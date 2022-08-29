Major breakthrough for combined North Kerry minor team as they see off Mid Kerry in county final replay

North Kerry team captain Eddie Healy with the cup after his team won the County Minor Football Championship final replay against Mid Kerry at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The North Kerry players celebrate with the cup after they won the County Minor Football Championship Final replay at Austin Stack Stack Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

KEANE’S SUPERVALU COUNTY MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL REPLAY

North Kerry 1-16

Mid Kerry 1-11

It got more than a little edgy heading down the finishing straight in the second half, but with North Kerry’s star man Oisin Healy epitomising the up and down nature of proceedings, an injury-time goal from the Asdee youngster sealed victory over a luckless Mid Kerry in this always engrossing Keane’s SuperValu County MFC final replay at Austin Stack Park.

In what was most certainly a game of two halves – the opening 30 minutes producing sparkling periods of attacking football, culminating in 21 scores, the second period pockmarked by nervous, panicky shooting, with only eight scores recorded – it was somewhat fitting that the Northerners’ number 13 had the final say in this second instalment of a growing rivalry.

Healy had shone like a powerful beacon of light in the first half, radiating positivity, invention, and clinical finishing. His performance was symbolising the brightness of the overall exchanges. On the resumption, things took on a darker complexion for the promising forward as his radar went badly askew. Once again, this was simply a metaphor for how the game was now going in general.

But, as exemplified by both sets of players over the last two Monday evenings, there was never a lack of character on show. And Healy was a powerful example of that. With the destination of the spoils still up for grabs entering the 56th minute, the man-of-the-match was on the receiving end of a fine North Kerry move from their own full-back line to fire over from close range, 0-16 to 1-10.

Even though Mid Kerry immediately responded through substitute James Dempsey (their only scoreboard contribution in the last 25 minutes, including stoppage time), North Kerry had, just about, managed to steady the ship and regain their composure. They certainly weren’t over the line yet, but they soon would be.

Mid Kerry were doing their damnedest to try and rescue the situation, with full-forward Dara Hogan careering towards goal in the 62nd minute. Looking to be initially fouled, he was eventually penalised for over-carrying and, from the resultant free, North Kerry broke to devastating effect, substitute Luke Rochford arrowing a defence-splitting pass into the afore-mentioned Healy, who made no mistake with a ruthless finish to the back of the net.

In a nutshell, that was the goal that finally settled this repeat meeting, but it’s equally fair to say that North Kerry’s start to the first half was just as important, as it set the tone for much of what was to follow before the half-time break. Sprinting out of the blocks at break-neck speed, they had built up a six-point lead, 0-7 to 0-1, by the tenth minute.

Rattled by that early blitzkrieg, great credit is due to Mid Kerry for, slowly but surely, finding their feet. Now, with the North Kerry goalkeeper following his fellow custodian by struggling on his restarts, Mid Kerry struck for three rapid points to finally ignite their charge, Darragh O’Connor’s driving runs again a thorn in the opposition’s side.

The margin remained at three points by the 24th minute, 0-9 to 0-6, and even though North Kerry again took control with three unanswered points, Mid Kerry’s ability to create goal chances, which had been evident on a few occasions, finally paid dividends when O’Connor’s clever pass allowed wing-forward Tony Og Duffey to beat goalkeeper Jake Heffernan with a flicked, brave finish.

The pendulum was certainly starting to swing towards Mid Kerry now, and straight from the resultant kick-out, they almost had the ball in the back of the net again when Dara Hogan’s thundering left-footed drive rocketed off the crossbar, and to safety from a North Kerry point of view. Healy’s well-taken score up the other end gave them a little breathing space at the interval, 0-13 to 1-7.

As stated earlier, the second half couldn’t compete with the first in terms of quality, as the closer the protagonists found themselves getting to the silverware on offer, the more profligate they became when the scoring opportunities presented themselves. The callowness of youth, and relative inexperience of these sorts of occasions, was undoubtedly a factor in that.

Mid Kerry had reduced the deficit to the minimum by the end of the third quarter, 0-14 to 1-10, with Healy blazing wide from a 14 metre free summing up his travails for North Kerry at that juncture, while Cromane full-back Liam O’Neill made a stunning clearance off the line to deny Aaron Carey a 44th minute goal for the eventual winners.

There was no score at all for 13 minutes until North Kerry midfielder Evan Boyle, effective all evening, threw a dummy and slotted over a confidence-boosting point in the 54th minute. Then came the denouement, with Healy putting his early second half difficulties behind him to grasp the initiative when it was most needed. Just like his team-mates – the deserving county minor kingpins.

NORTH KERRY: Jake Heffernan (Duagh); Thomas Kelly (Listowel Emmets), David Mulvihill (Tarbert), Conor Egan (Tarbert); Patrick O’Connor (0-2) (Moyvane), Conor Sweeney (Moyvane), Patrick Walsh (0-1) (Listowel Emmets); Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets), Evan Boyle (0-1) (Ballyduff); Darragh O’Keeffe (Moyvane), Jack Enright (0-2) (Ballyduff), Jerh Brosnan (Moyvane); Oisin Healy 1-8 (0-3f, 0-2m) (Asdee), Jamie Moloney (0-1) (Moyvane), Aaron Carey (0-1 (Listowel Emmets). Subs: Luke Rochford (Ballyduff) for J Moloney (44), Aaron Kennelly (Listowel Emmets) for A Carey (51), Fionn Mulvihill (Moyvane) for J Enright (58), Robbie Foley (Ballydonoghue) for J Brosnan (63).

MID KERRY: Jamie Casey (Cromane); Ben Downes (Milltown/Castlemaine), Liam O’Neill (Cromane), Donnacha Coffey (Beaufort); Gearóid Evans (Keel), Josh Coffey (Beaufort), Aaron Dinham (Milltown/Castlemaine); Liam Evans (Keel), Fionan Griffin (0-1) (Keel); Tony Óg Duffey (1-0) (Cromane), Darragh O’Connor 0-4 (1f) (Beaufort), Fionn O’Sullivan (Glenbeigh/Glencar); Kealan O’Sullivan (Glenbeigh/Glencar), Dara Hogan 0-3 (1f) (Milltown/Castlemaine), Jack McGrath (0-1) (Cromane). Subs: Marc Murphy (0-1) (Keel) for F O’Sullivan (ht), Oisin Spring (Milltown/Castlemaine) for B Downes (ht), James Dempsey (0-1) (Milltown/Castlemaine) for J McGrath (44).

Referee: B Fleming (Currow)