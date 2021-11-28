Kilmoyley stun Tipp champs with four star performance

Daniel Collins top-scored for Kilmoyley in their Munster Club IHC semi-final victory over Moyne-Templetuohy in Tipperary on Sunday afternoon Photo by Diarmuid Greene / Sportsfile

MUNSTER CLUB IHC QUARTER-FINAL

KIlmoyley 4-12

Moyne-Templetuohy 0-14

Kilmoyley gave Kerry hurling a massive boost with this comprehensive win over fancied Tipp champions, Moyne-Templetuohy in the Munster club intermediate hurling quarter-final at Templetuohy on Sunday.

Few gave the Kerry lads a chance against highly-rated Moyne-Templetuohy who included in their ranks two All-Ireland medal winning under 20 hurlers with Tipp (Gearóid O Connor and Conor Bowe) and who also had former county senior goalkeeping panellist Paul Maher operating between the posts.

Not alone did Kilmoyley topple their rivals, but they did it with some style, and while a ten point winning margin flattered the visitors to an extent, there was no denying they were the better side, and they will go forward now with great confidence to face Waterford standard bearers, Dunhill in the semi-final.

Slow into their stride, and trailing 0-1 to 0-3 after seven minutes, Maurice O Connor’s goal after 12 minutes really settled Kilmoyley, giving them a lead(1-2 to 0-4) that they never subsequently relinquished, or indeed looked like relinquishing. Daniel Collins was on his game from placed balls, and with the Kerry lads leading 1-4 to 0-4 at the first water break, Moyne knew they were in a serious game of hurling.

Kilmoyley goalie John B O Halloran denied Tom Meade a possible Moyne goal in the 17th minute and two minutes later the green flag was waving at the other end Adrian Royle netting after some careless Moyne defending. Had Moyne got a goal, the game might have taken on a different complexion. Collins however, added three pointed frees as Kilmoyley reached the interval with a 2-7 to 0-8 advantage.

Three minutes after resuming Kilmoyley rattled Moyne with a third goal from Daire Nolan and to add to the home side’s woes Gearoid O Connor, their “go to” man in attack, had to retire with an ankle injury after 46 minutes. At the second water break, Kilmoyley led 3-8 to 0-12, and with their confidence soaring by the minute they were looking the part of winners.

It got better for the Kerry lads as in the 49th minute Maurice O Connor bagged his second goal, quickly followed by an Adrian Royle point, and now with ten minutes to play, Kilmoyley were in full flight.

Two Jason Bergin frees raised Moyne hopes briefly, but it was the Kilmoyley boys who were flying at the finish, Collins (two) and O’Connor stretching their advantage with further points.

Moyne frustration saw Diarmuid Fogarty getting his marching orders following a second yellow card in injury time, but it made no difference – the Kerry men were through to the semi-final with quite a bit to spare.

Waterford’s Dunhill now block Kilmoyley’s path to Munster success and on this form, they will have no fears of the Déise opposition. The large Kilmoyley following gave their charges a rousing reception at the finish, applauding in particular the contributions of two-goal Maurice O Connor, industrious David McCarthy, accurate free-taker Daniel Collins, with Flor McCarthy, Tom Murnane, Kieran McCarthy and Colman Savage also having big games.

Moyne were greatly disappointed with their performance. Too many of their big guns were not firing, but Conor Bowe, Diarmuid Fogarty, Ciaran Lloyd, John Coghlan, and Thomas Hamill worked their socks off to further the Moyne cause.

KILMOYLEY: B O Halloran; D Kennedy, C Savage, D Fitzell; J Godley, F McCarthy, T Murnane (0-1); K McCarthy (0-1), P O Connor; J Brick, D Collins (0-8, 6f), D McCarthy; D Nolan (1-0), A Royle (1-1), M O Connor (2-1) Subs: M Flaherty for Nolan, 46

MOYNE-TEMPLETUOHY: P Maher (0-1f); S Lowe, C Lloyd, J Coghlan; J Taylore, T Hamill, T Hassett; P Meade, C Bowe (0-1); T Meade, G O Connor (0-7, 6f), S Hayes (0-1); D Fogarty (0-2), L Butler, J Bergin (2-2, 2f) Subs: D Leahy for Butler, 43, J Hassett for O Connor, 46, D Cantwell for Hayes, 48, E Guilfoyle for Meade, 56

REFEREE: N Malone (Cork)