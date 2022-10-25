Knockclaraig NS score seven goals on way to claiming 3 Teacher title against Tuosist

CUMANN NA mBUNSCOIL 3 TEACHER FINAL

Knockclaraig NS 7-8

Scoil Réalt na Mara Tuosist 3-11

The ability of the border school to score goals was the difference between the sides in a highly entertaining 3 Teacher final. Knockclaraig scored four in the first half when playing against the breeze and were full value for their 4-4 to 1-7 half time lead.

Elusive and skilful corner forward Tommy Mahoney accounted for 3-3 of this tally. He was simply unmark able in the opening period and those in attendance were enthralled by his movement and in particular his shot selection. This was not however a one man show as he was well supplied by his hard working team mates Clodagh and Daire Brosnan, Daniel Collins and in particular Oran Murphy who notched 1-1 in this period.

Scoil Réalt na Mara found it very difficult to penetrate the Knockaclarig defence but did convert for of their seven point scoring opportunities during the first quarter, two from Hugo Rousseau and a point a piece from Kevin O’Riordan and Shannon O’Sullivan. They eventually found their rhythm and Kevin O Riordan burst through for a goal in response to one of Tommy Mahoney’s efforts. Kevin then converted a free and Nicholas Kirby and Hugo Rousseau land points before the break to narrow the gap.

Scoil Réalt Na Mara regrouped at the break and came out all guns blazing and scored the opening two goals of the half to through Nicholas Kirby and Hugo Rousseau to tie the encounter. They took the lead through a fine point from Hugo Rousseau and they tie remained score free during a tense period of play with both sets of players fighting furiously and defending with all their might before Oran Murphy restored Knockaclarig’s lead with a well worked goal.

Oran and Kevin Rousseau swapped frees but a second goal from Oran Murphy set the wind assisted Knockaclarig squad on their way. Tommy Mahoney, Oran Murphy and captain Daniel Collins recorded points while commanding defender Daire Brosnan burst forward and scored a brilliant goal.

Scoil Réalt Na Mara repelled numerous other attacks through good defending from Niamh Rochford, Amy (Tim) O’Sullivan and Danni O’Sullivan and goalkeeper Darragh McCarthy. They added two further points through Hugo Rousseau but were time and again denied the route to gaol through stout defending from Anthony O’Connor, Clodagh Brosnan, Anna O’Keeffe and Daire Brosnan.

Knockaclarig added a 3 Teacher title to the 2 teacher title they annexed during the last school term in 2022.

Knockaclarig NS: Anthony O’Connor, Clodagh Brosnan, Daire Brosnan, Anna O’Keeffe, Daniel Carroll, Oran Murphy, Padraig O’Keeffe, Tommy Mahoney, Padraig O’Connell. Subs: Cait Carroll, Lauren Collins, Ava Leahy, Mikayla Leahy, Caoimhe Carroll, Holly Fealy, Shannon McConnell.

Réalt na Mara Tuosist: Darragh McCarthy, Niamh Rochford, Amy (Tim) O’Sullivan, Danni O’Sullivan, Nicholas Kirby, Hugo Rousseau, Amelia O’Sullivan, Kevin O’Riordan, Shannon O’Sullivan. Subs: Leahanna Foley, Luisne Ní Úrdail, Noah Gaughan, Grace O’Sullivan, Alan Harrington, Oisín Gavin, Kevin O’Sullivan, Reece O’Sullivan, Erin Gaughan, Riona Holbein, Isabelle Hindle.