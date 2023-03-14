Liam Kearns was ‘a driven man who could lift a team up off the floor and raise them up to the heights that he did’

John Evans chuckles now when he thinks back on the road trips. Leaving Killorglin in the early afternoon, Evans would pull up in Birdhill and Liam Kearns would hop into the passenger seat. From there, up through the boggy midlands, Evans and Kearns – two football men to the bone, and two old stagers of ‘the force’ – would swap stories and tell yarns and laugh their way to Roscommon town. They might even talk a while about that evening’s training session they had planned for the Rossies’ footballers, but either way the journey flew.

By 2015 Evans was in his third season as Roscommon manager and he needed to freshen things up, on the management side as much as anything. Bringing Kearns on board was a no-brainer. Evans was a few years Liam’s senior, and had come out of the Garda Training College in Templemore before the young Tralee man went in, but Evans – involved with and managing Laune Rangers through the late 1980s and right through the 90s – knew plenty about Kearns by then.

“Ah Christ, he ran in against the Rangers so many times. He was midfield for Stacks and himself and Joe Shanahan they used to have fierce battles against each other. We faced each other so many times when he was playing with the Stacks and I was involved in Laune Rangers,” Evans told The Kerryman on Monday, still struggling to accept that the news of the death of a close friend was real.

“We were tremendous friends. And we were in the same job [An Garda Síochána] as well so we shared a lot of stories. When we worked together with Roscommon I used to pick him up in Birdhill and we’d travel in the car to every training session and back down again so I can tell you we had some stories. He’d a great sense of humour as well,” Evans said, but what was said in the car stayed in the car.

"I’d say in the last eight or nine years since we went to Roscommon we would talk to each other four or five times a week since. Most of the time in the last two years he’d ring me from the gym, he’d be between the treadmill and some other thing, because he was anxious to lose a bit of weight and he was making great progress so… ah Jesus, it’s just awful news,” Evans said, adding that he had only spoken to Liam over the phone two days before his death, chewing the fat over Offaly’s Division 3 league win over Longford the previous weekend.

There was plenty of common ground between the two, that year with Roscommon, the Gardaí, and, of course, Tipperary football. Evans had managed the Premier county for a few years up to 2012 before moving on to Roscommon. Kearns had dabbled a bit in club football in the years following his departure as Laois team manager in 2008. Winning a Tipperary county SFC title with Aherlow in 2010 was another gold star on his CV. By 2015 Evans wanted to bring some wise counsel and a shrewd football brain into the set-up there. The call was made.

“When I brought him into the Roscommon fold with me he’d been out of football for three or four years at that stage and there was a whole change in style and technology and structures and all that, but he was a great help because he had such an interest in all that area. He was passionate about the game and was always looking to learn new things and stay right up to date with the game.

“I rallied hard for him to get into Tipperary (in 2016), having been there myself for five years. I kept saying to him that there was a young bunch coming through there and he was the right man to get the job. He did a presentation (to Tipperary County Board) and the lads told me after that he did such a fantastic presentation to get in there. He was very anxious to get in there because there was a young, exciting team, which was exactly the same as what he was looking at in Offaly. They’d a young under-20 team coming through in Offaly and he was really, really looking forward to this and developing it. He spoke about the vision he had for them in a year’s time, in two year’s time,” Evans said.

“He struck the right chords with teams, and he had a great rapport with players. He could see who needed the hand around the shoulder and the guy who needed the push.

“And his attention to detail and research was second to none. The last time I spoke to Liam, last Friday, even though he knew the Longford team Offaly played the weekend before, he had done so much research on them, and we spoke about the win and his attention to detail was just superlative. He was a sergeant in the guards but I always said he should have been a detective such was his forensic research on the opposition. He informed his players so well on the opposition.

“The standout thing about Liam was that he was never taking over big teams or working in the big counties as it were. The counties he was involved with were down the ladder so to speak in terms of where they stood in the game at the time, and he always asked ‘what ingredient does this county need?’ It took so much work and organisation and new ideas, and that’s what Liam was, he was an enthusiast for the game. He was a driven man who could lift a team up of the floor and raise them up to the heights that he did with so many teams he was involved with.”