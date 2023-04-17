Lorraine Scanlon emulates her mother Mary Lane in winning a National League title 32 years later

Thirty-two years after her mother Mary Lane starred at centre-half back when Kerry claimed the Division One National League title, Lorraine Scanlon gave a towering performance in the middle of the field as the cup was won back by the Kingdom for the first time since 1991.

That 1991 encounter was played in the less salubrious facilities of Dungarvan as Kerry overcame Waterford after extra-time, but there was no need for any extra minutes on Saturday as an inspired Kerry completely blew away Galway’s challenge at Croke Park.

Scanlon, one of the greatest midfielders to ever wear the green and gold jersey, chipped in with her customary score on Saturday (to add to the 1-3 she had garnered in the run up) and she smiled as she recalled her mother’s win.

“We haven’t won Division One since 1991 so I’d say mom wasn’t even thinking of me at that stage, so it’s great to get a result on one of the biggest days of the year. It was a long time coming,” she said.

“I think that we always had a belief in ourselves that we could pull out a performance like that so we’re just happy that it was today that it came off. We knew going into the game that Galway were very dangerous and they’re a very strong running team down the middle so that was something that we had looked at.

“Pressing their kick-outs by our forwards worked really well in the first half and they turned over a lot of ball. That set the tone for the rest of the game, and we got a few nice scores off that and then our backs had some phenomenal turnovers as well. I think we turned them over about five times in the first half by just stopping up their runs so that was a great pressure release for us.”

Scanlon was full of praise for her colleagues in the defensive chamber of the Kingdom’s vessel.

“It’s a unit back there and Kayleigh [Cronin] kind of runs the show and she’s well supported by Eilis [Lynch] and Murph [Ciara Murphy] at the back, and then you have Aish O’Connell, a massive attacking wing back, and Cáit [Lynch] as well and Emma [Costelloe] holding the centre. There’s massive strength in that back line and there’s full faith in them like I said. They’re very organised and they stick to their system and they have it off to a tee.”

Although she has won nearly every honour in the game at this stage (a Celtic Cross is the only medal that has eluded the Headley’s Bridge star yet) there has been bad days as well so Lorraine said that they will certainly enjoy Saturday’s victory.

“We’ve had a lot of disappointments together so it’s great to share days like these as well. We’ve had a few tough days here [Croke Park] so it’s massive now to win a Division One title, so we’re delighted. It’s great to do it with that group of girls and the younger girls as well. It’s a very special group that we have here in Kerry and the younger crew are a massive boost to this team and they bring loads of energy.

“The Division Two final set us up for the Championship last year and it’s the same again this year as it’s going to set us up for Championship. So we’ll go out the week after next in the Munster Championship, so as we said we’ll enjoy the next few days but then it’s back to work again and kind of getting our work together for the next few weeks and months again.”