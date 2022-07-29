Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kingdom expected to be back on the throne after battle royale against Meath

Kerry’s 27-year wait for All-Ireland title can end on Sunday with victory over reigning champions

In attendance at a photocall ahead of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final on Sunday next are Anna Galvin of Kerry and Shauna Ennis of Meath at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

In attendance at a photocall ahead of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final on Sunday next are Anna Galvin of Kerry and Shauna Ennis of Meath at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

In attendance at a photocall ahead of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final on Sunday next are Anna Galvin of Kerry and Shauna Ennis of Meath at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

In attendance at a photocall ahead of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final on Sunday next are Anna Galvin of Kerry and Shauna Ennis of Meath at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

kerryman

Dan Kearney

TG4 ALL-IRELAND SFC FINAL

Kerry v Meath

Privacy