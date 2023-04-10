Listowel Emmets dig out a draw at home to Laune Rangers to earn their first County League Division 2 point

Listowel Emmets Darragh Leahy (8) jumps with Jack O'Connor (24) from Laune Rangers, as Rory O'Connor (12) waits for the outcome during the County Senior Football League Division 2 game at Frank Sheehy Park on Sunday. Photo by John Kelliher

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Listowel Emmets 0-10

Laune Rangers 0-10

Two pointed frees from David Keane in the last five minutes enabled Listowel Emmets to snatch their first point of the County League season with a deserved draw against visitors Laune Rangers at Frank Sheehy Park on Sunday.

Having failed to take full advantage of the elements in the first half, after which they only enjoyed a three-point cushion, 0-7 to 0-4, the current North Kerry champions will have been relieved, and encouraged, by their doggedness on the resumption.

Liam Hassett’s side, on the other hand, will be slightly disappointed that they couldn’t retain the initiative after they had moved two points clear by the 55th minute but, reduced to 14 men by that stage, and having squandered several goal chances, they only have themselves to blame.

Buoyed by the strong wind from the opening whistle, Listowel Emmets flew out of the blocks and were four points to the good, 0-5 to 0-1, after only ten minutes. The Keanes, David and Sean, quickly found their shooting boots, while wing-back Eddie Browne kicked a long-range beauty.

It could have been an even better start, but Cormac Mulvihill could only find the side netting when an opportunity for a green flag presented itself. Slowly but surely, Laune Rangers, inspired by David Mangan, settled into the contest, as Emmets failed to keep their foot on the throttle.

With Matthew Leslie reliable from placed balls, the Killorglin side began to cause a certain level of consternation in the Emmets’ rearguard, but Stephen Sealy was off target from two inviting situations, palming an effort wide, and then blasting into the side netting from close range.

In saying that, despite the excellent work of Jack McElligott at full-back and Jamie McVeigh at midfield, including fine points from the latter and full-forward Darragh Lynch, Laune Rangers were within three at the interval, John Tyther firing over their first from play.

With the wind at their backs in the second half, and Fiachra Clifford and John Burke introduced off the bench, Laune Rangers were, initially, transformed. Youngster Burke was quick to make an impression, rifling over two superb points, as the visitors hit four on the trot by the 42nd minute, 0-8 to 0-7.

Emmets refused to buckle, however, with Niall Collins and Joe Joe Grimes coming more into the picture. David Keane soon levelled matters with a fine team score from play, but Laune Rangers wasted another gilt-edged chance when Sealy blazed over after he intercepted a risky Tom Harte kick-out.

Things went from bad to worse for Sealy in the 51st minute when he was issued with a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident with Grimes, but when substitute Eoghan Hassett lofted over a sweet point to increase the margin to two, 0-10 to 0-8, Rangers were still in control.

Credit therefore to Emmets for their gutsy finale, especially Darragh Leahy for a marvellous goal-saving block to deny the dangerous Burke, and free-taker Keane for his late double. Leslie almost nicked it at the death for Rangers, but his left leg effort just tailed narrowly wide off the near post.

LISTOWEL EMMETS: Tom Harte; Ciaran Pierse, Jack McElligott, Micheal Kennedy; Darragh Leahy, Niall Collins, Eddie Browne 0-1; Joe Joe Grimes, Jamie McVeigh 0-1; Jake Moriarty, Bryan Sweeney, Sean Keane 0-2; Cormac Mulvihill, Darragh Lynch 0-1, David Keane 0-5 (4f). Subs: Cillian Holly for Moriarty (51), Dylan Quinn for Lynch (55), Tom Melvin for S Keane (59).

LAUNE RANGERS: Padraig Ahern; Sean Arthurs, David Mangan, Patrick Carey; Eoin Clifford, Sean Cleary, Callum Moriarty; Jack O’Connor, Eoin O’Sullivan; Stephen Sealy 0-1, John Tyther 0-1, Rory O’Connor; Gearoid Hassett, Patrick Daly, Matthew Leslie 0-5 (4f). Subs: Fiachra Clifford for O’Connor (ht), John Burke 0-2 (1f) for Daly (ht), Ryan Diggins for O’Sullivan (38), Eoghan Hassett 0-1 for Tyther (49), Evan Madden for Carey (59).

Referee: Mike Morrissey