Manager Long still asking ‘why not us?’ as Kerry prepare to play Armagh in All-Ireland quarter-final

Every team has some sort of a slogan that they identify with, repeat, and use to motivate themselves as they reach towards whatever goal they decided upon at the start of the season. Whether it’s ‘Together we’re stronger’ or ‘Teams build dreams’, or even growing beards like the Tyrone men did in 2008, it is a case of bonding together to try and reach one destination.

It takes other forms as well. Wimbledon AFC’s Crazy Gang of the 1980s knew that nobody liked them, so they had no need to adopt a slogan. At least they didn’t admit to it anyway. Instead, they just ploughed through and bullied every other team out of their way and, to be fair, they were quite successful at it, winning the FA cup in 1988. Thankfully there are no Wimbledons in this years’ football championship.

The Kerry female footballers’ slogan is a simple but powerful three-word phrase: ‘Why not us?’ It has been repeated sporadically by the Kingdom management through this season but it is obvious that it is in their thought locker. Once again, last Saturday under the driving June rain and after a 14-point championship victory, joint-manager Darragh Long uttered the words in a sincere type of fashion that showed that he truly believes that Kerry can reach new heights in this season’s championship.

“We’ve a really confident bunch at the moment; I don’t think there’s cockiness there but there’s a confidence that you know, ‘why not us’, this year,” he said. “Looking at the whole Meath story and what they did last year, why can’t we replicate that? We’re in a good place, we’ve only lost one game all year [Munster final v Cork], a game where in the first twenty minutes if we’d executed shots in front of goal a lot better who knows what the outcome would have been,” said Long.

Although Kerry beat Westmeath convincingly on Saturday, there was a period in the first half where they took their foot off the pedal and the visitors put a bit of a run together, if you could call two points on the bounce a ‘run’. Long certainly wasn’t pleased with some of Kerry’s play after they initially took a 1-5 to no score lead.

“Any day that you put up 2-17 in Fitzgerald Stadium in a Championship game is a day to be satisfied with (but) there’s a lot that we weren’t happy with in our general play, especially in the first half. The girls got a couple of choice words from myself and Declan at half time and I thought that they came out with a better appetite for the game in the second half. I think that we kicked maybe 1-10 to 1-12 in the second half which was encouraging to see,” Long said.

“I think we were a bit disappointed. We always look at ourselves to see where we could have done better. I agree that we were sloppy at times, we had something like ten or twelve turnovers in the first half from our own ball. That’s just not good enough at this level and when we go through the rounds here, that will catch us.

“Some sloppy hand passing, sloppy kick passing, stuff that we’ve been pretty good at all year. The basics is something that we try to do really well and we didn’t execute today so to be fair to Westmeath they came at us and kicked four points pretty quickly and kept themselves in the game. But look, we try to focus on ourselves and we put it down to a lot of sloppy play from our side and stuff that we really have to tighten up on for two weeks’ time.”

With some established players rested and Erica McGlynn and Paris McCarthy unavailable, Kerry gave a number of debuts to different players either from the start or off the subs bench. The way that the new players applied themselves really pleased Long.

“A lot of girls got their Championship debut’s today,” he said. “Ciara McCarthy, I thought, was fantastic, Niamh Broderick made a big impact when she came on, Clodagh O’Connor, Rachel Dwyer and Liz Mohan. Katie Brosnan did really well in her first Championship start. I’m delighted with how they performed. A lot to be encouraged by but we know that there’s bigger games ahead for this group and we’re looking forward to the quarter-final.”

Armagh now await in that quarter-final and they are a side that Kerry are very familiar with. Long said that the management and team would leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory.

“We’ve always looked at ourselves, whatever comes at the end of today and when we play Armagh we’ll do our homework and we’ll prepare as best we can. Look, we’re under no illusions, there’s a big task ahead of us in two weeks’ time but it’s something that these girls are really looking forward to, and as I said we’ll have our homework done and we’ll come all guns blazing.”