Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh lauds ‘unreal team performance’ for Kerry’s win over Dublin

Bright lights, a perfect pitch, the Dubs in town, and a nice lively home crowd that wasn’t afraid to give appreciation from the very start of the game. Oh, and of course a big win to keep Kerry at the top of Division One.

The feel good factor was in the high nineties after the game and why wouldn’t it be? Kerry had just given as consummate a display as you will even see when blowing away the Blues, and player of the match Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh was beaming straight after the game.

“Absolutely delighted,” the Corca Dhuibhne maestro gushed. “It was an unreal team performance from start to finish. We’d some great subs coming on to finish the game for us and that’s what you need.

“We said it before the game that fifteen players aren’t going to win the game this year, it takes a panel and that’s what we had today and that’s what we’re going to aim for the rest of the year.”

Ní Mhuircheartaigh has been around the scene long enough to know that one swallow doesn’t make a summer, but she knew that as performances go that this was right up there with anything that Kerry has produced in recent times. Was it the best that Kerry have produced under this management team?

“I’d have to watch it back and see,” laughed a non-committal Ní Mhuircheartaigh. “Overall it was a great performance. We were quietly confident coming in and you have to have that belief. It’s something that we didn’t have for years but we have to trust what we’ve been working on and trust the hard work we’re putting in.

“It’s early days and we still have a lot of work to do. It’s four from four but there’s still a lot of work to do and there’s still a lot of room for improvement but you couldn’t not be happy with that .After the win against Donegal we were kind of looking at the possibility of making the final but we’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves as there’s a lot of tough games ahead but yeah, absolutely.”

Kerry welcome Meath to Brosna next Saturday and it is a venue that Ní Mhuircheartaigh and the team are very familiar with as they’ve been training at the north Kerry venue for the last few weeks.

“Brosna have been excellent to us for the past month that we’ve been there. It’s a super facility and the pitch is in great condition, and we love training there now because the pitch is so good. It will be a big game for us and again it will take a full panel to beat Meath,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kerry’s joint-manager Darragh Long was also beaming after the game as he reflected on a performance where all the parts aligned to see his team produce a consummate performance.

“We got an absolutely fantastic performance from the girls tonight, one of those kind of statement performances that showed the amount of work that this group has done over the last couple of years.

“The first three games we were getting the results, but we weren’t happy with the performances but tonight I think that we got the right mix,” Long said.

Kerry’s defensive unit worked particularly well with Dublin finding it very difficult to penetrate their miserly tough tackling unit. Individually and collectively the Kingdom harried and hassled to superb effect, and save for the goal from Kate Sullivan, the defensive line was rarely breached. Long was especially pleased with how his teams system worked.

“We’ve a great system in defence but the system is no good without the players and we you have girls like Ciara Murphy coming up from corner back and getting goals at the end of what was a fantastic move, that’s outstanding.

“When you have someone like Kayleigh (Cronin) an All Star full back, you have three All Stars in that back line (Cait Lynch and Aishling O’Connell are the other two), they’re ably supported by an unbelievable supporting cast. And it’s just work rate too. The work rate was phenomenal from the get go, so we’re just over the moon,” he added.

Whilst it is very much a cliché to say that a team is taking things one game at a time, this Kerry management has backed up their words by making changes in every game thus far as they strive to give as many players as possible some game time.

The game against Meath carries huge significance in that a win could guarantee Kerry a place in the final with two games left to spare but Long said that the visit of the Royals will be a serious test to Kerry’s credentials.

“Meath will be coming down after their loss today (Mayo won by 2-6 to 0-9) with all guns blazing so we’ll take it one step at a time. We’ll look next week to Meath and then we’ll restock again after that and move on,” Long said.

“We said in the huddle after the game that we’re not going to get carried away with ourselves. It’s another three points on the board but we’re in a fantastic position and we’re delighted.”

Dublin manager Mick Bohan knows a good footballer or two when he sees one and he was exceptionally impressed with how Kerry played last Saturday.

“Kerry are very good, very competent footballers”, said the four time All Ireland winning manager. “I’d be happy to see someone playing the game like they are because I think that the women’s game is in danger of going down the wrong road at the moment. I like the way that they play their football.”