Limerick boss Lee: ‘We’re not going to justify this, that and the other. We’ve a lot to learn from teams like Kerry’

Limerick manager Billy Lee was in mood to beat around the bush or look for excuses in Killarney on Saturday. Having just lost the Munster final by 23 points to Kerry, the Shannonsiders boss knew that his charges had under-performed, and he wasn’t going to shy away from that.

“We won’t suger-coat it, we’ve big chins, and we’ll take it on the chin. We’re not in the business of hiding from what happened out there, there’s no point. We’re not going to justify this, that and the other. We’ve a lot to learn from teams like Kerry. That’s the proper end of Division One, and we know that, and we have work to do facing into Division 2,” he said.

“With all due respect to everyone, we don’t need anyone to tell us that. We know better than anyone, and I’m backing these guys to the hilt. I have great faith in them, I’m very proud of them, and we have to take it on the chin if we’re going to find improvement going forward.

“Our job, as a management team, is to strive to find that improvement. How far more improvement is there? I don’t really know, but we won’t shy away from going to work on it. Unfortunately, today is a serious learning curve.

“We’ll go back at it when the dust settles in the course of the year, and see the areas that we need to try and improve in. That’s all we can do, try and improve. The games next year, and what we have left in this championship, will tell us if we’re improving or not,” he added.

The Newcastle West man admitted that, after holding their own in the opening quarter, it’s very difficult to stop Kerry when they get on a serious roll.

“You see someone like Paul Geaney, what age is he? He was working like a trooper, and I think that’s all you need to know about where Kerry are at, what they’re aiming for and where they’re going. Late on, Paul was going back, working hard, I don’t know how many scores he got, but he was a threat all day long,” admitted Lee.

“They have the bit between the teeth, they are working on what they need to work on, and whoever is in front of them, that’s it. What I would say about Kerry is that they’re always respectful of the opposition.

“They could have kicked another couple of goals there today, but I’ve always known that about Kerry. They don’t tattoo a team, they have them beat and they’re respectful, and that doesn’t go unnoticed.”