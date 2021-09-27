Lightning start takes Templenoe past Dr Crokes

SENIOR CLUB FC GROUP 2 ROUND 2

Templenoe 3-9

Dr Crokes 1-10

They say that a week is a long time in politics; it can take a while in football as well.

Last week Dr Crokes were riding high after a demolition job on senior debutants Spa, while Templenoe were licking their wounds after going down to derby rivals Kenmare Shamrocks.

However, a mesmerising start on their home ground gave Templenoe the impetus to see off the Killarney side and almost certainly secure their senior status for another year. In fact, going by their superb display here, they can aim for loftier ambitions.

Dr Crokes had the first attack after Micheál Burns drew a foul, but Tony Brosnan's effort crashed back off the woodwork,. Quick as a flash, the ball was transferred down the field by man of the match Tadhg Morley, with Seán Sheehan setting up Stephen O'Sullivan for a goal.

They say that lightning doesn't strike twice, but it isn't true; Templenoe grabbed the kick-out and immediately rattled the net again after Stephen O'Sullivan gathered his own rebound off the post and teed up Brian Crowley for an immaculate finish. 2-0 to 0-0, game on!

Tony Brosnan curled over to open Dr. Crokes' account, while Gavin White had a goalbound effort deflected away from goal after a magnificent burst up the field – that pairing were the pick of Dr Crokes on the day.

Shane Murphy couldn't quite direct the '45 on target and Templenoe struck for two points straightaway to stretch their lead through Gavin Crowley and Killian Spillane. Templenoe were playing full forward Seán Sheehan out the field and it was giving them impetus at midfield while providing space inside for their nippy forwards.

Jordan Kiely struck the post, but Crokes were starting to find their feet as Tom Doyle and Brian Looney slotted points. They couldn't quite find shooting range, though, with two wides before Killian Spillane showed them how it's done at the other end.

Josh Crowley Holland added another after a great turnover and Brian Crowley nailed the best score of the game so far before Killian Spillane made it 2-6 to 0-3. Kieran O'Leary pulled one back, but again Crokes found their shooting radar a bit off with two wides.

A foul on Gavin White saw Tony Brosnan trim the gap with a great kick and the same player went on a weaving run before splitting the posts. At half-time Templebnoe still had those two goals in hand, 2-6 to 0-6.

Tadhg Morley was an absolute powerhouse and set up Colin Crowley for a point on the restart. Teddy Doyle drilled home their third goal and Stephen O'Sullivan added a free. Crokes were in real trouble at this stage, but rallied well.

Tony Brosnan slotted a free and Micheál Burns kicked a beauty from distance before Jordan Kiely gathered and went for goal.

A push prevented him getting power into his shot but it was only a momentary delay as Tony Brosnan fired home the penalty. Just before the water break Colin Crowley split the posts to leave that two goal gap between the sides, 3-9 to 1-9.

Templenoe missed a couple of chances to extend their lead but Crokes couldn't capitalise, their best chance coming via a good turnover by David Shaw, but Mark Looney comfortably gathered his effort.

Tony Brosnan picked off another point but Crokes couldn't penetrate. Josh Crowley Holland had a goal attempt brilliantly blocked down late on, but it was all academic at that stage as Templenoe ran out comfortable winners to blow the group wide open and leave everything up for grabs in the final game.

TEMPLENOE: Mark Looney, Mark Casey, Kieran O'Neill, Tadhg Morley, Tommy Spillane, Gavin Crowley (0-1), John Rice, Josh Crowley Holland (0-1), Adrian Spillane, Teddy Doyle (1-0), Brian Crowley (1-1), Colin Crowley (0-2), Stephen O'Sullivan (1-1, 1f), Seán Sheehan, Killian Spillane (0-3) Subs: Martin Reilly for T Doyle, 55, Kieran McCarthy for C olin Crowley, 55, Mike Hallissey for A Spillane, 58

DR CROKES: Shane Murphy, John Payne, Mike Moloney, Fionn Fitzgerald, Mark Cooper, Gavin White, Mikey Potts, Tom Doyle (0-1), Mark O'Shea, Brendan Falvey, Micheál Burns, Brian Looney (0-1), Tony Brosnan (1-5, 1 pen, 2f), Kieran O'Leary (0-1), Jordan Kiely (0-1). Subs: David Shaw for M Potts, 22, Gavin O'Shea for B Falvey, half-time, Dáithí Casey for K O'Leary, 37, Cillian Fitzgerald for M Cooper, 42, Chris Doncel for T Doyle, 55

REFEREE: Paul Hayes (Kerins O'Rahillys)