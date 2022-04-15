Long Read: Our writers try to answer the key questions ahead of the Football Championship throw-in this weekend

.

ENRIGHT: For me this could be one of the most competitive Championships in years. With Dublin having clearly come back to the pack over the last 18 months, there are now a number of teams that will believe that they are in the hunt to claim Sam. Coming up from Division 2 Galway will think that if they can get out of Connacht they will be in with a shout. Up North Monaghan will be confident after turning over Dublin on the last day of the League to stay in Division 1. Armagh will be buoyant after a decent League, while Donegal and Tyrone will most certainly be in the shake-up. Dublin haven’t gone away, and Kerry and Mayo, the form teams of the National League, will be serious All-Ireland contenders.

BRENNAN: Back door or not, we are still in the realm of a three, maybe four, horse race for the All-Ireland title, all the Qualifiers and Super 8s and whatever else won’t change that. Kerry, Dublin, Mayo and Tyrone remain the top four and serious contenders. Below that Donegal, Monaghan, Galway, Roscommon and maybe Kildare and Armagh now, are next best, with no one else in the reckoning. Two less rounds of Qualifiers will reduce the amount of somewhat pointless games, but, as ever, the Championship won’t come to life until the All-Ireland quarter-finals, and even then those can be damp squibs more often than not. A longer Championship than the last two years? Absolutely. A better, stronger one? We’re not so sure.

STACK: The backdoor has always more so had the effect of helping the strong get stronger and that could well be the case again this year. Take Mayo in Connacht, for example. Word has it they’re suffering a bit with injuries at the moment and if they were to lose to Galway the weekend after next, somehow we don’t think James Horan is going to be sweating bullets. The qualifiers have been kind enough to Mayo over the years. One way or another they’re probably going to come through to All Ireland quarter-finals and semi-finals. The removal of jeopardy from the provincial championships might lessen their impact, but overall make the championship a more interesting proposition as a whole by ensuring we don’t get the sort of shocks that defined the first knock-out championship in 2020 in particular.

O’DOWD: Let’s be honest. The Covid-hit championships of 2020 and 2021 might have been straight knock-out, but they didn’t exactly set the pulses racing. The return of the quarter-finals, in particular, this season, should lead to a bit of added drama, especially if one of the more fancied teams comes a cropper at that stage. But, in reality, are you looking for a winner outside of the regular contenders? I doubt it. Defending champions Tyrone, last year’s beaten finalists Mayo, league kingpins Kerry, and Dublin (they haven’t gone away, you know) remain the sides to beat. Donegal, Monaghan, Armagh, Galway, Roscommon and Kildare are capable of causing an upset on a given day, but to win it outright? Not yet.



As League champions and the form team in the spring, are Kerry justifiable favourites to win Sam Maguire?

ENRIGHT: I think Kerry are justifiable favourites to win Sam Maguire this year heading into the Championship. They are after a very strong league which included six victories, one draw and just the one defeat on the way to being crowned league champions with a very comprehensive win over Mayo in Croke Park. In doing so they unearthed new talent, and implemented a game plan that makes them hard to break down while still allowing the Kerry forwards to put up big scores. Squad depth looks second to none when you look at the other All-Ireland contenders with four or five strong candidates for each line of the field. Kerry are probably a little short odds wise with the bookies for me but I would definitely have them at the head of the market.

BRENNAN: Dublin’s relinquishing of the All-Ireland title last year - and their recent relegation from Division 1 - has changed the whole landscape, and notwithstanding Tyrone being the reigning All-Ireland champions, the pre-eminent spot post-Dublin was always likely to be occupied by Kerry or Mayo. It’s no surprise they contested the League final, and while Mayo’s performance can be somewhat excused, Kerry’s victory was so emphatic that they are rightly regarded as favourites for the All-Ireland. Despite miss-steps in the last few years, Kerry have remained a top three team, and Jack O’Connor appears to have found an extra few per cent in key areas that has elevated Kerry’s performance and pedigree another bit. The question is how will an inexperienced team, in terms of All-Ireland success, wear the favourite’s tag?

