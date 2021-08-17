Knock on effect of semi-final delay is squeeze on club fixtures

A fortnight might not see like a lot of time – for most of a couple of weeks passes practically in the blink of an eye – but in the context of a fixtures calendar a two weeks is a hell of a lot of time.

While everyone in the county – including at the County Board – is delighted to see the Kingdom's All Ireland semi-final with Tyrone finally get the go-ahead, the act of pushing the game back a fortnight from its original date will have serious knock on effects for the county’s club footballers.

If Kerry – as would seem likely given Tyrone’s travails – go on to win that game and reach the All Ireland final with Mayo, it would mean that the 2021 club championships couldn't get underway before the weekend of September 18/19. It’s important to remember too that not all of last year’s competitions have been completed.

As County Board and CCC Vice Chair, Eamon Whelan, explains, there’s still a bit of tidying up to do on last year’s fixtures.

“It does absolutely [make life difficult],” he says.

"Obviously we’re still trying to complete some of the 2020 programme. We’re only at semi-final stages in the intermediate. At the final stages of the Junior and Premier Junior. They have to be completed before we can get the full programme for 2021 going. There’s an extra fortnight after being taken off us now at this stage, which in effect is huge.

"The Junior Final from 2020 can be played between Annascaul and Castlegregory. There is a provisional fixture in for that at the moment. There’s a novice semi-final and final, there have been dates set for those. There’s a relegation between Waterville and St Marys, but the games outstanding we have a few promotion play-offs which are coming up for the county league.

"In championship we’ve Na Gaeil-Beaufort and Spa-Castleisland Desmonds games. We’ve the Junior Premier Final between Gneeveguilla and Ballydonoghue which can’t go ahead as there’s an inter-county player involved with Jason Foley. We’ve a Premier Junior relegation play-off between Ballyduff and Firies which is held up as well, due to Jack Sherwood. Any of those games can't go ahead. There are also provisional rounds of the junior championship for 2021 which can go ahead.”

The CCC – Competitions Control Committee – is due to meet tonight, Tuesday, to discuss the effects of the changed circumstances. The aim going into the meeting is not to alter the competition structures as already agreed with group phases and quarter-finals in the club championships.

“At this point in time we’re hoping to stick with that structure,” Whelan says.

"There will be a discussion at the CCC meeting tonight, but we’d be hoping to retain that structure. We made a commitment to the club player and we want to stick by that.”

The decision to stick with the structures as is will, however, make it a very tight squeeze with very little room for contingencies if a team can’t fulfill a fixture.

“The saving grace we have at the moment is that we had agreed that the County Championship was going to be played in a knock-out basis,” Whelan continues.

"That was probably a bit of a disappointment for the County Championship teams, there is absolutely no way we could have had a back-door in that as well as having the group rounds and the quarter-final of the clubs.

"The one thing we do have is that we’re going to get a little bit of leeway from Munster in terms of the first rounds of our Munster campaign. We will get that, but it will mean for the clubs that once the competition starts that it’s going to be tough going, because there’s going to be absolutely no chance of a break and the caveat on the whole thing is what happens if there are Covid places and incidents where teams are under pressure.

"There’s obviously a big decision then for the CCC in that regard. There is a thing there where the CCC can award the game… do you want to do that? You don’t, but you might just have no choice.

"The biggest issue at the moment is Covid related. There’s obviously quite a lot of it in the community at the moment. These dates, whereas we had a bit of leeway before, that leeway has totally been eroded now.

"Our hands are going to be tied in relation to if you had for unforeseen circumstances if you'd really bad weather, we’re obviously coming into the later part of the year where there’s going to be a huge flurry of games and a lot of pressure on pitches.

"If you had bad weather that could really create an issue for us, but all we can do is drive on as best we can and hope we avoid any of those complications.”

The knock-on effects for the district championships, meanwhile, shouldn’t be too significant the Vice Chair believes.

“They’re going to be squeezed in a little bit at the end of the year, but they may only lose a week,” he says.

"You’d still hope that most of those championships will get completed in November. Maybe it might have to go the first week in December. There probably wont’ be huge change in the district championships, a lot of them will be complete the same time. Where difficulties might arise is where clubs might be representing the county in Munster.”