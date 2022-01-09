Kilmoyley’s history boys show nerves of steel to claim first ever provincial crown

MUNSTER CLUB IHC FINAL

Kilmoyley 0-24

Courcey Rovers 0-21

When history beckoned, Kilmoyley looked it in the eye and coolly delivered the goods on the biggest stage.

There were times in their famous victory over Cork’s Courcey Rovers that they could have blinked, times when the game threatened to escape from their grasp, but each and every time it did, they came up with the right answers.

Down four points – twice – in the fourth quarter would have seen other, lesser teams wilt. Not Kilmoyley. Instead it was their cue to dig deeper, go further, work harder. That’s Kilmoyley for you. They’re never beaten until the game’s over.

It’s something almost intrinsic to the club writ large going back the best part of over 20 years. More than that, though, this bunch in particular is special. The bond between them is clear as day.

Kilmoyley, they fight for each other. They fight for their management team. They fight for their people, who made their presence felt all the way through the game in the Gaelic Grounds. Sixteenth man? You could certainly make the case for it.

To do what they did took heart, it took courage and, showing all those qualities and more, they capped a frankly remarkable weekend for Kerry hurling. A weekend of firsts. A first win over Tipperary. A first ever win for a Kerry club in a provincial championship.

To take nothing away from what the Kerry hurlers achieved on Saturday, what Kilmoyley achieved in Limerick a day later was probably more significant.

A sign that Kerry hurling has breached the glass ceiling, reached a new plateau. Certainly the hurling aristocrats of Munster will sit up and take notice of what was achieved over the course of 24 whirlwind hours.

Right from the off in the Gaelic Grounds, Kilmoyley looked like men who believed, men who were there to win. An early point from the industrious Paudie O’Connor set the tone. No step back, on the front from the word go.

They were in it all right. Courcey Rovers, of course, are a serious outfit and soon settled too, but they hit a large number of wides in the first half, which gave the Kerry champions more hope with each passing moment.

So much so that it was probably a little bit of a disappointment for Kilmoyley to not carry a lead into the first water break, when the sides were level at five apiece. Kilmoyley briefly took the lead again just after the interval with a pair of points from Daniel Collins – influential and unerring all through with the placed ball – and Jordan Brick.

Three points on the spin from Courcey to the half-time break, however, from Jerry O’Neill, Richard Sweetnam and Stephen Nyhan gave the Cork men the lead, 0-8 to 0-7, a sign perhaps, of which way the wind was blowing at the break?

Not quite; Kilmoyley were out the traps well at the start of the second half with points from David McCarthy and Robert Collins (assisted by Daniel), but Courcey then had their best spell of the game.

By the water break, they were two clear – 0-13 to 0-11 – and just about picking up steam. Twice in the fourth quarter, they went four clear. Twice Kilmoyley struck back straight away. Kieran McCarthy did so the first time, on 50 minutes, and it happened again through Maurice O’Connor – now really coming into his own – on 54 minutes to make it 0-17 to 0-14.

It felt, even then, like an uphill task for Kilmoyley to draw level, but uphill tasks are what Kilmoyley live for. O’Connor fired another point over on 58 to make it a two-point game as the North Kerry side evidently grew and Courcey shrunk a little into their shells.

Kilmoyley rode that momentum with a pair of points form Robert and Daniel Collins (a late free) to send the game to extra-time, 0-17 to 0-17. All the momentum with Kilmoyley; the question, then, was could they maintain that into extra-time?

No such doubts were necessary. Kilmoyley – back out on the pitch on the Ennis Road a good two minutes before their rivals – hit the ground running with points from Collins (a free) and sub Ronan Walsh from play.

It was all Kilmoyley now, and they very nearly had a goal through Maurice O’Connor, but his effort was blocked by Stephen Nyhan, with the ball then going down the other end for a Brendan O’Neill point. A four-point swing that felt potentially significant.

Kilmoyley, though, just didn’t ease off, swapping points twice with Courcey to go in with a two-point lead at half-time in extra-time, 0-21 to 0-19. A pair of points for Courcey, by Tadhg O’Sullivan and Aidan O’Donovan, levelled it up after the break, but even then, Kilmoyley held firm.

First with Maurice O’Connor scoring an outrageous point from wide on the right; and then again with Daniel Collins restoring that two-point lead with a free. It was their day, and they weren’t going to let anyone take it from them.

A final ‘65 sealed the deal, the day and a fully-deserved three-point win. This won’t be forgotten in a hurry. This will never be forgotten.

KILMOYLEY: John Brendan O’Halloran, Dónal Kennedy, Colman Savage, Flor McCarthy, James Godley, Dougie Fitzell, Tom Murnane (0-1), Kieran McCarthy (0-1), Paudie O’Connor (0-3), Matthew Flaherty, Jordan Brick (0-1), Daniel Collins (0-10, 9f, 1 ‘65), David McCarthy (0-1), Dáire Nolan, Maurice O’Connor (0-4) Subs: Adrian Royle (0-1) for D Nolan, 37; Robert Collins (0-1) for D McCarthy, 48; Ronan Walsh (0-1) for A Royle, 61; A Royle for R Collins, 71; D McCarthy for M Flaherty, 74; R Collins for J Brick, 80

COURCEY ROVERS: Stephen Nyhan (0-1f), Colm Daly, Brian Collins, Billy Mulcahy, Olan Crowley, Fergus Lordan, Shane McCarthy, DJ Twomey, Martin Collins, Tadhg O’Sullivan (0-6), Seán Twomey, Jerry O’Neill (0-2), Ronan Nyhan (0-1), Richard Sweetnam (0-8f), Colin Roche Subs: Aidan O’Donovan (0-2) for R Nyhan, half-time; Brendan O’Neill (0-1) for M Collins, 48; John McCarthy for J O’Neill, 61; Liam Collins for DJ Twomey, 66; Denis Coghlan for S McCarthy, 66

REFEREE: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)