Legion beat Spa in county SFC derby after sudden-death penalty shoot-out

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC – ROUND 1

Spa 0-16

Killarney Legion 1-13

(AET, Legion win on penalties by 5-4)

The drama, excitement and tragedy of the penalty shoot-out manifested itself at Fitzgerald Stadium to liven up a rather dull county SFC first round match, and this time it was Spa who fell victim to the cruellest lottery possible after going toe to toe with a relieved and victorious Killarney Legion over 80 minutes of intense action.

It wasn’t as if the game was an epic or classic encounter; after all Legion shot 13 wides and Spa 14, and the amount of turnovers by the respective sides would need a page all to itself. The honesty of effort and physicality would have to be admired though, and despite a dearth of quality overall, some of the score taking was really good.

It probably would have been a little bit too optimistic to expect a classic free-flowing game, after all it was a first bow for Spa at senior level in over a decade, and Legion had been going through their own travails in the Senior Club Championship. Indeed, the start of the game gave a false promise of what looked like was going to be an open, end to end battle.

The first eleven minutes was for the purists with Legion jumping into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead thanks to two Jamie O’Sullivan efforts (one free) and Eoghan O’Sullivan with another, before Evan Cronin, who would go on to have a major say in proceedings, replied with a free for Spa.

Mike Foley and Evan Cronin added another two frees to level matters at 0-3 apiece, and the large crowd present in the autumn sunshine at the old stadium were settling down for a rip-roaring contest.

Legion began to take a firm grip on proceedings and William Shine slotted over a lovely mark and James O’Donoghue added a free as the green and white threatened to rip Spa apart. It was then that Spa made the change to their defensive formation and increased their numbers at the back, a move that not only stopped Legion from taking control of the game but also gave themselves a much better platform to attack on the counter.

Legion had the lion’s share of possession but were frustrated by good Spa defence, and when the Blues broke Niall McCarthy and Dara Moynihan, who enjoyed a great battle with Kieran Hegarty, popped over a couple of nice scores before a Mike Foley free gave them a 0-6 to 0-5 lead at half time. In between, David Spillane was unlucky to see his punched effort come off the post after being fed by Moynihan, a let off for Legion.

By the second half water break in the 47th minute Spa had pushed 0-9 to 0-7 ahead and looked the much better side. Legion were finding it extremely difficult to get a grip on the game and scores looked much harder to come by.

Then came the moment that changed the complexion of the contest. A darting run from Conor Keane saw him find Padraig Lucey with a probing pass across the goal and the towering substitute made no mistake in ghosting behind the cover to punch to the net.

Evan Cronin levelled matters for Spa but Conor Keane burst through two tackles and slotted over for Legion. Would it be the winner? No, said Cian Tobin, and he blazed over at the death following good work by Shane Cronin to bring the game to extra time.

The sides shares two points apiece in the first half of extra-time as neither team gave nor asked for an inch in a derby that was starting to become a little bit tetchy. The second half was equally as tight. Rob Leen got the ball rolling for Legion within seconds of his introduction. The excellent Evan Cronin scored a monster to equalise but then the increasingly influential Jonathan Lyne put his side one ahead with a lovely curler from 35 metres.

Niall McCarthy equalised, but in the 81st minute Billy McGuire popped up in splendid isolation on the left wing and scored what looked like the winner for Killarney Legion. There was still time for one more act and after Spa’s Dan O’Donoghue was fouled 30 metres out Evan Cronin showed nerves of steel to slot the equaliser and bring the game to penalties.

The penalty taking was excellent from both sides and they scored four out of their first five attempts. It went to sudden death and Spa’s luckless Shane Lynch, who had dispatched his earlier effort with aplomb, shot wide, and as Conor Keane had dispatched his effort for Legion the day belonged to them.

SPA: James Devane; Brian Lynch, Eoin Fitzgerald, Shane Lynch; Shane Cronin, Dan O’Donoghue (0-1), Ryan O’Carroll; Ciaran Spillane, Mike McCarthy; Niall O’Mahony, Michael Foley (0-2f), Dara Moynihan (0-1); Niall McCarthy (0-2), Evan Cronin (0-8, 5f), David Spillane. Subs: Cian Tobin (0-2) for D Spillane (H/T).

KILLARNEY LEGION: Brian Kelly; Chris Davies, Damian O Sullivan, Cian Gammell; Peter O’Sullivan, Jonathan Lyne (0-1), Kieran Slattery; Jack O’Neill, Jamie O’Sullivan (0-4, 2f); Eoghan O’Sullivan (0-1), Conor Keane (0-2, 1f), William Shine (0-1m); Ryan O’Grady, Shaun Keane, James O’Donoghue (0-2f). Subs: Padraig Lucey (1-0) for S Keane (H/T), Darragh Lyne for W Shine (H/T), Billy McGuire (0-1) for R O’Grady (45 mins), Conor Stack for N O’Mahony (47 mins), Finbarr Murphy for E O’Sullivan (53 mins), Darragh O’Doherty for P O’Sullivan (56 mins), William Shine for J O’Sullivan (E/T), Rob Leen (0-1) for F Murphy (H/T E/T), Eoghan O’Sullivan for J O’Neill (16 mins E/T), Denis Sheahan for J O’Donoghue (16 mins E/T).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (St Senans)