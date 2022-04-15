Kerry

Long Read: Our writers try to answer the key questions ahead of the Football Championship throw-in this weekend

With two of provincial football championships starting this weekend, our chief Gaelic games writers – SHANE ENRIGHT, PAUL BRENNAN, DAMIAN STACK and JOHN O’DOWD – mull over the key questions ahead of the race for the Sam Maguire Cup, and consider what to expect – as well as the unexpected – as the pack goes chasing Tyrone’s title...

Perhaps unsurprisingly, David Clifford is a unanimous choice to be named 2022 Footballer of the Year Expand

With the return to Qualifiers and All-Ireland quarter-finals, are you expecting a strong championship, or are we looking at the usual three or four-horse race?

ENRIGHT: For me this could be one of the most competitive Championships in years. With Dublin having clearly come back to the pack over the last 18 months, there are now a number of teams that will believe that they are in the hunt to claim Sam. Coming up from Division 2 Galway will think that if they can get out of Connacht they will be in with a shout. Up North Monaghan will be confident after turning over Dublin on the last day of the League to stay in Division 1. Armagh will be buoyant after a decent League, while Donegal and Tyrone will most certainly be in the shake-up. Dublin haven’t gone away, and Kerry and Mayo, the form teams of the National League, will be serious All-Ireland contenders.

