Late goal not enough for Kerry U20s to overhaul Kildare in Leinster contest

Played in horrendous weather conditions the Kingdom came up short to the Lilywhites in Portlaoise Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

LEINTER UNDER 20 HC TIER 2 ROUND 2

Kildare 0-15

Kerry 1-9

Not a game any of those present will forget, as much for the torrential downpours and driving wind as anything else. Played on the back-pitch in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise there wasn’t much by way of cover for supporters and substitutes alike.

Still despite all that, Kerry and Kildare played out a reasonably entertaining contest, more so in the second half than the first to be fair. The first half was lacking a little something, a spark.

Perhaps, the sombre mood which prevailed before the throw-in with a minute’s silence held to honour Laois and Portlaoise player, David Brown, who died tragically on Easter Sunday had an effect. Understandably so if that was the case.

Kerry started the game brighter with a pair of Ronan Walsh points inside the opening ten minutes – the first from the placed ball after Kilgarvan’s Corey Murphy was fouled.

Kildare got off the mark eleven minutes in after wing-forward Conn Kehoe forced a turnover on the Kingdom. Charlie Sheridan then pointed a free to tie the game back up, at two each.

Kehoe then fired Kildare clear for the first time, before another pair of Ronan Walsh scores push Kerry 0-4 to 0-3 clear with three minutes remaining in the half. A foul on Sheridan, which the Lilywhite man converted, left it four each at the break.

For the Kingdom that was never likely to be enough having played with the breeze largely in their favour in the first half, and in the third quarter Kildare turned on the class little to hit eight points unanswered from Cian Boran (two), Charlie Sheridan (three), Ciaran Flanagan, Cillian Fitzpatrick and Billy Hennessy to move 0-12 to 0-4 in front midway through the second half.

Seán Maunsell’s men rallied from there with players such as Dara Kearney, Cillian Litchfield, Rory Mahony and Seánie McGrath really standing up to be counted alongside the aforementioned Walsh.

The Kingdom were still six points in arrears as the game entered injury-time. Still not done, however, Kerry pushed for a grandstand finish. Mahony picking out Ballyheigue man Eric Walsh, who blasted to the back of Ben Loughlin’s net to leave a three-point margin by the finish.

It’s back to Portlaoise again now next Saturday for the Kingdom when they face home side Laois in their final group game.

KILDARE: Ben Loughlin, Evan O'Briain, Liam O'Reilly, Ciaran Kirwan, Sean Gleeson, Alan Goss, Bill Hennessy (0-1) Daire Guerin (0-1), Daniel O'Meara, Ciaran Flanagan (0-1), Charlie Sheridan (0-4, 3f), Conn Kehoe (0-3), Fionn Maher, Conor Treacy, Cian Boran (0-4) Subs: Killian Harrington (0-1) for F Maher, half-time, Cormac Nolan for C Treacy, 53, Jack Couch for Conn Kehoe, 55, Oisín Lynam for C Boran, 59

KERRY: Keltyn Molloy (Lixnaw), Luke Kennelly (Ballyduff), Jedd Maunsell (Abbeydorney), Dara Kearney (Ballyheigue), Seán McGrath (Crotta O’Neills), Rory Mahony (Crotta O’Neills), Jack Hannon (Abbeydorney), Anthony Kavanagh (Ballyduff), Felim O'Sullivan, Eoin Stack (Lixnaw), Ronan Walsh (Kilmoyley) (0-9, 7f), Cillian Litchfield (Tralee Parnells), Seán Brosnan (St Brendans), Kieran Carroll (Ballyduff), Corey Murphy (Kilgarvan) Subs: Jack Enright (Ballyduff) for C Murphy, 38, Eric Walsh (Ballyheigue) (1-0) for E Stack, 40, Nathaniel Doncel (Dr Crokes) for A Kavanagh, 46, Tomás Gaynor (Ballyheigue) for D Kearney, 50, Seamie Foran (Ballyheigue) for Felim O'Sullivan, 53

REFEREE: Pádraig Dunne (Laois)