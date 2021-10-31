Late Conor Geaney goal sends Dingle through against wasteful Mid Kerry

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC – ROUND 1

Dingle 1-7

Mid Kerry 0-8

AS one of the most evenly-poised county SFC first round of the weekend entered its final moments, there appeared to be no separating Dingle and Mid Kerry in this intriguing encounter played in atrocious conditions at Austin Stack Park.

In truth, there had been nothing between the sides from beginning to end and, as the contest remained deadlocked at 0-7 each heading into the 60th minute, with neither side having made the most of their little periods of superiority, extra-time was almost certainly beckoning. That would have been extra punishment for both sets of players, considering the treacherous weather that prevailed all day, while the few hundred left in the stand mightn’t have appreciated another 20-plus minutes in the biting cold.

However, there was still time for a match-winner, that individual who can grab the game by the scruff of the neck with one moment of sheer brilliance, who has the audacity to do something out of the ordinary that signposts victory for his own side, and break the heart of the gutted opposition. On this particular Sunday, that man was Dingle corner-forward Conor Geaney.

When Kerry teammate Tom O’Sullivan found Paul Geaney down the left wing of the winners’ attack, there didn’t seem to be too much danger for the Mid Kerry rearguard. However, Geaney’s speculative cross-field delivery (was he going for a point himself?) was plucked from the sky with aplomb by his namesake, who, in one electric movement of spell-binding magic, turned too swiftly for his marker and rattled a low left-footed drive, past the despairing dive of goalkeeper Sean Coffey, and into the net.

Cue pandemonium among the Dingle supporters and, even though substitute Gavan O’Grady replied with a pointed free, Mid Kerry were stunned and shattered. They had given their all, they had created two wonderful goal opportunities which, critically, they had failed to convert, and now they had been hit by the ultimate sucker punch at the wrong time. There was no way back.

When all is said and done, Cathal Moriarty’s missed penalty in the 20th minute (he hit the crossbar, and fired the rebound over the bar) and Sean O’Brien being thwarted by a superb diving save from Dingle goalkeeper Gavin Curran just six minutes into the second half, when he was clean through one-on-one, were the two moments that, eventually, defined this game for Mid Kerry. So near, and yet so far, in both incidents. So near, and yet so far, in the final result.

At half-time, Dingle would have been slightly concerned. Having enjoyed the advantage of the elements in the opening half, they only took a two-point lead (0-6 to 0-4) with them to the interval, despite the sharpness of Paul Geaney in attack, who was always on top in his individual battle with former Kerry star Peter Crowley.

As they were all day though, Mid Kerry were a strong unit, with the Breen brothers, Mike and Nathan, inspirational, and while they were in a great position to attack the second half, they just could not get momentum going up front, and their failure to score from play on the resumption, coupled with Conor Geaney’s last-ditch heroics, ended the divisional side’s hopes of repeating last year’s run to the county final.

DINGLE: Gavin Curran; Tom Leo O’Sullivan, Padraig O’Connor, Tom O’Sullivan 0-1; Matthew Flaherty, Mikey Geaney, Aidan O’Connor; Barry O’Sullivan, Conor O’Sullivan; Niall Geaney, Michael Flannery, George Durrant; Conor Geaney 1-3 (0-2f), Paul Geaney 0-3 (1 f), Daithi Geaney. Subs: Billy O’Connor for N Geaney (47 mins), Tadhg Browne for A O’Connor (50 mins), Colin Moriarty for Flannery (58 mins).

MID KERRY: Sean Coffey (Beaufort); Pa Wrenn (Milltown/Castlemaine), Nathan Breen (Beaufort), Sean Kelliher (Beaufort); Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers), Mike Breen (Beaufort) 0-1, Pa Kilkenny (Glenbeigh/Glencar); Colin McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar), Sean O’Brien (Beaufort); David Roche (Milltown/Castlemaine), Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers) 0-1, Jack O’Connor (Beaufort) 0-2 (1 ’45, 1f); Tommy Cahill (Glenbeigh/Glencaar), Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), Cathal Moriarty (Milltown/Castlemaine) 0-2. Subs: Gearoid Hassett (Laune Rangers) for Cahill (42 mins), Gavan O’Grady (Glenbeigh/Glencar) 0-2 (frees) for O’Connor (50 mins), Darren Houlihan (Cromane) for Moriarty (50 mins), Eoin Clifford (Laune Rangers) for McGillicuddy (58 mins), Caolin Teahan (Glenbeigh/Glencar) for Burke (58 mins).

Referee: Eddie Walsh (Rathmore)