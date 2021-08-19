Ladies trounce Tipperary to maintain senior championship status

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh was in fine form for the Kingdom against Tipperary in last weekend's relegation play-off match in Mallow Photo by Matt Browne / Sportsfile

TG4 All-Ireland SFC Relegation play-off semi-final

Kerry 2-16

Tipperary 0-7

A wet Mallow GAA Complex on a Saturday afternoon for a relegation play-off certainly wasn’t where this Kerry outfit wanted to be but they had a job to do to keep their senior championship status for next season, and they did so in a professional and ruthless manner that augurs well for the future of this squad.

It took Kerry a while to get going, but when they did so they played some really good football, and Tipperary’s challenge was completely snuffed out in the second twenty minutes of the first half as the Kingdom’s high press dismantled the Premier county’s kick out.

It was Tipperary that started the stronger, however, and they actually dominated the Kingdom for the first ten minutes of the game. Unfortunately for them they only had a point to show for their efforts as they left a goal and two points behind them, with Ciara Butler forced to make a good save from Niamh Hayes after a mere twenty three seconds on the clock, and two wides thereafter.

Emma Dineen pointed off her left peg to bring Kerry level against the run of play in the eleventh minute, and it was from here on that the rails came off of Tipperary’s cart. Their goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick must be seeing green and gold jersey’s in her nightmares as Kerry’s high press (or gegenpressen as it’s know in Germany) saw eleven of their players inside Tipperary’s forty five metre line, and goalkeeper Ciara Butler as far out as her own forty five metre line as the kingdom aggressively went for the jugular.

Kerry’s strategy was to pay rich dividends as they completely dismantled the Tipperary kick out and took over the rest of the half. Ní Mhuircheartaigh slotted a point in the thirteenth minute and from the kick-out came Kerry’s first goal of the game when a brilliant combination between Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Hannah O’Donoghue and Emma Dineen left the Glenflesk full forward with the simple task of palming the ball to the net.

Kerry continued to destroy the Tipperary set piece, and by the time the first half water break came around they led by 1-6 to 0-1, with Ní Mhuircheartaigh adding four more to her total (two frees).

Tipperary, with Elaine Kelly and Orla O’Dwyer in particular trying hard, made efforts to get back into the game but when they did so the were met by a stone wall Kerry rearguard ably led by captain Aislinn Desmond and Aishling O’Connell.

Tipperary did manage three points on the bounce from Cliona O’Dwyer, Angela McGuigan and Ava Fennessy, and McGuigan also brought a good save from Butler, but their mini purple patch didn’t last long as Kerry struck for a superb goal before half-time to put the tie firmly to bed.

It started when Kerry’s corner-back Julie O’Sullivan won what would be described as a dirty ball on the ground that she had no right to claim and this led to a quick transfer of passes between Hannah O’Donoghue and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, and the experienced Kerry corner forward unselfishly found O’Donoghue once again who palmed into an empty net.

A carbon copy of the first goal, and a death knell to Tipperary’s chances as Kerry took a 2-7 to 0-4 lead in at the half-time break.

The second half continued as the first had left off and by the time the water break came around the Kingdom had pushed 2-13 to 0-7 ahead. It could have been more but for a very good save by Fitzpatrick from Ní Mhuircheartaigh in the thirty ninth minute, and also from Emma Dineen ten minutes later to spare Tipperary’s blushes.

Kerry were playing some lovely football with Niamh Carmody really starting to come into her own in the middle of the field, ably assisted by Lorraine Scanlon and Megan O’Connell, whilst Emma Dineen was proving to be a brilliant target up front and was really enjoying her outing both from general play and on the scoreboard.

The Kerry defence continued to be rock solid and Niamh Hayes point in the forty third minute was the last score that the Premier got in the game as the hatches came down in the Kerry cabin. Lorraine Scanlon popped over a trademark point in the 55th minute and another intercepted kick out afterwards, this time by Aishling O’Connell, almost saw Hannah O’Donoghue get her second goal of the game, but Fitzpatrick got down smartly once more to deny the Beaufort girl.

The final score of the game deservedly fell to the excellent Niamh Carmody, but it was substitute Mary O’Connell’s block in the 66th minute, as Tipperary desperately searched for a goal, that really summed up her sides defiance on a day that the Kingdom had too much quality for a Premier outfit that will now anxiously await the losers of Cavan v Tyrone to see who they will play in the senior relegation final.

Kerry: Ciara Butler (Castlegregory); Julie O’Sullivan (ISG), A Desmond (Rathmore), Ciara Murphy (MLK Gaels); Aishling O’Connell (Eire Og, Cork), Kayleigh Cronin (Dr Crokes), Cáit Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds); Lorraine Scanlon (Castleisland Desmonds) (0-1); Niamh Carmody (Finuge/St Senans) (0-2); Megan O’Connell (Southern Gaels), Caoimhe Evans (MLK Gaels), Louise Galvin (Finuge/St Senans) Hannah O’Donoghue (Beaufort) (1-0), Emma Dineen (Glenflesk) (1-3), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Corca Dhuibhne) (0-9, 6f). Subs: Anna Galvin (Southern Gaels) (0-1) for L Galvin, 40, Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore) for Evans, 50, Ciara O’Brien (Laune Rangers) for Cronin, 53, Mary Ellen Bolger (Southern Gaels) for Butler, 56, Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil) for O’Donoghue, 60

Tipperary: Lauren Fitzpatrick; Laura Nagle, Maria Curley, Emma Cronin; Elaine Kelly, Lucy Spillane, Laura Dillon; Orla O’Dwyer (0-1), Aoibhe O’Shea; Caoimhe O’Dwyer (0-2), Ava Fennessy (0-1), Niamh Hayes; Roisin Howard, Marie Creedon, Angela McGuigan (0-2f). Subs: Aisling McCarthy (0-1f) for Creedon, 28, Ellen Moore for Nagle, 50, Roisin Daly for McGuigan, 55, Elaine Fitzpatrick for Howard, 55, Ciara English for Hayes.

Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois)

Main Player

Kerry had a number of contenders with Megan O’Connell giving a powerful display and Emma Dineen, Lorraine Scanlon, Aishling O’Connell, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Aislinn Desmond, Cáit Lynch and Julie O’Sullivan superb. Overall the industry, honesty and ability to pop over a couple of lovely scores sees Niamh Carmody get the gong.

Turning Point

It came as early as the thirteenth minute of the game when Emma Dineen’s goal put Kerry 1-2 to 0-2 ahead and the kingdom powered on to add another 1-5 before half time to take a sizeable nine point lead in at the recess.

Talking Point

Were Kerry really that good or were Tipperary really that bad? The answer lies somewhere in the middle but the performance certainly points to good days ahead for this Kerry side that had more than it’s fair share of heart break this year and showed good resilience to come out with a result when they needed it the most.