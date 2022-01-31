Lixnaw’s John Griffin on board with Cork senior hurlers in coaching capacity

Former Kerry hurler, John 'Tweek' Griffin, has signed up as part of Kieran Kingston's backroom team with the Cork senior hurlers for the 2022 season Photo by Matt Browne / Sportsfile

Former Kerry hurling captain John ‘Tweak’ Griffin has signed up as part of Kieran Kingston’s backroom team for the 2022 season, The Kerryman has learned.

Griffin, whose playing career was as a midfielder primarily, will be working with the goalkeepers as part of the goalkeeping coaching regime with the Rebels

The Lixnaw man, who retired from the Kerry senior hurling set up at the start of the 2017 season, was previously a games development officer for hurling in South Kerry, so clearly has a strong interest in and experience of coaching.

Read More

Now working as a teacher in the Rebel County, Griffin moved to play club hurling with Cork outfit Blarney at the start of the 2021 season.

Cork, of course, reached last year’s All Ireland senior hurling final where they suffered a chastening defeat at the hands of John Kiely's Limerick.

Kingston and co didn’t take part in the recent Munster Senior Hurling Cup – Kerry reached the semi-final before suffering a similar fate to Cork at the hands of Limerick – and will instead hope to hit the ground running in the National Hurling League, which gets underway this weekend.

Cork’s first tie of the 2022 season will see them face off against Clare in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Saturday evening at 5pm in Group A of Division 1.

Galway, Limerick, Offaly and Wexford complete the group.