected, to get a start like that [against the breeze] and to be ahead at half time. If we’d only have been a point or two down or level we’d have been more than happy so to get that kind of a start was fantastic. It was great to have Mike [Breen] today. We weren’t sure all along if we’d have him but when he got the all clear to play, it opened up so many more options with him.”

Beaufort captain Fergal Hallissey reflected on his team’s win after the game.

“It’s massive, especially after this year and last year with Covid. We’ve been in two Intermediate finals and we lost the semi-final this year, so just to get back again and get another title to the club was great. There was a big barren spell for nearly 20 years to 2016 and since then we’ve had four, so it’s great to be able to bring this joy back to the parish.

“It’s the age old saying, goals win games. We got the goal in the first half and, even against the wind, we were 1-4 to 0-2 up at half time and we controlled a lot of that first half too.”

“Our strength and depth at the moment is something else. We had five or six lads missing there today and we still had lads that could step up and perform in the Mid Kerry Senior Championship. It’s something we’re lucky to have and we haven’t had in years.”