STACK: Unquestionably Kerry are deserving favourites for the All Ireland championship. When you consider that it wouldn’t have taken very much at all for them to win last year’s All Ireland – it took Tyrone extra-time to see the Kingdom off in that controversial All Ireland semi-final – and since then they’ve clearly improved. Jack O’Connor and his new defensive coach Paddy Tally have brought a new steel to the thing, just look at how Jason Foley has been performing over the last couple of months, and as well as that there’s a real zip and zest about the Kingdom. Players who have been promising have really stepped up in a major way. Take Dara Moynihan, he’s gone to a new level this year and with his ferocious work-rate has become the closest thing Kerry have had to Paul Galvin since, well, Paul Galvin. Things are looking remarkably strong for the green and gold.

O’DOWD: I suppose if you are simply to go on the form guide from the start of 2022, Kerry do deserve to be the bookies’ favourites to go all the way in the Championship this summer. But the McGrath Cup and the National League, as everybody knows, aren’t always the greatest barometers of what will unfold when the real cut and thrust begins. In saying that, the Kingdom can only do what they have done up to now, and they have clearly been the most consistent team over the past three months. However, when you look at Tyrone as fourth favourites at 8/1, you would have to be amused. As they showed in Killarney recently, they know how to frustrate Kerry.

What team could be the one to cause a major upset and go deep into the competition, if not win it?

ENRIGHT: If I was to pick out one team that could cause a major upset or go deep into the competition it would be Roscommon. I was impressed with them in their Division 2 final victory over Galway. They seem to have unearthed an extra forward or two which they didn’t have in previous years. They also have the easy side of the draw in Connacht championship avoiding both Mayo and Galway until the final. If they were to win that Connacht final they would only be one big win away from an All-Ireland semi-final which would be their target. They won’t win an All Ireland but they may cause a shock or two throughout the Championship.

BRENNAN: Outside of Kerry we can’t see anything in Munster going deep, with the beaten finalist maybe reaching the last eight. Ulster will surely get three teams into the All-Ireland quarter-finals, and though they are a Division 1 team now, Armagh could force their way into the semi-finals. An All-Ireland quarter-final shouldn’t be beyond Galway and Roscommon, while Kildare will fancy their chances of finally ending Dublin’s utter dominance in Leinster. Even if the Lilywhites don’t win a provincial title they should be making the last eight. There’s a strong chance the quarter-finals will be comprised of 2022 or 2023 Division 1 teams, but Derry might be the dark horse to cause an upset and go further than would be expected.

STACK: A complete bolter from the pack is something we haven’t seen in quite some time. You could argue at a stretch that Tyrone caught a lot of people by surprise last year, but they’d been building under Mickey Harte before Brian Dooher and Fergal Lohan took the thing on and won the All Ireland. Before that? Donegal? Again they came over a couple of years not overnight. Maybe Donegal doing it again this year might be a bit of surprise, but it’s not like they haven’t been building under Declan Bonner over the past couple of years. Maybe with a rub of the green here and there they could go close. Other than that, Armagh maybe? Possibly Galway? Kildare? At the end of the day it’s hard to look past the big guns quite honestly.

O’DOWD: With the return of the back-door route this season, does anything really constitute a shock result? All early losers will remain in the competition, albeit marooned in the Qualifiers, which can be precarious at times. If you are to look at the provincials, I guess two fixtures stand out – with both to be played on Sunday, April 24. Could Galway spring a surprise against Mayo in Connacht? Can Armagh go to Ballybofey and turn Donegal over in Ulster? Padhraic Joyce and Kieran McGeeney were fantastic footballers, and it will be interesting to watch the progress of their respective outfits. Both Galway and Armagh certainly had their moments in the recent league campaign, and they are also capable of improving in better weather.

How do you see Dublin’s Championship campaign playing out?

