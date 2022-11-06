Lucky thirteen for Dara Ó Sé as he drives An Ghaeltacht past Killarney Legion

Pádraig 'Óigí' Ó Sé in action for An Ghaeltacht against Killarney Legion's Rob Leen during their Kerry Petroleum County Intermediate Football Championship semi-final in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY IFC SEMI-FINAL

An Ghaeltacht 0-14

Killarney Legion 0-11

(after extra-time)

It wasn’t just that An Ghaeltacht wanted it more. Even though they did.

It was also the fact that they would have been killing themselves for their own squander-mania if they had failed. And they would have been correct to do so.

Because the reality of what unfolded at Austin Stack Park, as graciously admitted by a dejected Killarney Legion manager Ned English in the aftermath, is that the West Kerry outfit were hugely deserving winners of this county intermediate football championship semi-final.

Significant underdogs coming into the contest, having lost young prospect Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich to another serious knee injury in recent weeks when he was just making his return to competitive action, and then seeing former Kerry panellist Tomás Ó Sé hobbling off here inside the first ten minutes, An Ghaeltacht were up against it in many, many ways.

Of course, the long break from club action hadn’t helped either side with their preparations, but with the Killarney men eager to right the wrongs of their relegation from the senior ranks at the end of last season, and with several of their main performers buoyed by East Kerry’s Bishop Moynihan Cup glory last weekend, the favourites’ tag was rightly assigned to the team in green and white.

Yet none of the pre-match talk seemed to matter to An Ghaeltacht. They might not have the stellar names of 20 years ago that backboned the county team, but when they get the bit between the teeth, and they sense that their hunger for the fray is not being matched by the opposition, then they can never, ever, be under-estimated.

It also helps when you have a forward like Dara Ó Sé in your ranks. In terrible weather conditions, with a strong breeze and the rain bucketing down throughout, an individual shooting the lights out did not appear to be a remote possibility. Yet the An Ghaeltacht number 11, with a stunningly impressive 13 of his side’s 14 points, was the exception to the rule on this occasion.

It wasn’t a one-man effort, by any means, but the returnee from Clonakilty was the attacking pivot who glued it all together for the winners. Without his accuracy, from play and from placed balls, the grit and determination, and indeed perseverance, of the likes of Adam MacAmhlaoibh, PJ MacLaimh, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Roibeard Ó Sé, Pádraig Óg Ó Sé and Éanna Ó Conchúir might have come to nothing.

An Ghaeltacht were the better side for the majority of the first half but, kicking six wides to a solitary one in reply, they went in at the break three points in arrears, 0-6 to 0-3, after Killarney Legion, for possibly the only time in the game, hit a sustained purple patch with five scores in six minutes heading up to the half-time break.

The giant figure of Pádraig Lucey in the middle of the park (undoubtedly their best and most consistent presence over the 80 minutes) began to change the kick-out and territorial battles with his aerial ability, adding a point himself after he had won a hop ball, and with Jamie O’Sullivan finding his radar, the leaders would have been reasonably satisfied approaching the second half.

When James O’Donoghue lofted over a right-footed beauty in the 39th minute, and the advantage for Killarney Legion increased to four points, 0-8 to 0-4, the pre-match fancies were in a decent position to kick on, especially as scores were now extremely hard to come by. But that simply never happened. An Ghaeltacht didn’t allow it to happen.

A fine save by goalkeeper Brian Kelly from Éanna Ó Conchúir in the 50th minute seemed, at the time, to be a significant intervention from the former Kerry stopper, but his side simply weren’t playing well enough to become in any way comfortable.

Substitute Luke O’Donoghue put Killarney Legion two clear, 0-9 to 0-7, but they couldn’t see the job through, two O Se frees earning An Ghaeltacht a late reprieve.

As a consequence of the foul that led to the last-gasp injury-time equaliser, Killarney Legion began extra-time with a numerical disadvantage, replacement Conor Keane having been sent to the sin-bin, and with momentum now on their side, An Ghaeltacht had their gander seriously up. Despite their wides tally in normal time (11 to three), they weren’t going to look a gift horse in the mouth.

In truth, Killarney Legion were hugely disappointing in the 20 added minutes. Rocked by not finishing the job when they had the opportunity, they simply couldn’t cope with a revived and rejuvenated An Ghaeltacht. They also couldn’t cope with the outstanding Ó Sé, who was the star of extra-time, with all five of his side’s scores, including three from play.

By the final whistle, the right result had been copper-fastened. On the day, An Ghaeltacht were the better team. Unquestionably making it hard for themselves, they hadn’t let periods of adversity define their afternoon.

Similar qualities will, most certainly, be required in the decider, when they will be underdogs again, against Rathmore. Maybe that’s the way that they like it.

AN GHAELTACHT: Sean O Luing; Cian O Murchu, Adam MacAmhlaoibh, Fiach O Loingsigh; Ciaran O Coileain, Brian O Beaglaoich, PJ MacLaimh; Roibeard O Se, Cathal O Beaglaoich; Padraig Og O Se, Dara O Se 0-13 (0-8fs), Stephen O Conchuir; Tomas O Se, Eanna O Conchuir, Caoimhghin O Beaglaoich Subs: Oigi O Se for T O Se, inj (9), Colm O Muircheartaigh for O Coileain (46), Conn O Riagain 0-1 for Cathal O Beaglaoich (50), Cathal O Gairbhi for Caoimhghin O Beaglaoich (56), Brian O Murchu for O O Se (60+3), Gearoid Mac an tSaoir for MacAmhlaoibh (71), Tomas O Se for O Conchuir (79), Cathal O Beaglaoich for MacLaimh (80).

LEGION: Brian Kelly; Rob Leen, Darragh O’Doherty, Cathal Sheahan; Peter O’Sullivan, Danny Sheahan, Jonathan Lyne; Padraig Lucey 0-1, Darragh Lyne; Denis Sheahan, Jamie O’Sullivan 0-5 (0-4fs), Cian Gammell; Ryan O’Grady, James O’Donoghue 0-2 (0-1f), Will Shine 0-1 Subs: Luke O’Donoghue 0-1 for Denis Sheahan (46), Conor Keane for Shine (48), Thomas Moriarty for O’Grady (48), Darragh Fleming for P O’Sullivan (60+3), Finbarr Murphy 0-1(f) for D Lyne, inj (64), Podge O’Connor for C Sheahan (70), Shine for O’Sullivan (76)

REFEREE: Billy O’Shea (Keel)