Magic East Kerry crush Mid Kerry to win sixth consecutive county minor crown

KEANE’S COUNTY MFC FINAL

East Kerry 0-18

Mid Kerry 0-6

A totally dominant and ruthless third quarter performance shattered Mid Kerry’s ambitions, and propelled East Kerry to a stunning sixth county minor football championship title in succession, after this damp squib of a decider at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

In a repeat of last week’s clash with North Kerry, the defending champions were sluggish out of the traps, conceding the opening three points and only notching for the first time themselves in the 16th minute, but when they recovered to lead by the minimum (0-6 to 0-5) at the interval, there was a sense of inevitability about the end result.

Not that anybody could have been expecting such a collapse from the challengers. Even though they would have to face into the strengthening breeze in the second half, they would still have harboured serious ambitions of, at least, pushing their opponents to the very limits. That they managed only a single point (from a free) after half-time tells its own sad story.

With Rian Colleran and Dara O’Callaghan shutting up shop in the pivotal central positions at the back, and with a degree of control around midfield, there was an abundance of supply for a vastly-improved and cohesive East Kerry forward division in the second period, with the likes of Mark O’Shea, Stephen Palmer, Harry Kelly and Sam Benson producing passages of scintillating fare.

Livewire corner-forward Palmer, the ultimate sorcerer in the semi-final, had been well shackled in the first half, but he ran amok on the resumption, kicking four points from play, and he was probably even slightly overshadowed by the stylish presence of O’Shea on the ’40, with his three sublime scores from distance lighting up what disintegrated into a one-sided cakewalk for the winners.

Mid Kerry will be proud of their efforts in making their way to the final, but this second half debacle will stick in their throats for a while to come. On the other hand, East Kerry can bask in the glory of annexing yet another county title at this level, but while a six-in-a-row is a magnificent achievement for the division, there is another question to be asked about what such a scenario does for the competition as a whole.

EAST KERRY: Brian McCarthy (Firies); Mike Dennehy (Rathmore), Rian Colleran (Fossa), James Williams (Kilcummin); Rian O’Neill (Fossa), Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin) 0-1, Dara O’Shea (Kilcummin); Darran Ryan (Fossa) 0-1, Fionn Murphy (Rathmore); James Horgan (Firies), Mark O’Shea (Kilcummin) 0-4 (0-1 mark), Conor Gammell (Legion); Sam Benson (Legion) 0-3 (0-2 frees), Harry Kelly (Fossa) 0-4 (frees), Stephen Palmer (Firies) 0-4 Subs: Timmy Moynihan (Spa) 0-1 (free) for Gammell (half-time), Darragh Nagle (Rathmore) for Horgan, 57, Colm O’Shea (Firies) for Kelly, 60, Cian Doyle (Fossa) for Dennehy, 60, Jack Costello (Firies) for Williams, 60

MID KERRY: Darragh Crosby (Cromane); Shane O’Connor (Milltown/Castlemaine), Liam Evans (Keel), Liam O’Neill (Cromane); Marc O’Sullivan (Beaufort), Jack Teahan (Milltown/Castlemaine), Joshua Coffey (Beaufort); Mikey Moriarty (Beaufort) 0-1, Fionan Griffin (Keel); Conor Spillane (Milltown/Castlemaine) 0-2 (frees), Shane Evans (Keel), Dara Hogan (Milltown/Castlemaine); Darragh O’Connor (Beaufort) 0-1 (free), Jason O’Connor (Cromane) 0-1, Brendan Casey (Milltown/Castlemaine) 0-1 Subs: Fionn O’Sullivan (Glenbeigh/Glencar) for Griffin, 44, Tadhg Evans (Keel) for Hogan, 47, Hugh O’Malley (Beaufort) for Moriarty, 47, Eden Murphy (Keel) for S O’Connor, 52, Marc Murphy (Keel) for J O’Connor, 57 mins).

REFEREE: Gary Kissane (Kerins O’Rahillys).