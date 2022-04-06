Late goals flatter Tipperary against a gutsy display for Kerry U20 hurlers

Two late Tipperary goals put an unkind look on the final score for Kerry in their Munster U-20 Hurling Championship game against Tipperary in Tralee

MUNSTER U-20 HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, GROUP 2 ROUND 1

Kerry 0-13

Tipperary 3-15

An 11-point defeat for the Kingdom that looks worse written down than it did in the flesh.

First off, this is Kerry hurling against Tipperary hurling, so the odds will always be stacked against the former before a sliotar is ever thrown in. In that light, an 11-point loss will never be at the catastrophic end of the scale, but consider this: at the three-quarter mark in Austin Stack Park this evening Kerry were just one point behind their Premier county opposition, 0-12 to 1-10.

And even though they were playing against a gale of wind at that stage, Kerry had every right to feel the win was still there for the taking. A double-digit defeat certainly didn’t look on the cards for the home side at that point, but they were outscored 2-5 to 0-1 thereafter, which sullied a performance Kerry manager John Hennessy was extremely proud of.

"The second goal killed us,” Hennessy said of Paddy Creedon’s 48th minute strike. “I thought we were doing really well up that that stage but we were missing a couple of big players, and you need every player you have at this level. But extremely proud of the lads. I thought they hurled really well, and even in the third quarter I thought we held the ball really well.”

Hennessy was right about that second goal taking all the wind out of Kerry’s sails, but truth be told it was Tipperary’s first goal that holed Kerry below the bowline line.

A good start was always going to be half the battle given Kerry played with a significant wind, strong enough to keep the flags at the Horan’s End horizontal. Tipperary struck for the first point inside the first minute, but thereafter Kerry hurled magnificently.

Felim O’Sullivan levelled matters for Kerry before his midfield partner Ronan Walsh converted a couple of long range frees and nailed a superb point from out wide.

Nathan Guerin chipped in with three excellent points from play as Kerry were full value for a 0-7 to 0-2 lead after 14 minutes.

Tipp clawed it back to 0-8 to 0-5 before Walsh converted another free, but just when Kerry should have been battening down the hatches to get to the interval at least those four points up, they coughed up a soft goal. When Ed Connolly picked up the ball he seemed to carry little threat, but in an instant he glided past three loose tackles and smashed the ball low past Keltyn Molloy in the Kerry goal.

Molloy had made two fine saves, both from Shane Gleeson, but the Kiladangan man converted two late frees to sent Tipperary to the interval ahead by 1-7 to 0-9. Against that wind it felt like a 10-point lead.

Another Gleeson free doubled the visitors’ lead in the 31st minute but two fine scores from Kieran Carroll and a Guerin free kept Kerry very much in the contest up to the three-quarter mark. By then, however, they had lost Ronan Walsh to injury, and Creedon’s goal was massive.

Against the wind Kerry just couldn’t work the ball fast enough or accurately enough into their inside forwards, but their collective effort didn’t deserve to concede a third goal to Peter McGarry three minutes into the six of additional time.

It won’t get easier for Kerry when they go to Dungarvan in two weeks to play Waterford, but there was enough in this performance to send them there with some degree of confidence, especially if they can go with their full ensemble.

KERRY: Keltyn Molloy (Lixnaw), Adam Segal (Ballyduff), Darragh Conway (Lixnaw), Kyle O’Connor (Ballyduff), Darragh Slattery (Ballyduff), Daire Nolan (Kilmoyley), Rory Mahony (Crotta O’Neills), Felim O’Sullivan 0-1 (Ballyheigue), Ronan Walsh 0-5 (4f) (Kilmoyley), Luke Crowley (Rathmore), Seán Brosnan (St Brendans), Nathan Guerin 0-4 (1f) (Ballyheigue), Jack Sheehan (Abbeydorney), Colin Walsh (Ballyheigue), Kieran Carroll 0-2 (Ballyduff).

Subs: Dylan Moriarty 0-1 (f) (Ballyduff) for R Walsh (inj, 43), Charlie Keating (Dr Crokes) for L Crowley (55), Mikey Clifford (Abbeydorney) for D Slattery (inj, 55), Aidan O’Connor (Ballyduff) for S Brosnan (60), Pádraig O’Sullivan (St Brendnas) for K Carroll (63)

TIPPERARY: Jason O’Dwyer, Conor O’Dwyer, Ciaran Lloyd, Luke Shanahan, Cathal Quinn, James Armstrong, Michael Corcoran, John Campion, Darragh Stakelum, Ed Connolly 1-1, Eddie Ryan 0-1, Shane Gleeson 0-4 (4f), Jack Leamy 0-1, Peter McGarry 1-2, Paddy Creedon 1-1.

Subs: Conor McKelvey for M Corcoran (35), Kyle Shelly 0-3 (3f) for S Gleeson (39), Conor Cadell 0-1 for E Ryan (43), Seán Kenneally 0-1 for J Leamy (55), Conor O’Brien for C Kelvey (temp, 49-57), Conor O’Brien for J Armstrong (63)

Referee: Nicholas O’Toole (Waterford)