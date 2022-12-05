Kerry

Listowel Emmets boss Seán Moriarty: ‘Our boys weren’t going to let it go’

The Listowel boss was full of praise for his determined young bunch of footballers and their veteran leader, Ger McCarthy

Lucky to have him: Listowel manager Seán Moriarty was full of praise for his joint-captain Ger McCarthy, pictured in action here against Castleisland Desmonds' Domnic Finnegan in Sunday's North Kerry Final Photo by John Reidy Expand

John O'Dowd

The sweetest of victories are generally always the most unexpected ones. Not that Listowel Emmets didn’t believe they could win last Sunday’s North Kerry senior football championship final, they most certainly did. But they also realised they were up against the odds.

With Castleisland Desmonds chasing the coveted three-in-a-row, it was always going to take a supreme team effort for Emmets to emerge victorious. When they got the job done, convincingly it has to be said, manager Seán Moriarty was entitled to be a very satisfied individual.

