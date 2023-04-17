Kerry

Lorraine Scanlon emulates her mother Mary Lane in winning a National League title 32 years later

I think that we always had a belief in ourselves that we could pull out a performance like that so we’re just happy that it was today that it came off’

Lorraine Scanlon scores a point for Kerry despite the efforts of Siobhan Divilly of Galway during the National Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Dan Kearney

Thirty-two years after her mother Mary Lane starred at centre-half back when Kerry claimed the Division One National League title, Lorraine Scanlon gave a towering performance in the middle of the field as the cup was won back by the Kingdom for the first time since 1991.

That 1991 encounter was played in the less salubrious facilities of Dungarvan as Kerry overcame Waterford after extra-time, but there was no need for any extra minutes on Saturday as an inspired Kerry completely blew away Galway’s challenge at Croke Park.

