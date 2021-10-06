Low key it wasn’t as game of virtual insanity plays out

It is the third week in October – the 19th, to be precise – and my re-appointment as Kerry manager was confirmed tonight also. No fanfare. Low key. Just like I wanted it to be. It’s just a few weeks since we lost the 2005 All-Ireland final to Tyrone. We are still raw.

Jack O'Connor in Keys to the Kingdom (2007)

It was little to nothing of his own making third time around, but the re-re-appointment of Jack O’Connor on Monday night was anything but low key.

It is a few weeks since Kerry lost the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final to Tyrone and many are still raw. Certainly raw enough to hold the five-man selection committee’s collective feet to the fire, for which chairman Tim Murphy had to douse cold water on more than one allegation and criticism, as delegate after delegate took aim at ‘the process’ that delivered Jack O’Connor.

A little after 9pm on Monday O’Connor was unanimously – and without a dissenting word – ratified as the new Kerry senior team manager for two years, but not before a solid hour of back and forth between club delegates with questions to ask, and county chairman Tim Murphy, who had to come up with answers to some of those questionable questions.

It is 18 years almost to the day since media and others sat in a room in the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney, looking at Páidí Ó Sé taking his seat at a table, flanked by Liam Higgins, Tom Long, and his solicitor Peter Callery, to announce that he wouldn’t be seeking “one more year” as Kerry football manager, even though that was exactly what he had wanted.

It wasn’t quite history repeating itself this week as Peter Keane had the bainsiteoir bib he held for three years wrenched from his hands. For one, Monday’s business was conducted through the business of Zoom – an online county board meeting necessitated by Covid-19 protocols as the chairman explained.

For once, the top table were probably delighted they weren't a top table, save for Murphy and secretary Peter Twiss bunkered down in The Pavilion. It suited the Executive that delegates had to phone it in, taking some of the heat out of the room and, perhaps the debate, which was healthy but never heavy-handed.

Though there were times we could have swore we saw the chairman’s finger hover over the ‘Mute’ button and Twiss wondering why Zoom hadn’t crashed the way Facebook and WhatsApp had the same evening.

Anyhow, unlike Ó Sé back in 2003, Keane stayed in the race to manage the team into 2022, after this three-year term had ended at the end of August with an All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone, much as Ó Sé's endgame was precipitated by the Red Hand county 18 years ago.

Keane was prepared to fight to stay in the job, even if the results of the previous three years were always going to make it hard for him to convince the committee men that he should get a fourth. And unlike Ó Sé, Keane wasn’t of a mind to stand aside even when it became apparent that change was what was wanted once the selection process was thrown open to anyone who had a mind for the job.

When it all boiled down, the selection committee decided on their man – Jack O'Connor – but that’s when the bother started.

It is never good when a statement is described as terse, but that’s what was thought of the Board’s 35-word press release to say O’Connor's was the name to go forward.

That Keane’s name wasn’t mentioned – or the out-going management team wasn’t acknowledged, if not thanked – didn’t sit well with some, and even if the Board’s explanation that the process was still ongoing until Monday’s delegate meeting was well-intentioned, they simply didn’t read the room – the county – well enough on this one.

In the vacuum of information, speculation flourished, something that greatly irked Murphy last Monday, for which he has some justification, but not a monopoly on it.

Putting Jack’s name out there last Friday week was, to all intents and purposes, a fait accompli. Ratifications are formalities: if there was a mutiny and the recommendation wasn’t passed, Murphy and his officers would have far bigger problems this week.

A fuller statement was needed last week, and an acknowledgement then of the contribution of Keane and his management team over the last three years because (a) Keane wasn’t coming back to the job no matter what, and (b) it might have appeased Keane enough not to fire his parting shot last Friday. (If there is to be a place for Keane within Kerry GAA going forward it might be as a statement writer.)

Whatever proverbial balls Keane might have dropped on the sideline these last three years, there was no denying the accuracy of the delivery from him last week. Perfectly timed Friday lunchtime, his statement – and claim that “all the players” expressly wanted him to remain on in the job – gave delegates just enough time to stew over what he had to say while keeping the potato hot for Monday’s meeting.

And so it came to pass: Questions about the transparency of the process. Queries about whether enough respect was afforded to Keane. Quibbles about possible conflicts of interest. Quite the airing of Kerry GAA’s dirty laundry in public, in fact.

To his credit, Tim Murphy handled the enquiries and accusations with the sure-footedness of a man with five years of chairmanship behind him; and with just enough crankiness of a man with only a couple of months in the job ahead of him.

Cranky, too, with some justification, that his and his colleagues’ integrity was called into question. Whatever else one can say about the Brosna man, Murphy is a straight bat. He is by the book; a man who likes the ‘i’s dotted and the ‘t’s crossed. Whether or not people – delegates – agree with the decisions he and the Executive make is one thing; but no one should doubt the integrity with which they get there.

Anyhow: thanks for the questions, it's nothing personal, and isn’t this what GAA democracy is all about, Tim assured the delegates, as he sought to wind up the first hour of what would be a two and a half hour marathon.

Then it was time for the delegates – some 90 of them – to keep themselves ‘muted’ as the chairman proposed O’Connor, got a seconder, and with that Jack was back.

All that was left then to wonder by close of business was if either O’Connor or Keane or both had been a curious onlooker from behind one of the 100 or so little windows on the Zoom meeting?

Who’s to say Keane wasn’t just out of view, listening in to proceedings, or that Jack wasn't behind one of those blacked out frames that had the video link switched off, thinking 'what happened to low key here?’

Then again, both men like to climb mountains – Jack up Toorsaleen, Peter up Carauntoohil – so maybe both had taken themselves far, far away from the madness and the madding crowd. Two football men to the core, they’d have been better off leaving the administrators administer...