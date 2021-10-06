Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Low key it wasn’t as game of virtual insanity plays out

Jack O'Connor Expand

Close

Jack O'Connor

Jack O'Connor

Jack O'Connor

kerryman

Paul Brennan

It is the third week in October – the 19th, to be precise – and my re-appointment as Kerry manager was confirmed tonight also. No fanfare. Low key. Just like I wanted it to be. It’s just a few weeks since we lost the 2005 All-Ireland final to Tyrone. We are still raw.

Jack O'Connor in Keys to the Kingdom (2007)

It was little to nothing of his own making third time around, but the re-re-appointment of Jack O’Connor on Monday night was anything but low key.

Most Watched

Privacy