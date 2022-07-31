Kerry

Manager Liam O’Connor hails never-say-die St Brendans after county final triumph

We can hurl going forward with abandon’ says victorious St Brendans manager Liam O’Connor

Winning Captain for St Brendans Captain Gary O'Riordan pictured after his team won the Minor Hurling Championship Final in Austin Stack Park on Friday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Winning Captain for St Brendans Captain Gary O'Riordan pictured after his team won the Minor Hurling Championship Final in Austin Stack Park on Friday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

kerryman

Damian Stack

It all came down to this. To lessons learned. To the heartache of previous defeats. To the desire not to be beaten in the final a second straight year, or a third straight time this season. For St Brendans boss Liam O’Connor there was no shortage of motivation.

Or information either. That old chestnut that you learn more from a defeat is undoubtedly true and O’Connor had his young men well-primed for what awaited them on the John Joe Sheehy Road on Friday evening.

