Late goals help Kenmare Shamrocks win East Kerry Under-15 final against Dr Crokes

The Kenmare Shamrocks team and management celebrating their win over Dr Crokes in the East Kerry Coiste na nÓg Championship U-15 Division 1 Final in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

EAST KERRY U-15 DIVISION 1 FOOTBALL FINAL

Dr Crokes 1-9

Kenmare Shamrocks 3-11

In a final that was a thrilling end to the Coiste na nÓg year in East Kerry, two late goals helped Kenmare get the better of Dr Crokes in the MD O’Shea sponsored U-15 Final, despite Kasper Roebak’s superb performance in goal.

It was Crokes who started better in the early stages at Fitzgerald’s Stadium, taking the early lead with two good points. Once Kenmare settled though, they went on a run of six points in a row, with Dawid Grebowiec highly prominent. It could have been even better for them, with only the crossbar denying Rossa MacGearailt a goal, and Roebak’s brilliant diving save, keeping out Grebowiec’s well hit penalty.

Dr Crokes fought back well though, with Cian Mulcahy’s long range point, and Ben Kelleher’s accuracy from frees, keeping them within two points at the break.

The second half started evenly enough, with Kelleher and Neal O’Shea swapping scores, with Roebak making two more superb saves. Eventually he was beaten though, with MacGearailt blasting low to the net after a great driving run. Crokes came again though with corner back Sean Collins involved in a lot of their better play.

Mulcahy fired over another monster point from distance, before Kelleher again split the posts with another free. Kenmares lead was now back to just three. Grewbowiec made the win secure for them though, surviving a high tackle, before firing low into the net. There was still time for two more goals, with Liam Hennigan’s clinical penalty for Crokes, followed by Jack Wiggins goal for Kenmare right before the whistle.

Jack Wiggins accepted the cup for Kenmare after the final whistle, from Coiste na Nog Chairman Sean O Keeffe. This was a high quality, exciting final, with Kenmare deserved winners. Credit to Crokes for their performance, and congratulations to Kenmare on their great victory.

DR CROKES: Kasper Roebak, Conor Lynch, Nathan Cronin, Sean Collins, Conor Clifford, Sean Kiely, Jack O Donoghue, Adam Byrne, Cian Mulcahy (0-2), Jake Nash, Muiris O’Donoghue, Michael Carey Brickley (0-1), Luke O’Shea, Ben Kelleher (0-6), Liam Hennigan (1-0), Dara O’Sullivan, Kieran Moloney, Con McGlynn.

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: DJ Harrington, Jack Sweeney, Jack Wiggins (1-0), Michael Jones, Conor Galvin, Michael Tangney (0-1), Colm Cronin, Liam O’Sullivan, Chulainn Hussey, Neal O’Shea (0-3), Dawid Grebowiec (1-6), Liam Browne, David O’Brien, Diarmuid Healy, Rossa MacGearailt (1-1), Cathal McSwiney, Darragh Sweeney, Rory Coakley.