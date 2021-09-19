Kilmoyley’s knowhow and experience sees them claim their 26th title in dramatic finale

GARVEY’S COUNTY SHC FINAL

Kilmoyley 1-14

St Brendans 1-11

Just like they always seem to, Kilmoyley they found a way. That’s what’s made them the serial winners that they are. That’s what’s seen them climb, out on their own again, atop the roll of honour with 26 titles.

Even when it looked like it could well have been St Brendans’ day Kilmoyley didn’t panic. Didn’t fret. Didn’t try to force it. Instead they dug deep. Worked harder. Tackled more. Got the hits in, fairly, as and when they could.

More than anything, though, when the opportunity came they were able to snipe it. Having that reservoir of experience to draw upon really tells on days like this. Knowing how to win as, certainly, it wasn’t the case that they wanted it more than a really gallant St Brendans outfit. There was no doubting the Ardfert men’s desire, just as there wasn’t Kilmoyley’s, but when push came to shove, once again, they lacked that little something extra.

Possibly and probably that was something as simple as composure, for they had their chances in this game. They certainly had a chance to put themselves decisively in the driving seat early in the second half when the ball broke to John Egan with the goal there to be taken. The effort scuffed wide and, while the game was certainly still there for the Brendans at that stage, it did feel like a water shed moment.

County finals turn on such things. Still one gets the sense that even had the veteran bagged the three pointer, Kilmoyley wouldn’t have been unduly ruffled. It’s just not in their DNA. Indeed, they refused to buckle all the way through. Even in the first half when St Brendans had the breeze at their backs, Kilmoyley never let them get too far out of sight.

Kilmoyley’s challengers were well up for the game and fired over inside the opening sixty seconds through Cian Hussey (assist Kevin Orpen), but as if to prove the point that Kilmoyley don’t give anything away easily Paudie O’Connor – a real tyro throughout alongside Matthew Flaherty – fired over in response.

By the first water break the Ardfert men were marginally in front – 0-4 to 0-3 – and just about good value for it. The sense was, however, that a point or two wasn’t going to be enough. Not with the breeze at their backs into the Horan’s end. Kilmoyley, still working their way into the game, would have known that too.

For John Meyler’s men to be level on the half hour following a point by the impressive Daire Nolan – 0-7 apiece – was a more than comfortable position to be in. As would have been a point or two deficit. Pádraig O’Sullivan’s fine point and a likely point from the placed ball by Cian Hussey wouldn’t have worried the Kilmoyley brains trust unduly.

A goal, however, well that had the potential to tip the balance here and when Hussey’s shot dropped short, allowing John Egan to pick the break and feed Kevin Hanafin for a goal literally on the stroke of half-time, the tide seemed to be turning the away of Ardfert. At 1-8 to 0-7 clear at half-time Tomás Moloney’s men were if not sitting pretty then at least stood with their fate in their own hands.

The half-time break didn’t halt their momentum either. They started the second half like men possessed with a pointed free straight away from Hussey and then that goal chance from Egan following a super assist by Seamus O’Halloran and an unfortunate slip in the Kilmoyley full-back line. Still not even that set-back seemed to put St Brendans off their task with Hussey extending their lead to six – 1-10 to 0-7 – eight minutes in the second half, and, really, that was as good as it got for St Brendans.

Maybe the gravity of their situation got to them, maybe they seized up a little, or just as likely Kilmoyley put the squeeze on as only they can. Whatever the exact alchemy, Kilmoyley soon took control of their destiny with five points up to the second water-break, all but erasing St Brendans’ hard-earned lead, were well in the hunt.

St Brendans’ lead might even have been erased entirely had Daire Nolan not slipped when bearing down on goal. Still with Adrian Royle into the fray and making a near instant impact as a target man, the Páirc Naomh Eirc outfit would have been feeling pretty good about themselves at the second water-break, just 0-12 to 1-10 behind.

Of course, Ardfert didn’t just disappear. They held on for dear life with guys like Darren Dineen and Eric Leen showing tremendous fortitude at the back to hold out Kilmoyley, who were pucking a free wides by then. A point by substitute Brendan O’Connor gave Ardfert their first score in sixteen minutes on 54 and, while Paudie O’Connor struck back straight away, one got the sense this was going down to the wire.

And it was and it did. First we had the drama for Maurice O’Connor’s goal, assisted by Tom Murnane who’d put in yet another trojan shift in a county final. It was pure uncut Kilmoyley. Brilliant hurling, brilliantly opportunistic in the best sense of the word. With Kilmoyley now two points clear, 1-13 to 1-11, it felt like that would be that. St Brendans, though, battled on.

They even had the ball in the back of the net when Kevin Hanafin batted a Darren Dineen side line cut to the back of the net only for the referee, Limerick’s Mike Sexton, to adjudge it a square ball. With that – and a second point by super sub Adrian Royle – the jig was up for the challengers. A tough result for St Brendans to take, perhaps, but ultimately a fair one.

Kilmoyley deserved it. There’s nobody like them to deliver on their potential on the biggest stage. Neilus Flynn is theirs, again, it’s no coincidence.

KILMOYLEY: John Brendan O’Halloran, Dónal Kennedy, Colman Savage, Flor McCarthy, James Godley, Dougie Fitzell, Tom Murnane, Paudie O’Connor, (0-2) Matthew Flaherty, Jordan Brick (0-1), Daniel Collins (0-6, 5f), Dáire Nolan (0-2), David McCarthy, Robert Collins, Maurice O’Connor (1-1) Subs: Ronan Walsh for R Collins, half-time, Adrian Royle (0-2) for D McCarthy, 38,

ST BRENDANS: Darren Delaney, Pádraig O’Sullivan (0-1), Killian Wolff, Setphen Leen, Kevin Orpen, Fionán Mackessy (0-2), Darren Dineen, Eric Leen, Dáithí Griffin, Kevin Hanafin (1-0), Pádraig Kearney, John Egan, Seán Brosnan (0-2), Seamus O’Halloran, Cian Hussey (0-5, 3f) Subs: Fionan Horgan for S Leen, 48, Brendan O’Connor (0-1) for K Orpen, 50, Eoghan Kearney for P O’Sullivan, 53, Nathan O’Driscoll for S O’Halloran, 55

REFEREE: Mike Sexton (Limerick)