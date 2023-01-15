Magical David Clifford shoots the lights as Fossa see off stout Stewartstown resistance

Fossa celebrate after their side's victory in the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Championship Final match between Fossa of Kerry and Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

AIB ALL IRELAND CLUB JFC FINAL

Fossa 0-19

Stewartstown Harps 1-13

The win, that’s the thing. The only thing that matters.

Everything else, a tetchy conclusion, a couple of cheap red cards in trash time, none of that matters. Not even a little bit. This was all about the crowning achievement for Fossa and their most famous son, David Clifford.

In shooting eleven points the Footballer of the Year proved, yet again, to be the difference here. He’s that special, the tip of the spear for fantastic bunch of footballers.

A group who showed time and again this year that ability to dig in, dig deep, push on, to deliver those key plays in the critical moments. Most importantly Fossa – players and management – have the ability to adapt to circumstance.

There were times when Stewartstown definitely had the better of the exchanges. Fossa, though, with a few tweaks here and there managed to wrest control of this game away from the Tyrone men in the second half having been second best in the first.

By the end of it – not including the six red cards, four for the Harps, two for Fossa (both Clifford brothers shown the line) – the Kerry and Munster champions knew they’d been in a battle of it as Stewartstown just never gave in.

In all honesty it didn’t take long for the lakeside club to realise they were in a game, and neither did it take long for the thorn in their side to become fully apparent: Gareth Devlin, The veteran full-forward fouled two minutes in by Fintan Coffey before he converted with a minimum of fuss.

Early days for sure, nevertheless, the warning signs were there for Fossa that these Tyrone men know what they were doing, knew what they were all about. Fossa did steal into the lead for a time shortly after following a pair of David Clifford points.

Stewartstown, though, just looked that touch better as was proven on ten minutes when they scored a wonderful point. A defence-spilling ball from centre-back Mark Rooney found its away to Dylan McElhatton and on to Devlin who did the needful to level it up at two each, ten minutes gone.

At the end of the first quarter it was still a level game at four each – Fossa’s fourth point coming after a very deliberate press earned a turnover for Paddy Sheehan who assisted Harry Buckley for a point from play.

It was a cagey enough sort of game at times and a pair of swapped points – a Dan Lowe free, a David Clifford point from play after some lovely build-up play – had it level at 0-5 before the half’s decisive moment: a goal for Devlin.

It looked very much like wing-forward Dylan McElhatton was going for a point only for it to dip dangerously, causing a crisis in the Fossa defence. Both Shane O’Sullivan and Coffey contested it along with Devlin, who fisted home the breaking ball.

At 1-5 to 0-5 one couldn’t say the Tyrone men weren’t worthy of their lead and on 26 minutes it was out to a four-point game thanks to a second Macauley Quinn point.

Fossa, to their credit, rallied well despite the set-back. First with a point from Emmett O’Shea – whose confidence didn’t dip despite an earlier pair of wides – and a David Clifford effort deep in injury time.

Those scores – sandwiching one by Harps’ Stephen Talbot – kept Fossa in touch at the break, just three points down. All to do for sure, but there was hope. There always is with a pair of Cliffords in the ranks.

It took just a little over a minute of second half action for that truism to manifest with Matt Rennie assisting Paudie for the first point of the second half. A minute after that again David Clifford pointed a free to make it a single-score game. Right back in it, in the blink of an eye. 0-9 to 1-7.

Five minutes into the second half it was back level. David Clifford scoring a point off his left into the Canal End goal – with the Stewartstown keeper well off his line! – before Emmett O’Shea with a mark fired them in front, 0-11 to 1-7, 37 minutes gone.

Just after O’Shea had taken his score an altercation with Darren Devlin led to the Ulster side’s full-back being shown a straight red card having made contact with the Fossa man’s face.

Even then a point clear, with an extra man, you couldn’t quite say it was in the bag for Fossa. Stewartstown just aren't built that way to give up the ghost and Fossa, for all their advantages, still took a little time to break down the Tyrone men’s resistance and even then they never broke their spirit.

The Harps responded to O’Shea’s mark through a Dan Lowe free. It was just like that nearly all the way to the finish line. Tit-for-tat. The lead around two or three points at most, despite the best efforts of Clifford, O’Shea and Harry Buckley.

The dismissal on a black card of Cian O’Shea on 51 minutes probably made it a bit more nervy down the back straight than it needed to be, but with Fossa three points clear on 59 minutes following yet another point from David Clifford – 0-18 to 1-12 – that felt like that was that.

Finally Fossa had broken free if only just… and they had except for that slightly mad cap finale that saw both Clifford brothers dismissed, that saw Gareth Devlin handed his marching orders down the other end.

As we say, though, none of that really matters. When the history of this day comes to be told it’s barely going to be a footnote. No, instead this is a day about a magical footballer, and a special club getting their just rewards.

Most importantly of all they did it their way.

FOSSA: Shane O’Sullivan, Brian Myers, Fintan Coffey, Kevin McCarthy, Daniel O’Keeffe, Ruairí Doyle, Daniel O’Connell, Eoin Talbot, Paddy Sheehan, Harry Buckley (0-3), Matt Rennie, Cian O’Shea, Paudie Clifford (0-2), David Clifford (0-11, 3f), Emmett O’Shea (0-3, 1m) Subs: Rian Colleran for K McCarthy, half-time, Tadhg O’Shea for R Doyle, 54, Cillian Buckley for H Buckley, 62, Mark Dennehy for D O’Keeffe, 67 Black card: Cian O’Shea, 51-61 Blood: Cian Doyle for P Clifford, 62-63

STEWARTSTOWN HARPS: Greg Kelly, Jason Park, Darren Devlin, Connor Quinn (0-1), Kyran Robinson, Mark Rooney, Gerard O’Neill, Stephen Talbot (0-2), Macauley Quinn (0-2), Dylan McElhatton, Cumhaí O’Neill, Tiernan Rush, Dan Lowe (0-3, 2f), Gareth Devlin (1-5, 3f)(, Theo Lowe Subs: Anton Coyle for T Lowe, 46, Cathal Devlin for D Lowe, 52

REFEREE: Thomas Murphy (Galway)