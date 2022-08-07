Liam Kearney drives Spa to first round success against league champions Dingle

SENIOR CLUB FC GROUP 1 ROUND 1

Spa 3-9

Dingle 0-13

The facility to strike for goals at key moments, coupled with a barnstorming display from midfield totem Liam Kearney, were the key factors as Spa upset the odds with a fully deserved victory over county league kingpins Dingle in this opening Group 1 Senior Club FC tie at Strand Road in Tralee.

Fresh from their extra-time heroics which put Dr Crokes to the sword at the same venue two weeks ago, sealing back-to-back Division 1 titles for the westerners, Dingle would have entered this encounter with burgeoning self-confidence and in cock a hoop mood.

However, an inability to ever curtail the dynamic, driving runs of Kearney from the centre of the park, while also struggling to get to grips with the jinking directness of Spa corner-forward David Spillane, along with an insipid first half display, left Dingle fighting an uphill battle all night.

Spa, for their part, even without injured Kerry star Dara Moynihan, certainly had no inferiority complex whatsoever, thundering into the contest from the outset, and with their well organised defence frustrating the life out of their opponents, they were always going to be difficult to subdue.

The first half can, most definitely, be filed in the ‘forgettable’ category. With Spa operating a sweeper, sometimes two, in front of the towering Barry O’Sullivan at full-forward, and with Paul Geaney operating too deep to be a nuisance to the defence, Dingle completely struggled for attacking invention.

Indeed, they went over 20 minutes without troubling the scoreboard after the latter gave them the lead for the only time, with the first point of the game early on. Spa soon settled into their stride, and were three clear, 0-4 to 0-1, by the end of the opening quarter, the lively Mike Foley well to the fore.

Neither outfit were really pulling up any trees, if the truth was to be told, and the clash was absolutely crying out for somebody to take it by the scruff of the neck. Enter Spillane in the 28th minute, with a goal that rocked Dingle to the core and sent an adrenalin boost straight through every Spa player before the break.

Kearney was the catalyst, manufacturing a superb turnover and flicking the ball away to the number 15 in the one movement. The electric Spa corner-forward only had goal on his mind as he blitzed away from Conor O’Sullivan, then rounded Gavin Curran, before tapping the ball into the empty net for a crucial green flag.

Four points adrift at half-time, Dingle came out for the second half transformed, in attitude and in application, and with Paul and Dylan Geaney storming into the picture up front with a brace of points each, the gap was down to the minimum within seven minutes, 1-5 to 0-7.

Spa, probably expecting this purple patch from their opponents, certainly didn’t panic. Not in the slightest. Composure intact, and with Kearney an indomitable, unstoppable inspiration with his constant ability to break the defensive line with powerful bursts, they stood their ground.

Now, at last, we had a real game breaking out in front of our eyes. Two fouls on Kearney (this was a recurring theme) led to two Spa points, cancelled out by Pa Sheehy and the increasingly influential Paul Geaney for Dingle, and when Evan Cronin was upended after another penetrating run, a Foley free had the winners two ahead once more, 1-8 to 0-9.

With the destination of the spoils firmly in the melting pot, the next score turned out to be the key moment, in more ways than one. Dingle coughed up possession in the 49th minute, Foley put Kearney on the straight burst yet again, and when he was upended bearing down on goal, a penalty was awarded, and Ruan McCarthy was sent to the sin-bin.

When Spillane struck his spot-kick through the dive of the Dingle net-minder, a weight was lifted off the Spa shoulders. With a five-point cushion, and with a numerical advantage for the next ten minutes, all they had to do was to steady the ship, and keep their collective heads, to see the job through.

The West Kerry outfit certainly didn’t throw in the towel, but when that man Spillane cut another swathe through their beleaguered defence, instigating a crisp move which culminated in Ryan Carroll blasting a rebound to the roof of the net after Ciaran Spillane’s initial effort was saved, there was no way back for Dingle.

Spa, with Kearney the undisputed man-of-the-match, were full value for their triumph. If they can get good news on the injury front for talisman Moynihan in the next few weeks, they will be a tricky nut to crack for anybody.

SPA: James Devane; Eric O’Donoghue, Dan O’Donoghue, Eoin Fitzgerald; Shane Lynch, Shane Cronin (0-1, 1 ’45), Gary Vaughan; Liam Kearney, Ciaran Spillane; Ryan Carroll (1-0), Evan Cronin (0-1), Conor Stack; Cian Murphy, Mike Foley (0-6, 4fs), D Spillane (2-0, 1-0 pen) Subs: Cian Tobin for Stack, 53, Brian Lynch for S Lynch, 60, Mike O’Donoghue for D Spillane, 60, Liam Spillane (0-1) for E O’Donoghue, 64

DINGLE: Gavin Curran; Michael Flannery, Conor O’Sullivan, Pádraig O’Connor; Conor Flannery, Tom O’Sullivan, Mikey Geaney (0-1); Barry O’Sullivan (0-1m), Darragh O’Sullivan; George Durrant, Ruan McCarthy, Tadhg de Brun; Pa Sheehy (0-2), Dylan Geaney (0-2), Paul Geaney (0-6, 3f, 1m) Subs: Liam O’Connor for D O’Sullivan, half-time, Niall Geaney for de Brun, half-time, Matthew Flaherty for Sheehy, 53, Aidan O’Connor for M Flannery, 53, Cathal Bambury (0-1) for McCarthy, 59

REFEREE: Brendan Griffin (Clounmacon).