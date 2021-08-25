Lixnaw Firepower Sees Off Understrength Abbeydorney

Stephen Egan of Abbeydorney puts the pressure on Lixnaw's Jack Brosnan during the Garvey's County Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final in Austin Stack Park on Saturday Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Garvey's County SHC Quarter-Final

Lixnaw 2-18

Abbeydorney 1-9

Last year Abbeydorney raised a lot of eyebrows when a young team saw off a fancied Lixnaw by 1-18 to 0-19. Understandably, that lent a bit of spice to the build-up for this year's clash, but Abbeydorney were simply missing too many of their top guns on this occasion.

They were able to hold their own against Lixnaw in the first half with the aid of a strong breeze, but once the positions were reversed, Lixnaw were able to open the throttle and eventually win fairly comfortably.

They were asked hard questions in the first quarter. David Egan got Abbeydorney off the mark straight away. Shane Conway replied with a long distance free, but it was Abbeydorney who were exerting the pressure. A superb pass by Ronan O'Donovan gave Michael Slattery a glimpse of goal, but he couldn't get power into the shot and Martin Stackpoole gathered comfortably.

David Egan doubled his tally, but ominously they had already clocked up three wides and would add another four before the water break – it was always going to be hugely costly at this level.

Lixnaw were trying to open space by bringing a trojan Shane Conway out to the half-forward line and hitting long ball into the space for their speedy forwards, but Abbeydorney full back Stephen Egan was giving another masterclass in the art of defending. John Buckley levelled matters for Lixnaw, but Keith O'Connor nudged Abbeydorney back in front just before the break – it should have been a bigger lead.

Lixnaw had dropped Conor O'Keeffe back as a sweeper by then and he stymied a lot of Abbeydorney attacks. At the other end Mike Conway grasped the baton with two fine scores as well as winning a free for his younger brother to fire over. Keith O'Connor and Shane exchanged a brace of frees each.

One of Keith's was won by great control from Jack Sheehan and the same player managed to cut in on goal, but once again Martin Stackpoole was equal to the effort. John Buckley addeda Lixnaw score and Mike Conway set up Mikey Kelliher for a whizzing goal attempt that Nigel Roche somehow managed to tip over the crossbar. Half-time Lixnaw 0-9 Abbeydorney 0-5.

Realistically, given the wind, Abbeydorney needed to be in front at the break. Chasing down that four point lead was always going to be a big ask and it only got harder when John Buckley and Shane Conway (f) fired over. Abbeydorney must have felt that they had caught a real break when Mike Slattery won a penalty....but it was an illusion, as Stackpoole made an incredible save.

The rebound was shunted wide at the expense of a '65 converted by Keith O'Connor, but it was a real let-off from Lixnaw. They proceeded to pile on the pressure wirh more scores from Conor O'Keeffe and Mike Conway.

Jack Parker teed up Ronan O'Donovan for a point and PJ Keane did well to get a good shot off despite pressure, but again Martin Stackpoole was in cool control and gathered. John Buckley stretched the lead to make it 0-14 to 0-7 before Jack Brosnan wove through and calmly slotted home a Lixnaw goal.

James O'Connor and James Flaherty exchanged points before Flaherty skillfully carved out space before laying it off to Shane McElligott for a great goal. Abbeydorney never gave up, with PJ Keane pointing and Kieran Dineen finding Jack Sheehan for a goal, but it was far too little and much too late to change the outcome. There was still a moment of sublime skill in the game, with Brendan Brosnan brilliantly cutting over a sideline before Shane Conway closed out the scoring.

A hard one for Abbeydorney, who were simply missing too many top guns on the day, but a message of real intent from Lixnaw as they enter the last four.

Lixnaw: Martin Stackpoole, Declan McCarthy, Gerard Stackpoole, Tom Foley, Jeremy McKenna, Conor O'Keeffe (0-1), William Costello, Raymond Galvin, Brendan Brosnan (0-1), Jamie Galvin, Mike Conway (0-3), Jack Brosnan (1-0), John Buckley (0-4), Shane Conway (0-7, 7f), Mikey Kelliher (0-1). Subs James Flaherty 0-1 (for Jack Brosnan, 44 mins), Shane McElligott 1-0 (for Raymond Galvin, 45 mins), Pat Corridan (for Mikey Kelliher, 45 mins), Aodhán Shanahan (for Jeremy McKenna, 53 mins), Aidan O'Brien (for Mike Conway, 53 mins)

Abbeydorney: Nigel Roche, Stevie O'Sullivan, Stephen Egan, Mikey Clifford, Ronan O'Donovan (0-1), Eoin Egan, James O'Connor (0-1), Kieran Dineen, Tomás Ó hAiniféin, Keith O'Connor (0-4, 2f, 1'65), Brian O'Leary, Jack Sheehan (1-0), Darragh Scanlon, Michael Slatterty, David Egan (0-2). Subs Jack Parker (for Darragh Scanlon, 31 mins), Niall O'Mahony (for Eoin Egan, 35 mins), PJ Keane 0-1 (for Brian O'Leary, 39 mins), Daniel O'Leary (for Michael Slattery, 41 mins)

Referee: Dave Copps (Cork)

Main Man

Mike Conway, Lixnaw: His younger brother may have been the main executioner, but Mike Conway was Lixnaw's director of operations throughout and had a hand in almost all their scores. Martin Satckpoole and Stephen Egan deserve mention for their displays.

Turning Point

Abbeydorney's Penalty, 33rd Minute: In truth, the tide had already turned, but Abbeydorney had a chance to cut the gap back to just three manageable points early in the second half. Keith O'Connor's shot was top quality – but Martin Stackpoole's save was even better.

Talking Point

There were a lot of skillful moments in the game, but Brendan Brosnan's 57th minute sideline cut was absolutely stunning, right up there with some of the scores taken in Croke Park a day later.