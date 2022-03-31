League final affords management last chance to settle on difficult choices ahead of Championship

If their March 12 contest felt like a dress rehearsal for a League final three weeks away, then next Sunday’s League final might carry a whiff of dress rehearsal for an All-Ireland Championship final 16 weeks away.

Kerry and Mayo, of course, won’t be thinking about that when they square up to each other in Croke Park on Sunday, but the reality for Kerry is that after next Sunday, the next really tough match they will play might well be on July 24, and it might well be against Mayo.

We are acutely aware of the inherent foolishness of counting chickens prematurely – Cork in late 2020 and Tyrone in the summer of 2021 being reasons enough not to get ahead of ourselves – but let’s be honest here: after Sunday, this Kerry team won’t be really, properly put under the cosh again until an All-Ireland semi-final.

That means Kerry cruise through a Munster Championship that has become a pale shadow of what it was a decade ago, which is basically as a result of Cork’s inexorable descent to mediocrity over the last five years in particular. And it also assumes that Kerry negotiate an All-Ireland quarter-final, which they have almost always done, even if they run up against a decent Ulster or Connacht team that comes through the Qualifiers.

Needless to say, there will be a lot of football played between next Sunday and the All-Ireland final, but right now Kerry, Mayo and Tyrone look the top three teams in the country, and the smart money right now would suggest Kerry will be meeting one or the other in Croke Park on July 24. To that end, Sunday’s League final is as important for Kerry and Mayo with regard to getting to the All-Ireland final as it is with regard to winning the Division One title itself.

It goes without saying that both teams will be going full out to win on Sunday. If the addition of another National League title to Kerry’s ever growing pile of 22 won’t resonate or mean as much as a 13th title would to Mayo, neither county will want to leave Croke Park empty handed on Sunday. Jack O’Connor certainly knows the value of what a League title can do heading into the Championship, and his Mayo counterpart James Horan and the Mayo team are in no position to pass up a rare national title.

There is a sense, however, that while Kerry will be out to beat Mayo, and Mayo will be out to beat Kerry, both outfits will have other agendas at play, namely the Championship and their imminent fixtures therein.

Mayo play Galway in a Connacht quarter-final on April 24; Kerry take on Cork in a Munster semi-final a fortnight later. Suffice to say O’Connor and Horan will be using Sunday’s game to fine-tune preparations for those games.

With the exception of David Moran, Mike Breen and Stefan Okunbor, Kerry are back to a full strength squad since last Sunday, and the management are surely at the stage where they want to be settled on their Championship starters, insofar as that is a thing anymore.

The game has long been a 20-man affair now, and it is fair to say that Kerry will use 22 or 23 players regularly over the summer. Within that there will be the usual ‘horses for courses’ approach on a game by game basis, while injuries and form will also shape starting 15s as the Championship progresses. Nevertheless, there are a few areas that might want to be firmed up before the League ends, in particular the issue of who will be first choice goalkeeper, an established midfield partnership, and one or two spots in the forward line.

With regard to the Championship, it might be very instructive as to which of the Shanes – Murphy or Ryan – will wear the no.1 jersey on Sunday. Hitherto, it seems to have been a very savvy ploy to rotate the Dr Crokes and the Rathmore men between the posts, but the sense now is that the team needs to settle on one or the other as their Championship goalkeeper. Both have strong qualities – as they both have frailties – but in terms of all the moving pieces in the team, surely the first building block to a successful team is having a locked down first choice no.1.

In tandem with the goalkeeper, one imagines the preferred midfield partnership should be coming together this weekend, with Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry looking the preferred option at the moment. We say ‘preferred’ but are they the best?

Would the management have preferred to have a fit David Moran and Joe O’Connor for all of the League, or was Stefan Okunbor in their early plans as a viable midfielder before he suffered that shoulder injury in January playing for Na Gaeil?

One feels that O’Connor – who has only seen action in the last two games – has missed too much time this year to be viable starter, while Moran – when he gets back to action – is probably being viewed as a finisher of games now, more than a starter.

Adrian Spillane is a proper option at midfield, but he has also fitted in, perhaps better than expected, as a wing forward in his last couple of games. Kerry aren’t exactly short on forwards, but more and more the older of the Spillanes looks to be carving out the sort role for himself in the half forward line that one imagine really appeals to Jack O’Connor.

If Adrian Spillane is to be a live contender for a place in that forward unit, it makes the competition even more fierce. If – as could be reasonably argued – David Clifford, Sean O’Shea, Paudie Clifford and Tony Brosnan are nailed on starters on current form, that leaves Paul Geaney, the two Spillanes, Stephen O’Brien, Dara Moynihan, Micheal Burns and Jack Savage scrapping for two places.

It is, of course, a great position for the management to be in, but one imagines that Sunday’s League final will give some strong pointers toward the make-up up of the team that will start against Cork on May 7. The caveat is that Sean O’Shea – who hasn’t played since the win over Monaghan at the end of February – may not be recovered from a toe injury to face Mayo on Sunday. Gavin White – surely a shoo-in to start in the Championship – might not start either, having only come back last weekend from a lengthy period sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Other than that – and even with a crucial five-week run in which players an still impress management – the sense is that Sunday will be a defining day for at least a few Kerry players.