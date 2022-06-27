Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Manager Long still asking ‘why not us?’ as Kerry prepare to play Armagh in All-Ireland quarter-final

Kerry's Caoimhe Evans and Siofra O'Shea in an aerial contest against Lucy Power of Westmeath in Saturday's All Ireland SFC Group C Round 3 game in Fitzgerald Stadium. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Close

Kerry's Caoimhe Evans and Siofra O'Shea in an aerial contest against Lucy Power of Westmeath in Saturday's All Ireland SFC Group C Round 3 game in Fitzgerald Stadium. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Kerry's Caoimhe Evans and Siofra O'Shea in an aerial contest against Lucy Power of Westmeath in Saturday's All Ireland SFC Group C Round 3 game in Fitzgerald Stadium. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Kerry's Caoimhe Evans and Siofra O'Shea in an aerial contest against Lucy Power of Westmeath in Saturday's All Ireland SFC Group C Round 3 game in Fitzgerald Stadium. Photo by Tatyana McGough

kerryman

Dan Kearney

Every team has some sort of a slogan that they identify with, repeat, and use to motivate themselves as they reach towards whatever goal they decided upon at the start of the season. Whether it’s ‘Together we’re stronger’ or ‘Teams build dreams’, or even growing beards like the Tyrone men did in 2008, it is a case of bonding together to try and reach one destination.

It takes other forms as well. Wimbledon AFC’s Crazy Gang of the 1980s knew that nobody liked them, so they had no need to adopt a slogan. At least they didn’t admit to it anyway. Instead, they just ploughed through and bullied every other team out of their way and, to be fair, they were quite successful at it, winning the FA cup in 1988. Thankfully there are no Wimbledons in this years’ football championship.

Privacy