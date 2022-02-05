Kilmoyley’s band of brothers can hold their heads high after gut-wrenching loss

Maurice O'Connor of Kilmoyley gets away from Seán Gainey of Naas during the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final match between Kilmoyley, Kerry, and Naas, Kildare, at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

ALL IRELAND CLUB IHC FINAL

Kilmoyley 1-11

Naas 0-16

They’d fight on their backs for each other these band of brothers. They’d strain every sinew, give every drop of blood in their bodies. Above all else, they’d never, ever surrender.

In defeat they’ll be devastated, they’ve every right to be. Who wouldn’t be under the circumstances? In time, though, you’d hope they’d look back on this day and not just this campaign with pride.

Kilmoyley were simply magnificent in the second half against Naas, showing all those Kilmoyley attributes they’ve shown time and again over the course of this campaign.

No situation is too daunting for this club, for this group of hurlers. At half-time we wondered if they’d lost their chance, we wondered if they’d simply come up against a superior force, we wonder if this was the one game that might run away from them.

When will we ever learn? Never, ever, doubt Kilmoyley. They regrouped at half-time and hit Naas with absolutely everything they had. At times you could visibly see Naas, so composed in the first half, struggle to cope with what the Kerry men were bringing to the table.

The rain fell and Kilmoyley rose to the challenge. First staying in touch by hook or by crook and then following a brilliantly taken goal by Dáire Nolan putting themselves into a position that was scarcely imaginable at half-time, with victory within their grasp.

That they didn’t quite get there is no shame, no stain. Naas really were a brilliant side, with skill in abundance, with hurlers galore and Kilmoyley pushed them to the very brink.

It was in the first half the Naas were at their most comfortable. Even after a really strong Kilmoyley start with a pair of points from Daniel Collins – one from play and one from a free inside the opening three minutes – there were early signs of their rivals’ superiority.

The Kildare men’s striking was that bit cleaner, their hurling that much more assured. Once Naas their first score of the game, a well-taken effort by Brian Byrne from play on five minutes, and those early nerves dissipated one got the sense they had a handle on Kilmoyley.

Not that Kilmoyley were being blown out of it or anything of the sort – they weren’t – but by the same token, Naas looked and felt the more comfortable side in their surrounds. That much clearer about what they were about.

With the breeze in their faces, Naas were well able to contain Kilmoyley in the full-forward line in particular. Maurice O’Connor often double or even triple marked as the absence of Adrian Royle was keenly felt.

Naas took the lead for the first time on eight minutes after points from Byrne and midfielder Rian Boran, and, while Kilmoyley struck back straight away through a brilliant Jordan Brick score (fielded from the puck-out and hit straight between the Hill 16 posts), Naas were back in front through Shane Ryan shortly after.

To give Kilmoyley their dues they stuck to their task and stuck on in there, keeping the score within reach – it was level on 18 minutes at 0-5 0-5 following a Daniel Collins free, and they even managed to fashion a lead a minute later again through Collins – but from the 20th minute on Naas were unquestionably in control hitting six unanswered to take a five point lead into time added on.

A last gasp Collins free reduced the gap to four in injury time giving Kilmoyley just the oh-so-vital bit of hope at the break, 0-7 to 0-11, playing into the breeze in the second half.

When Naas started the second half with a couple of points by full-forward James Burke and centre-forward Jack Sheridan, they were out to six in front and were six points clear again on 36 minutes following a pair of swapped scores from Daniel Collins and Rian Boran.

Naas, seemingly, in their pomp. Kilmoyley in all sorts of bother and, just like that, then Kilmoyley did as Kilmoyley do. They dug deep, battening down the hatches as the rain teemed down, to hold Naas scoreless over the next fifteen minutes.

In that time Kilmoyley had closed the gap to three – 0-11 to 0-14 – but for all their good work there was a feeling they needed a goal. As if on cue, that’s when it arrived.

Two second half subs combining for a brilliant finish – Ronan Walsh finding Daire Nolan for a simply smashing goal. 1-11 to 0-16 and game on with the momentum all with Kilmoyley.

They just needed to, at the very least, pull level. Put those extra doubts in Naas minds. Alas that score never came. Collins missed an effort for a ‘65 and bit-by-bit Naas regained their composure, even if Sheridan missed a seemingly vital free on 59 minutes.

In the end a brilliant point from James Burke – taking advantage of a turnover as Kilmoyley pushed for an equaliser – ended any lingering hopes of Kilmoyley pulling out the mother of all victories.

It just wasn’t to be, by boy god did these boys put up one hell of an effort. Would we expect anything difference from them? They didn’t get their fairytale ending, but they’ve still made memories to last a lifetime.

You can’t put a price on that, even now.

KILMOYLEY: John Brendan O’Halloran, Dónal Kennedy, Colman Savage, Flor McCarthy, Robert Collins, Dougie Fitzell, Tom Murnane, Matthew Flaherty, Paudie O’Connor (0-1), Jordan Brick (0-2), Daniel Collins (0-7, 5f), David McCarthy, Kieran McCarthy, James Godley, Maurice O’Connor (0-1)Subs: Ronan Walsh for K McCarthy, 38, Dáire Nolan (1-0) for D McCarthy, 45, Seán Maunsell for J Godley, 61 Blood: K McCarthy for R Walsh, 61-66

NAAS: Cormac Gallagher, John McKeon, Richard Hogan, Conor Gormley, Kevin Whelan, Ross Kelly, Seán Gainey, Rian Boran (0-2), Simon Leacy (0-2), Kevin Aherne, Jack Sheridan (0-4), Cathal Dowling, Brian Byrne (0-3), James Burke (0-2), Shane Ryan (0-3) Subs: Conan Boran for J McKeon, 51, Conor Dowling for C Dowling, 54, Kevin Kelliher for K Aherne, 61, Ian Blackburne for J Sheridan, 66 Blood: Conan Boran for R Kelly, 45-48

REFEREE: Chris Mooney (Dublin)