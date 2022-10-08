Mahony the maestro as Feale Rangers down champs Austin Stacks in epic quarter-final

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Feale Rangers 1-12

Austin Stacks 0-12

AET

They would have been killing themselves for not getting the job done and dusted in the second half of normal time, but this 2022 incarnation of Feale Rangers are made of stern stuff. Disappointment doesn’t fester for long.

There is no such thing as self-doubt. With a unity of purpose and sense of togetherness, the North Kerry division are stronger than the sum of their parts.

If people didn’t sit up and take notice of their 100 per cent winning record in the group stages, then fair enough. Maybe getting the better of St Brendan’s, South Kerry and Templenoe were considered extremely decent results, but nothing to get overly enamoured about. Feale Rangers realised on Saturday evening that they still had so much to prove.

By the time the extra-time tanks had been emptied, and a place in the county SFC semi-finals had been achieved, by taking the commendable and totally deserved scalp of defending champions Austin Stacks, any remaining critics had been silenced. No longer the whipping boys, or anything of the sort, the 2007 Bishop Moynihan Cup winners are back in the big-time.

In the end, it all basically came down to a moment of magic in the 69th minute. Substitute Rory Mahony had already notched the first score of the added time with a lovely point on the run, but the next intervention from the St Senan’s youngster, and former Kerry minor, was his most decisive one. When inspiration was needed, the diminutive number 20 wasn’t found wanting.

As he had done all evening, older brother Barry had instigated the Feale Rangers move with an incisive cross-field pass. Building momentum patiently, the attack was in danger of potentially petering out before Rory split the Rockies’ defence with a stunning hand-pass, leaving fellow replacements Jamie McVeigh and Darragh Lynch in acres of space to assist, and then tap home, the game’s only goal.

Now four points to the good, 1-10 to 0-9, John James Buckley’s charges finally had the cushion that their overall dominance should have ensured much earlier.

Stacks weren’t out for the count, but they had received a serious blow to their title-retaining ambitions. And, on the evidence of what had been seen up to that juncture, it was difficult to see the Tralee men turning the tide.

Coming out for the second period of extra-time, however, with their backs firmly up against the wall, Wayne Quillinan’s side responded quickly, Shane O’Callaghan rattling a rocket off the crossbar (Sean Quilter pointing the rebound) and substitute Gearóid Fitzgerald finding his range, shortly after being introduced, to narrow the margin to two points.

Once more, the Feale Rangers character was being questioned. Again they stood up, collectively. With the indefatigable figure of Barry Mahony leading from the front, it was time for his attacking partner-in-crime to take centre stage.

Martin Stack had been well shackled for long spells, but now the Moyvane man stood tall, a free and a stunning over-the-shoulder point from play settling any nerves.

Austin Stacks were again four points adrift, 1-12 to 0-11, heading into injury-time, and while Seán Quilter tapped over a free, and an endless supply of high deliveries were launched in on top of veteran Kieran Donaghy, the Feale Rangers rearguard, well marshalled by the outstanding Aaron O’Connor, never looked like wilting.

Most definitely the right result in the end, but Feale Rangers will be questioning how they were forced into 20 additional minutes. While they made the brighter start in the first half, registering the opening two points of the game, they struggled for penetration thereafter, retiring at the break two points in arrears, 0-5 to 0-3, Shane O’Callaghan notching two for Austin Stacks.

In truth, this was a captivating battle because of the closeness of the exchanges, rather than the quality of the fare on offer. Far too often, the modus operandi of both sides was to put 13 men behind the ball whenever they were out of possession. It was cat-and-mouse tactics for sure, but it certainly wasn’t easy on the eye.

Captain Michael O’Donnell and O’Callaghan had been bright lights in that opening 30 minutes for Stacks, and they would have been hoping to put their foot on the accelerator on the resumption. Unfortunately for the reigning kingpins, they simply could never really catch fire, and the Mahony brothers had pegged them back to parity by the 45th minute mark, 0-5 each.

The second quarter of the second half was probably the most exciting period of the contest, with the lead changing hands on several occasions. Feale Rangers were hugely profligate, however, despite enjoying the greater territorial dominance, with Stacks being left off the hook by wasteful finishing from the eventual winners.

Amazingly, the sides were still deadlocked, 0-8 each, heading into injury-time, and though Darragh Lynch again popped Feale Rangers into the lead with a fine point, they couldn’t manage to stay in the ascendancy until the final whistle, Greg Horan replying with a long-range special to give Stacks what turned out to be a temporary reprieve, 0-9 each.

Better late than never for Feale Rangers, and when the dust settles, that’s the only thing that matters. A semi-final next weekend now awaits, a prospect that looked unimaginable four or five weeks ago. That says it all about this rejuvenated bunch. Talk of a combined North Kerry team next season can be forgotten for now.

FEALE RANGERS: Cathal Keane (Listowel Emmets); Donnacha Maher (Duagh), Eddie Browne (Listowel Emmets), Aaron O’Connor (Duagh); Conor O’Keeffe (Finuge), Ger McCarthy (Listowel Emmets), Niall Collins (Listowel Emmets); Bryan Sweeney (Listowel Emmets), Cillian Trant (St Senan’s); Thomas Scanlon (Duagh), Barry Mahony (St Senan’s) 0-3 (0-1f), Shane Stack (Moyvane) 0-1; David Keane (Listowel Emmets), Martin Stack (Moyvane) 0-5 (0-3fs), Sean Keane (Listowel Emmets) Subs: Rory Mahony (St Senan’s) 0-2 for S Keane (ht), Jamie McVeigh (Listowel Emmets) for Scanlon (51), Sean Weir (St Senan’s) for D Keane (55), Darragh Lynch (Listowel Emmets) 1-1 for S Stack (59), Seanan O Caoimh (Duagh) for McCarthy (60+3), Ciaran Pierse (Listowel Emmets) for O’Keeffe, inj (74)

AUSTIN STACKS: Wayne Guthrie 0-1(f); Colin Griffin, Barry Shanahan, Jack O’Shea; Paul O’Sullivan, Conor Jordan, Ronan Shanahan; Michael O’Donnell 0-3 (0-1f), Greg Horan 0-1; Armin Heinrich, Michael O’Gara, Adam Curran; Shane O’Callaghan 0-2, Conor Horan 0-1, David Mannix Subs: Sean Quilter 0-3 (0-1f) for C Horan (44), Kieran Donaghy for Mannix (47), Fiachna Mangan for R Shanahan (55), Barry Walsh for O’Shea, inj (67), Eoghan Carroll for O’Gara (71), Gearoid Fitzgerald 0-1 for O’Sullivan (71).

REFEREE: Brendan Brosnan (Glenflesk)