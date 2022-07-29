Kingdom expected to be back on the throne after battle royale against Meath

TG4 ALL-IRELAND SFC FINAL

Kerry v Meath

Sunday, July 31

Croke Park, Dublin. 4pm

Referee: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan)

When Mark Twain said that ‘the only two certainties in life are death and taxes’ he would surely have added a third if the Meath ladies football team were operating at the time, as there is no doubt that once the ball is thrown in at 4pm next Sunday that Kerry will employ a different tactical game plan to any that they’ve shown in the Championship thus far.

That’s not to say that the Kingdom’s brains trust will throw out the attacking formula that has served them so well in the Championship up to now, but they will certainly have to modify the way they approach the game if they are to bring the Brendan Martin Cup back to the Kingdom for the first time in 27 years.

Meath operate a system that is extremely difficult to play against and the have a blueprint that has been a huge winner since they first unleashed it nationally in the 2021 Division Two National Football League final. In many ways the game was like a horror movie for the Kingdom, and they couldn’t cope with the organized but unorthodox variety of runners that came at them on the counterattack to devastating effect that day.

The best way to describe this Meath team would be a sort of a love child between the Donegal men’s team of 2012 and the Tyrone team of 2021, with the mixture of a huge amount of bodies behind the ball when they lose possession, and the manic attacking frenzy when they go at you in broken play.

Teams have cottoned on to what they do this season and they haven’t been as impressive as 2021, but nevertheless they have been eking out the results to get to this stage. Dublin went to war with them in the Leinster final and beat them 1-7 to 1-5 but since then they have been unbeaten.

A first round Championship Series 0-9 to 0-9 draw with Armagh was followed with a 1-13 to 0-1 win over a hapless Monaghan team before a last second point from the gifted Emma Duggan saw them stumble over the line in the quarter final against Galway.

Duggan produced more heroics against Donegal in the semi final when she kicked three points in the final ten minutes to propel her side to a 0-12 to 1-7 victory. Meath played extremely conservatively in the first half and trailed by 1-3 to 0-3 at the break but completely changed their tactics at the start of the second period and pushed up on Donegal’s kick outs to devastating effect.

Six unanswered points propelled the Royals into a three-point lead by the three quarter mark and although Donegal tried hard to get a foothold on the game after that, Meath simply shut up shop once more to see out the game.

Kerry will be fully aware of Meath’s ability to switch things up tactically when needs be and Declan Quill alluded to this when he said that his team will have to be ready to implement plan A, B, C, and D. There is no doubt that patience will be a key word in the Kerry dressing room if they are to beat this Meath outfit.

Kerry’s scoring totals have been phenomenal so far and they’ve managed to garner 13-49 in their four games, which is just over 3-12 per game. Meath on the other hand have just scored 2-46 in their four games, which is less than a goal a game and just below twelve points.

We all know the attacking riches that Kerry possesses with Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Siofra O’Shea and Danielle O’Leary, so It’s the debit column that is probably more interesting in the context of this game. Kerry have conceded 5-44 in their four games, an average of just above 1-11 per contest, whilst Meath have left a miserly 2-28 go past them in their four games, an average of less than a goal a game and just seven points conceded.

It is clear that every score is going to be hard earned against this Meath outfit and chances will have to be taken when they present themselves. To be fair Kerry have been doing so thus far and sloppy turnovers and missed opportunities have been minimized to the full. They will have to continue in similar vein against the Royals as they will turn Croke Park into Hell’s Kitchen once more.

Match-ups will be key to the Kerry cause. Kayleigh Cronin or Aishling O’Connell will probably pick up Emma Duggan and Cáit Lynch has done a great job on the talismanic Vickie Wall in the past. Powerful runners from deep like Emma Troy, Katie Newe and Orlaith Lally will have to be nullified though and frees will have to be kept at a minimum with the accurate Stacey Grimes about.

Kerry come into the final with a clean bill of health and are more than likely to choose the same side that started against Mayo in the semifinal. It is definitely not going to be a high scoring affair and the key for Kerry will be to go into the final quarter ahead of the opposition.

The great tennis player Billie Jean King once said “champions keep playing until they get it right.” Meath got it right last year but the growing sense is that Kerry’s time has come this year. By 5.30 on Sunday evening we should expect Caherdaniel’s Anna Galvin to be hoisting the Brendan Martin Cup high over her head in the Hogan Stand.

VERDICT: Kerry