ENRIGHT: It is very hard to read where this Dublin team are at right now. After four very poor performances by their standards, they put in two decent performances to defeat Donegal and Tyrone, only to be beaten by Monaghan in their last League game to drop to Division 2. They certainly haven’t the squad depth of years gone by but still have a very strong first 15 that would trouble any team. If they can get Con O’Callaghan back fit and into the form we saw from him a couple of seasons ago, they may well still be a force to be reckoned with come Championship and I’m expecting a showdown between Dublin and Kerry in an All-Ireland semi-final.

BRENNAN: For the first time in over a decade a Leinster title doesn’t seem like the open goal it has been for Dublin. The signs of decay were there in the 2021 Leinster championship, and given their woeful League form just gone they seem even more vulnerable and beatable this year. Still, Meath have regressed and Kildare were relegated too, so the Dubs will probably defend their provincial title, albeit not in the way they have done previously. A salty Ulster team wouldn’t fear them in an All-Ireland quarter-final but we’ll give them the benefit of the doubt and predict they get to the last four as provincials champions. That’s where their run ends: against Kerry.

STACK: After their fifth round victory over Tyrone in Omagh, we were fairly convinced that Dublin had turned a corner, a view further enforced when they won at home (not quite as convincingly as we suspected they would) against Donegal. Their last round defeat to Monaghan, however, and subsequent relegation surprised us quite honestly. There’s clearly a bit of work to be done, but there is talent there. Dessie Farrell will have a handful more of his regulars back for Leinster, and with a place in the final practically guaranteed, they’ll have the chance to build over the course of the campaign. Overall honours might elude the Sky Blues, but you still wouldn’t feel totally comfortable facing them in an All Ireland quarter-final or semi-final.

O’DOWD: It will be fascinating to see what Dublin team lines out against Wexford or Offaly on Saturday, April 30 in their opening match in this year’s Leinster Championship. There has been a lot said and written about Dessie Farrell’s team, before and after their relegation to Division 2 of the league for next season, with too many people almost giddy with penning the obituary of this brilliant team. It is not quite as simple as that. The first name to look out for at the end of the month is Con O’Callaghan. If he is back in the fold, anything could be possible again. The Dubs will still be Leinster champions, and could well end up facing Kerry in the last four.

What is the Kerry team’s greatest strength, and what could be their Achilles heel?

ENRIGHT: I believe that this Kerry team’s greatest strength at the moment is their pace and power all over the field. From players at the back like Tom O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Gavin White right up to their full forward line with the Cliffords and co, they are blessed with pace, which really suits the game plan they are implementing. As for an Achilles heel, teams that get numbers behind the ball and don’t give Kerry space to play up front is something that Kerry seem to struggle to break down. Tyrone did this to Kerry in Killarney in the League and it is something they will be looking to rectify coming into Championship.

BRENNAN: Kerry’s greatest strength is what it has always been: that they have an excellent forward unit capable of putting up big scores, including an innate ability to score goals. There are very few defences out there that will be able to contain David Clifford, Paul Geaney et al for an entire game, the key being that Kerry can keep all their main marksmen fit and on the field. A weakness? Despite positives signs and big improvements made to the defensive structure, until Kerry can weather the storm of an opposing offence in a major Croke Park game doubts will remain about the solidity and reliability of the defence to do what needs to be done.

STACK: As delighted as everyone is with how well Kerry are doing defensively – Tadhg Morley rejuvenated at centre-back just another example – and how likely that is to be the determining factor as to whether or not the Kingdom actually get the job done this year, Kerry’s attack is still their greatest strength. It’s an honestly frightening array of talent with the obvious big names up top, but also that power and pace Kerry are bringing from the half-back line via Gavin White and Brian Ó Beaglaoich. Biggest weakness? At the moment it looks like midfield, which might seem overly harsh. They’ve not quite cracked it yet, but Jack Barry and Adrian Spillane were super in the final with Mayo. Kerry just need a little more from Diarmuid O’Connor and they’re set.

