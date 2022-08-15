Listry book Premier Junior quarter-final berth after impressive win over Listowel Emmets

Listowel Emmets' Cormac Mulvihill looks to get away from Jimmy O'Leary of Listry in their Premier Junior Group 4 game in Listry on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

COUNTY PREMIER JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP 4 ROUND 2

Listry 2-15

Listowel Emmets 0-13

Listry booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Premier Junior with a comfortable eight-point win over Listowel Emmets, backing up their first round win over Castlegregory with another impressive display, which saw them register the exact same score – 2-15 – that they did against the West Kerry club while conceding a point less than the 0-14 they gave up in that first game.

The result leaves Emmets winless and pointless in Group 4 as things certainly didn't get any easier for them in sunny Listry after that first round loss to Fossa.

Listry narrowly lost out in last year's Premier Junior semi-final and on this display they can hope to go at least as far or farther again. They opened the scoring when Micheál Keane neatly fisted over and were two points to the good when the impressive Joe Clifford slotted over.

Jamie McVeigh teed up Cormac Mulvihill for Listowel's opening score but Listry were edging the duels around the field and Keane finished a great move to the net after Clifford passed across an inviting goalmouth. Gary O'Sullivan superbly caught the kick-out and set up Ruairí Murphy for a point and the Kerry U-20 doubled his tally after a similar catch by Jimmy O'Leary.

O’Leary – Listry's nominal full forward, like his Listowel counterpart Bryan Sweeney – actually spent most of the game in midfield.

At the first water break Listry were well in control and leading 1-4 to 0-1.

Joe Clifford made it 1-5 to 0-1 on the restart, and things looked ominous for the visitors. Davy Keane pointed a free for Listowel, but Jack Walsh replied instantly with a superb Listry score. Listowel rallied very well and began to get a grip. A foul on Darrgh Leahy saw Davy Keane split the posts, Daragh Carey added another after good work by John Heaphy, and the industrious Cormac Mulvihill brought the gap back to 1-8 to 0-5. Ruairí Murphy had the last say of the first half, though, with a fine point to leave the half time score Listry 1-8 Listowel Emmets 0-5.

A foul on Aaron O'Shea saw Seán Lehane stretch Listry's lead. Jake Moriarty replied with a beauty and Davy Keane added another – Listowel were not going to be beaten easily here. They were also unlucky when a dangerous ball was just an inch away from the lurking Ciarán Pierse's outstretched fingers.

At the other end, Micheál Keane put seven points between the sides, but Davy Keane replied after Cormac Mulvihill was fouled. Darragh Lynch made a brilliant catch and exchanged a quick one-two before gathering the return pass and having an audacious pop at goal – it very nearly worked, his clever effort coming back off the post with the goalkeeper beaten. That one would have put the fat sizzling!

Aaron O'Shea and Cillian Holly exchanged points, as did Gary O'Sullivan and Davy Keane, and Listry led by 1-12 to 0-9 at the second water break.

Ger McCarthy pulled one back on the restart, but Jack Walsh responded with a free won by Aaron O'Shea. Davy Keane notched a Listowel free. Ruairí Murphy burst through on goal but fired over the bar to make it 1-14 to 0-10.

Listowel were understandably pushing forward now, but it left a few gaps that Listry were quick to exploit. Gary O'Sullivan was blocked with a goal chance and the keeper brilliantly saved Joe Clifford's effort from the rebound, but there was O'Sullivan again with the simplest of finishes to effectively end Listowel's hopes.

Davy Keane had two more points for Listowel but an impressive Listry sealed the win with a fourth point from Ruairí Murphy and ensure a quarter-final berth. That isn't likely to detract from their final round clash with neighbours Fossa, though, while Listowel Emmets will face Castlegregory knowing that the loser goes into the relegation battle.

LISTRY: David Carroll, Cain Bradley, Paudie Lehane, Danny Wrenn, Darragh Lehane, Anthony Kennedy, Jack Walsh 0-2 (1f), Billy O'Brien, Ruairí Murphy (0-4), Gary O'Sullivan (1-1), Aaron O'Shea (0-1), Joe Clifford (0-3), Seán Lehane 0-2 (1f), Jimmy O'Leary, Micheál Keane (1-2). Subs: Seamus Giles for Cain Bradley (22 mins), Pa Delee for Seán Lehane (38 mins), Daire Murphy for Seamus Giles (44 mins), Damien Clifford for Jack Walsh (55 mins)

LISTOWEL EMMETS: Tom Harte, Seán Gilbert, Eddie Browne, Ciarán Pierse, Niall Collins, Ger McCarthy (0-1), Daragh Carey (0-1), Cormac Mulvihill (0-2), Darragh Leahy, Michael Kennedy, Davy Keane 0-7 (5f), Jake Moriarty (0-1), Jamie McVeigh, Bryan Sweeney, Cillian Holly (0-1). Subs: Darragh Lynch for Daragh Carey (half-time), Seán Keane for Cormac Mulvihill (49 mins), Niall Lynch for Cillan Holly (52 mins).

Referee: Michael Moriarty (Dingle)