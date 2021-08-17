Kerry

Knock on effect of semi-final delay is squeeze on club fixtures

County Board Vice Chair and Vice Chair of the CCC Eamon Whelan Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

County Board Vice Chair and Vice Chair of the CCC Eamon Whelan Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Kerryman

Damian Stack

A fortnight might not see like a lot of time – for most of a couple of weeks passes practically in the blink of an eye – but in the context of a fixtures calendar a two weeks is a hell of a lot of time.

While everyone in the county – including at the County Board – is delighted to see the Kingdom's All Ireland semi-final with Tyrone finally get the go-ahead, the act of pushing the game back a fortnight from its original date will have serious knock on effects for the county’s club footballers.

If Kerry – as would seem likely given Tyrone’s travails – go on to win that game and reach the All Ireland final with Mayo, it would mean that the 2021 club championships couldn't get underway before the weekend of September 18/19. It’s important to remember too that not all of last year’s competitions have been completed.

