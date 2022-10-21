Legendary Lios Póil manager Eugene Devane, the Alex Ferguson of West Kerry, dies at 82

CLG Lios Póil has led tributes to its legendary former manager, Eugene Devane, who died today aged 82.

Eugene led Lios Póil to unprecedented and since-unrepeated success as manager of the West Kerry club. Lios Póil, who had never won the West Kerry Senior Football Championship before his appointment, went on to win the competition eight times in 10 years during the ‘70s and ‘80s immediately after he took the reins.

Famously, the club put a record six such titles in a row together between 1982 and 1987. Lios Póil also climbed to Division One of the County League under his stewardship and won the County Junior Championship. He was a selector with the club in 2004, when they won their only West Kerry title since 1987.

They won numerous other district titles under his command, and he was involved in managing all three Lios Póil teams that won Junior Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta titles.

In March, he was inducted into the West Kerry board’s hall of fame, and he was President of CLG Lios Póil. He was on the management set-ups when West Kerry won the County Championship in 1984, 1985, and 1990, and he was also a Kerry under-21 selector.

His death comes only a few weeks after the passing of Danny ‘Garrett’ Fitzgerald, another member of the club’s management team during that run and someone held in huge esteem by Eugene.

“There’s so much to say about Euge,” CLG Lios Póil said in a statement this evening. “We’ll honour him in the coming days.”

Eugene Devane will repose in O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle, on Sunday between 3pm and 6pm, after which his remains will be brought to Séipéal Naomh Eoin Baiste in Lios Póil. His Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am, and it will be streamed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle.

He will be laid to rest in Garraí na dTor, Lios Póil.

He is sadly missed by his wife, Bridie; sons, Owen and Adrian; daughter, Kay; brother, Brendan; sister, Phil; daughters-in-law, Sharon and Hazel; son-in-law, John; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; grandchildren; nieces; nephews; relatives and many friends.

He is predeceased by his daughter, Caroline; and sisters, Anne and Helen.