O’DOWD: Kerry’s greatest strength this year could be their strength-in-depth. When you look at the league final victory over Mayo, with players like Killian Spillane, David Moran and Sean O’Shea staying on the bench, and others like Paul Murphy, Dan O’Donoghue and Mike Breen trying to recuperate injuries back at base camp, it will be a tough job for management in the Championship to pick a match-day 26, never mind a starting fifteen. What could be the biggest Achilles heel? The simple fact that this group of players haven’t been there and done it, and bought the t-shirt, on the biggest of days when the pressure is at its greatest. Tyrone hadn’t either until last year. Time to take that next step.

What non-Kerry player do you think will have the greatest impact on the Championship and why?

ENRIGHT: As I mentioned previously, I believe Con O’Callaghan could have a huge impact on this year’s Championship for Dublin if they can get him back. I know some Dublin fans were worried with rumours going around of him going travelling or even trying his hand with the hurlers but Dessie Farrell has come out saying he will return. He would give Dublin a much needed boost and may just provide the spark that they badly need to set them up for a successful run in the All-Ireland series. On his day O’Callaghan is a match winner and Dublin have certainly seemed to be lacking a little up front this year in comparison to previous years.

BRENNAN: Con O’Callaghan’s return and input to the Dublin attack will be keenly watched, and the Cuala man might single-handedly transform the Dubs. Armagh’s Rian O’Neill and Daniel Flynn of Kildare should have a big say in how far their teams go in the competition, and it will be interesting to see how Tyrone use Cathal McShane this summer, given the amount of players that have jumped ship from the All-Ireland champions. However, Cillian O’Connor’s return to the Mayo team cannot be underestimated, and while Ryan O’Donoghue, Diarmui O’Connor and James Carr are all potential match winners for James Horan’s side, one senses they need Cillian O’Connor scoring regularly to have any chance of winning Sam.

STACK: Mayo’s Cillian O’Connor is a guy probably the entire country will be eager to see back in action. Mayo, despite reaching the All Ireland final last year obviously, really missed him and having sat out pretty much the entire National League this year, bar a cameo against the Kingdom in the final, will probably take a little time to get up to speed. Once he does though – or rather if he does hit his previous heights – he could be the man to drive Mayo back to the All Ireland final. Certainly they could have done with him in last year’s final with Tyrone. A reliable score-getter like O’Connor would do much to ease the burden on the rest of a Mayo attack that at times can look nervy and snatch at chances (as they did in Tralee last month).

O’DOWD: That’s a hard one to answer. Some players are an absolute joy to watch on a gaelic football field – Rian O’Neill (Armagh), Shane Walsh (Galway), Daniel Flynn (Kildare), Shane McGuigan (Derry) to name but a few. But do they have the team around them to make the most of their individual qualities? Probably not at this point of their respective developments. Who is likely to make the biggest impact? Con O’Callaghan, if he returns, or potentially, Ciaran Kilkenny, for Dublin. Maybe Paddy Durcan, a fantastic wing-back for Mayo. Peter Harte or Darren McCurry of Tyrone. An outside choice is Conn Kilpatrick, who, while an All-Ireland winner last year, appears ready to take his game to a new level in 2022.

Name your four provincial winners, the All-Ireland champions and the Footballer of the Year?

SHANE ENRIGHT

Munster: Kerry

Leinster: Dublin

Connacht: Roscommon

Ulster: Tyrone

All-Ireland Final: Kerry to beat Tyrone

Footballer of the Year: David Clifford

PAUL BRENNAN

Munster: Kerry

Leinster: Dublin

Connacht: Roscommon

Ulster: Armagh

All-Ireland Final: Kerry to beat Mayo

Footballer of the Year: David Clifford

DAMIAN STACK

Munster: Kerry

Leinster: Dublin

Connacht: Mayo

Ulster: Donegal

All-Ireland Final: Kerry to beat Mayo

Footballer of the Year: David Clifford

JOHN O’DOWD

Munster: Kerry

Leinster: Dublin

Connacht: Mayo

Ulster: Tyrone

All-Ireland Final: Kerry to beat Tyrone

Footballer of the Year: David Clifford