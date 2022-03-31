Kerry

League final affords management last chance to settle on difficult choices ahead of Championship

Tony Brosnan in action against Padraig O&rsquo;Hora of Mayo during their recent Allianz Football League Division 1 round 5 match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Paul Brennan

If their March 12 contest felt like a dress rehearsal for a League final three weeks away, then next Sunday’s League final might carry a whiff of dress rehearsal for an All-Ireland Championship final 16 weeks away.

Kerry and Mayo, of course, won’t be thinking about that when they square up to each other in Croke Park on Sunday, but the reality for Kerry is that after next Sunday, the next really tough match they will play might well be on July 24, and it might well be against Mayo.

