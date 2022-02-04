Kilmoyley’s Royle to miss final as Croke Park uphold suspension

Adrian Royle's bid to play some part in Saturday's All Ireland club intermediate hurling championship final with Naas are at an end after the GAA's hearings committee upheld his ban. He picked up a red card in the semi-final with Derry's Banagher Photo by Ciara Buckley

Adrian Royle’s bid to have his ban overturned for Saturday's All Ireland Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Final with Naas in Croke Park (5pm) has failed.

The club made representations to the Central Hearings Committee at Croke Park on Thursday evening – virtually it’s understood – and, while the Kilmoyley case was believed to have been relatively strong, it still wasn’t enough as the committee members elected to uphold the ban.

There’s no time with the final being played in a little more than 24 hours time to appeal the decision to the Central Appeals Committee.

The popular full-forward was sent off during injury time at the end of the second half of Kimoyley’s All Ireland semi-final with Derry and Ulster champions Banagher.

Even if the chances of Royle getting the ban overturned were never any more than 50/50 at best, it still must be considered a blow for the club to lose him for such an important game.

The former Kerry hurler has been a key player for the club during their run to the All Ireland final, particularly during the provincial and All Ireland series.

A powerful physical presence in the full-forward line he dovetailed well with Kilmoyley’s star inside forward, Maurice O’Connor.

Against the might of the Kildare and Leinster champions on Saturday evening the club need everything to go their way.

The team and management are due to fly to Dublin tomorrow from Farranfore at noon. The club are hoping that by flying up they’ll get the benefit of players sleeping in their own beds and, at the same time, avoid having too much time to kill in the build-up to the game.

The game will be broadcast live on TG4’s YouTube channel.