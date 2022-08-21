Late Kealy save sends Kilcummin to IFC quarters and Glenbeigh/Glencar into relegation play-offs

Kilcummin goalkeeper Brendan Kealy was very much the hero of the hour, kicking two points and making a crucial and reflex late save to secure his team a place in the IFC quarter-finals

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP 3 ROUND 3

Kilcummin 0-12

Glenbeigh/Glencar 0-10

Kilcummin are through to the Intermediate Championship quarter-finals but they could quite easily have been hanging up their satchels after Glenbeigh/Glencar almost snatched an unlikely victory in the dying moments of a tough encounter where Dara Casey for Glenbeigh/Glencar and Kilcummin’s Chris O’Leary saw red in two different incidents.

Glenbeigh/Glencar’s goal chance came well into injury time. Kilcummin held a slender two-point lead and, desperate for a goal, Glenbeigh/Glencar’s Darran O’Sullivan launched a booming long ball into the Kilcummin danger area. Substitute Gavan O’Grady, hugely impressive, fielded and shot across goal the box. Colin McGillicuddy had ghosted in and kicked soccer style but somehow Kilcummin netminder Brendan Kealy got a strong hand to the ball and what looked like a certain goal was averted.

Glenbeigh/Glencar launched one last effort straight afterwards, O’Grady was hauled to the ground, the Kilcummin supporters pleaded for a penalty, the referee said no, but as the resulting free kick fell to Shane Riordan his goal bound shot was swept away to safety, and the final whistle sounded seconds later.

If Glenbeigh/Glencar had snatched victory in the finish it would have been a testament to the spirit that they showed in the last quarter of the game, but it would have been a travesty of sorts for Kilcummin, who really were the better team throughout.

It was Glenbeigh/Glencar that led by 0-2 to 0-1 after six minutes when Tommy Cahill’s short free to Caolim Teahan saw the corner forward turn around and shoot a lovely score over his left shoulder. Things began to slide downhill a bit after that, and Kilcummin would go on to score the next five points on the trot in a devastating eight-minute spell where they cut open the Glenbeigh/Glencar defence with ease.

Two frees from Noel Duggan, a monster from play by Gary O’Leary, a classy effort from Paul O’Shea, and a cutting the angle punch over from the lively Eoghan O’Sullivan, put the winners into a 0-6 to 0-2 lead over a Glenbeigh/Glencar side who were slow and ponderous on the ball.

They did get one back when the probing Tommy Cahill repeated his pre rehearsed free kick set piece with Caolim Teahan once more, but straight afterwards Noel Duggan slotted over a free to keep his side four ahead. From the resulting kick out, Liam Smith made a brilliant catch in the middle of the field and a long delivery from Darran O’Sullivan led to a free that Tommy Cahill tapped over the bar.

Teahan scored his third of the half, but Noel Duggan put over a placed ball in reply as Kilcummin easily dealt with some high balls that Glenbeigh/Glencar launched into a crowded goalmouth. Glenbeigh /Glencar went into half time trailing by 0-8 to 0-5, but with Kilcummin’s Chris O’Leary in the bin for a late tackle on the rampaging Jack Brosnan, they won’t have been too disheartened to trail by three.

Glenbeigh/Glencar’s cause wasn’t helped by the dismissal of Dara Casey three minutes into the second half after he lashed out at Kieran Murphy following a coming together between the two players. It was one of several flash points in the second act of the game where referee Maurice Murphy and his linesmen were certainly kept busy.

The third quarter saw few scoring chances and Kevin Gorman was the next player to see the sin bin after an off the ball tackle in the 45th minute. Seven minutes later and Chris O’Leary was to join him in the dug out on a red card when a loose punch on a Glenbeigh/Glencar player was spotted by the linesman, and at this stage the contest was in serious danger of boiling over.

Glenbeigh/Glencar took the game by the scruff of the neck and two Cahill free kicks brought his side to within a single point of their opponents. Mark O’Shea and Noel Duggan replied in kind for Kilcummin and they led by three into time added on. Glenbeigh/Glencar then made one last almighty effort to keep their interest in the County Intermediate Championship alive.

Cahill (free), and O’Grady with a trademark wonder score, made it a one-point game before Brendan Kealy stepped up to put the winners two ahead with over eight minutes of injury time played.

Glenbeigh/Glencar then launched their last-minute blitzkriegs, but lady luck just wasn’t with them and Kilcummin held out to seal a hard-earned victory, and their place in the quarter-final. The East Kerry club finish with 4 points, the same as An Ghaeltacht but behind them on the head-to-head result.

Glenbeigh/Glencar finish bottom of the group and in the relegation semi-finals because of their head-to-head loss against Desmonds.

KILCUMMIN: Brendan Kealy 0-2 (1 ’45’, 1f); Kevin McSweeney, Dara O’Callaghan, Chris O’Leary; Dan Moynihan, Philip O’Leary, Eoghan O’Donovan (0-1); Gary O’Leary (0-1), Kevin Gorman; Cian Foley, Mark O’Shea (0-1), Kieran Murphy, Danny Cronin, Paul O’Shea (0-1), Noel Duggan 0-6 (1f). Subs: Philip Casey for K McSweeney 49 mins, Shane McSweeney for D Cronin 66 mins.

GLENBEIGH/GLENCAR: Donal O’Neill; Sean Roche, Ciaran Doyle, Liam Roche; Jack Brosnan, Pa Kilkenny, Sean T Sheahan; Colin McGillicuddy, Liam Smith; Dara Casey, Darran O’Sullivan (0-1), Tommy Quirke; Caolim Teahan (0-3), Tommy Cahill (0-5f), Daniel Griffin. Subs: Gavan O’Grady (0-1) for D Griffin 33 mins, Shane Riordan for T Quirke 49 mins.

Referee: Maurice Murphy (St Michaels/Foilmore).