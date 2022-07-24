Kingdom reign again as 38th title is secured and Clifford’s coronation is complete

Kerry captains Seán O'Shea and Joe O'Connor lifts the Sam Maguire cup after the All-Ireland Senior Final Championship Final win over Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Kerry 0-20

Galway 0-16

Champions for the 38th time – and first time in eight years – Kerry will savour this All-Ireland final win as much for the journey as the destination.

The journey of the last few seasons of heartbreak. The journey of this season now embellished with the fourth title and piece of silverware available to them. And the journey of this game – all 80 minutes of it – that asked serious questions of a Kerry team – and management – that came up with the right answers when needed.

In the end Kerry had four points to spare over the most gallant of Galway teams, pulling away from a 0-16 apiece stalemate after 67 minutes with converted frees from David Clifford and Sean O’Shea bookending fisted points from Killian Spillane and Gavin White as the Kingdom reached for the winning line.

Manager Jack O’Connor spoke afterwards of it being one of the sweetest of all the final victories he has been involved in. Jack, see, is a blue-collar kind of fella, one who likes himself and his players to turn up their cuffs, spit on their hands, and work like men on a bog.

And, boy, did Kerry work for this win. Had to, too, because Galway kept them honest for every bit of it. Shane Walsh put in performance worthy of the occasion, kicking nine points, more of them than not outrageously good scores. Cillian McDaid wasn’t far behind, the midfielder kicking four from play, three in the second half when all the chips were on the table.

But Kerry had their match winners too. David Clifford bagged eight points, from play, marks and frees; the older brother Paudie helped himself to two. Killian Spillane came off the bench at half time and scored twice, the second – fisted over in that late sequence of scores – pushing Kerry two ahead and rocking Galway off the smooth rail they had been riding for much of the preceding 73 minutes.

Gavin White – who trained once since the semi-final and got up for that second to last point today – spoke afterwards of this Kerry team, this year, being able to grind out games better.

The Dr Crokes man said that semi-final win over Dublin a fortnight ago would have been lost a couple of years ago, but the Kerry team two weeks ago, and again today, were not for losing.

Much like Dublin did to them in the second half of their semi-final, Galway stared Kerry cold in the eye throughout this final as if to say ‘we’re not for bending or breaking today’. And just as they had done in the final quarter against the Dubs, Kerry stared back, never blinked and stood defiant.

Jack O’Connor is a manager who never takes a step back, and now Kerry have a team in his image. Before they kicked for home in the 67th minute Kerry had led just twice in this game: first after 42 minutes when David Clifford slung over a point in the 40th minute to make it 0-11 to 0-10, and again in the 53rd minute when Clifford’s free made it 0-15 to 0-14.

And still, to their credit, Galway kept coming. Paudie Clifford doubled Kerry’s lead in the 56th minute but within nine minutes the Connacht champions were back level – Walsh converting a free before the irrepressible McDaid kicked his fourth point to make it 0-16 apiece.

Another iteration of this Kerry team might have swallowed hard and retreated into their shells – as White suggested – but there was sense that this was Kerry’s day.

It hadn’t started great, mind, and O’Connor admitted to there being harsh words in the dressing room at half time. Kerry’s early tactic of checking the pulse of Galway full back Sean Kelly and goalkeeper Conor Glesson behind him, was sign-posted early when David Moran launched a high ball down on top of David Clifford, but Galway dealt with it.

At the other end the Tribesmen were being just as direct. Sean O’Shea had to be alive to Liam Silke’s shot to deflect it out for a ‘45’ which Walsh converted and Galway were off and running in the fourth minute.

Four minutes later Stephen O’Brien had to get a vital intervention on Johnny Heaney’s shot to deflect it over the crossbar as Galway looked the better bet for an early goal.

By the twelfth minute Galway were 0-4 to 0-1 ahead, with Walsh running the show, and after 17 minutes they were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead. Good value for the lead? Well, yes and no. The Galway kick-out was poor, and Kerry had plenty of possession but their radar was off, with Paul Geaney guilty of two bad wides, though he did win and convert a mark in the 18th minute.

Stephen O’Brien – Kerry’s most effective forward in the first half – pointed to make it 0-5 apiece, but every time Galway found the right response. Walsh converted a free, David Clifford converted a mark.

Galway corner back Jack Glynn stole in for a great score. Sean O’Shea tidied up a foul on Paudie Clifford with a tap over free, but Galway went to the interval ahead, McDaid nailing a fine score on the overlap to sent his side to the break 0-8 to 0-7 ahead.

Harsh words, then, at the break from Kerry, but also reinforcements. The Spillane brothers, Killian and Adrian, replaced Geaney and Moran, the later having trained little recently through illness, which his manager referenced after the game.

The Templenoe impact wasn't immediate, with Walsh’s free pushing Galway two ahead early in the second half, but if it was obvious by now Kerry weren’t going to run away with this game, they weren’t going to play loosey-goosey with it either.

Jason Foley had a lock on Damien Comer all match. Tadhg Morley sat in the pocket, sweeping brush in hand. And Graham O’Sullivan had the game of his life, assisting three scores and converting in the 52nd minute to tie it up at 0-14 apiece after a cagey third quarter.

A minute later Kerry led for the first time. They were never behind after that.

After a Kerry performance more prosaic that pretty, there was a fitting finale: team captain Joe O'Connor won a foul for stand-in captain Sean O'Shea to convert. Five minutes later the pair were in the Hogan Stand, throwing Sam Maguire skyward. A Kingdom reigning again.

KERRY: Shane Ryan (Rathmore), Graham O’Sullivan 0-1 (Dromid Pearses), Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle), Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), Gavin White 0-1 (Dr Crokes), David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), Jack Barry (Na Gaeil), Diarmuid O’Connor 0-1 (Na Gaeil), Sean O’Shea 0-3 (2f) (Kenmare Shamrocks), Stephen O’Brien 0-1 (Kenmare Shamrocks), Paudie Clifford 0-2 (Fossa), David Clifford 0-8 (3f, 2m) (Fossa), Paul Geaney 0-1 (m) (Dingle).

Subs: Adrian Spillane (Templenoe) for D Moran (ht), Killian Spillane 0-2 for P Geaney (ht); Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys) for P Clifford (temp 43-47); Micheal Burns (Dr Crokes) for S O’Brien (57); Paul Murphy (Rathmore) for B Ó Beaglaoich (63); Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks) for P Clifford (70+3).

GALWAY: Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales), Liam Silke (Corofin), Sean Kelly (Moycullen), Jack Glynn 0-1 (Claregalway), Dylan McHugh (Corofin), John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), Kieran Molloy 0-1 (Corofin), Paul Conroy (St James’), Cillian McDaid 0-4 (Monivea-Abbey), Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew/Moylough), Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), Johnny Heaney 0-1 (Killannin), Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), Damien Comer (Annaghdown), Shane Walsh 0-9 (4f, 1 ‘45) (Kilkerrin-Clonberne).

Subs: Finnian Ó Laoi (Ab Spideal) for R Finnerty (47); Cathal Sweeney (Salthill/knocknacarra) for P Conroy (58); Eoin Finnerty (Mountbellew/Moylough) for J Heaney (63); Niall (Kilconly) Daly for M. Tierney (70+5).

REFEREE: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)