Listowel Emmets boss Seán Moriarty: ‘Our boys weren’t going to let it go’

The sweetest of victories are generally always the most unexpected ones. Not that Listowel Emmets didn’t believe they could win last Sunday’s North Kerry senior football championship final, they most certainly did. But they also realised they were up against the odds.

With Castleisland Desmonds chasing the coveted three-in-a-row, it was always going to take a supreme team effort for Emmets to emerge victorious. When they got the job done, convincingly it has to be said, manager Seán Moriarty was entitled to be a very satisfied individual.

“We’re absolutely delighted, the boys were magnificent today. I’m not going to say that we expected to do it, but we certainly expected them to give their all, because that’s the way that these boys operate. We knew, coming from the semi-final replay when we were three points down coming up towards full-time, their discipline is just amazing, they don’t lose focus,” he said.

“They don’t get caught up in any of the side stuff, and they keep their eye on the game. Today, right from the off, we were focusing on not allowing them to get into their stride, and to put the pressure on them in that first 15 minutes. That’s normally when Desmonds would take a lead on you.

“Once we managed to stop that, and kept the pressure on them until half-time, we were hopeful in the second half. Obviously wary of course, but we were in a good position at half-time, and in fairness to the boys, they drove it home in the second half.”

Trailing by three points at half-time, 0-6 to 0-3, the defending champions had to thunder out of the blocks on the resumption, but with Emmets firing over the first three points of the second half, a potential Desmonds comeback had been quietly nipped in the bud.

“We spoke about that, we expected to see a couple of substitutions on the Desmonds team after half-time, and we knew that they were going to throw whatever they had at us at the start of the second half, because they are two-in-a-row champions, and great champions,” added Moriarty.

“Our boys kind of said that if they could get one point at all in that first ten minutes, it would kind of rock what they were trying to do. I think we managed to get a couple, so it never really allowed them to get going, or get any momentum going. Once our boys then got a smell of it, they weren’t going to let it go.”

Moriarty, and his management team of Martin Trench and Johnny O’Brien, deserve a lot of credit for the way they nullified the star performers on the Desmonds team, but the Emmets boss was far more interested in deflecting the plaudits onto his whole squad of players.

“As regards tactically, I’m sure they were looking at us, and they had their tactics, and we had ours. We tried to do one or two things today, they seemed to work for us. In the run-up, you would be talking to the boys, we didn’t do any training this week, we said that our greatest strength was actually our squad.

“Obviously Cormac Mulvihill and Bryan Sweeney weren’t able to start today, we lost Darragh Carey, but we genuinely have a really good squad of players. They have trained really hard all year, we’re just delighted that they were able to achieve this at the end of the year.”

With a predominantly young group, this Listowel Emmets side have the potential to grow to new heights in the upcoming seasons. Improving their form in the county junior premier competition is certainly something that they will be looking at in 2023.

“Our championship pedigree hasn’t been the greatest. We only drew one game in the Junior Premier this year, albeit in a group with the eventual finalists, Fossa and Listry. We only drew one game last year as well in the Junior Premier. We were struggling in championship football, but we also knew that the lads wanted to get better.

“They kept coming to training, they kept doing what we were asking them to do, we’re not the finished product, or anything like that, they need to get better again if they’re going to make an impact in the Junior Premier. They have all the right attributes, in particular they have the interest, and they keep turning up.”

Speaking of turning up, while fellow joint-captain Davy Keane was the top scorer on the day with eight points, centre-back Ger McCarthy, at 35 years of age, put in a herculean performance from start to finish for the winners. Without doubt, his display was of the most inspirational variety.

“Ger McCarthy is a diamond. We’ve said to the young fellas that they don’t know how lucky they are to have Ger McCarthy in the dressing-room with them. Ger is 35, we do our fitness tests four or five times during the year, and the top man in the fitness tests every time, is Ger McCarthy. The only man that has come near him is Jack McElligott, one of the younger fellas.

“Ger would be keeping himself extremely fit all the time, even out of training, and it’s a remarkable appetite to have. The passion that he has for the game is amazing. We’re very lucky to have him, and the youngsters are very lucky to have him, because he is an excellent role model,” stressed the Emmets boss.