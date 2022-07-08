Kilmoyley explode to life after poor first half to devour Dr Crokes and top group

Kilmoyely's Barry O'Sullivan tries to shake off Mike O'Connor of Dr Crokes in their County Senior Hurling Championship Round 3 game at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

GARVEY’S COUNTY SHC GROUP 2 ROUND 3

Kilmoyley 3-25

Dr Crokes 1-12

For much of the first half they played like county chumps, but for all of the second they played like the county champs they are – the consequence being that Kilmoyley eased to a 19-point win over a depleted Dr Crokes team to leave them with three points, same as Abbeydorney, but top of Group 2 with a superior scoring difference.

Despite a pair of Maurice O’Connor goals in the first half, Kilmoyley huffed and puffed to a two-point half time lead, 2-8 to 1-9, after Jack Lenihan’s 27th minute goal had put Dr Crokes two points ahead and full value for it too.

The third quarter of these games isn’t called the ‘championship quarter’ for no good reason, and Kilmoyley certainly showed up in those 15 minutes. They scored three points in the first 70 seconds of the second half and by the 45th minute they had outscored a flagging Crokes team 1-10 to 0-1. That was the game put to bed there and then. That the Killarney men managed just three points in the second period says it all of their wilting challenge with a number of key men missing.

The game was just 16 seconds old when O’Connor drifted on to Donal Kennedy’s long pass and slashed the ball past Michael Horgan to raise Kilmoyley’s first green flag. A 19-point win certainly looked possible right then, but Kilmoyley couldn’t build on that tonic start and instead laboured hard for the rest of the half against a well organised and very capable Dr Crokes challenge.

Dr Crokes will take no consolation from adjectives like gutsy and courageous and unlucky – nor should they. The Killarney team were never in this championship to make up the numbers, and over their two games they showed that they are a senior team on merit.

They certainly gave Kilmoyley as good as they got for the 34 minutes of the first half and made the defending champions look ordinary and beatable.

Midfielder Vincent Doyle snipped Crokes’ first point, and a couple more from Mark Heffernan (from play and a free) kept them nicely in touch.

Barry Dan O’Sullivan was hurling well in the Kilmoyely half forward line, with O’Connor always ready for the out ball inside, but Doyle, Anthony Keogh, Heffernan and Jack Lenihan were working hard to keep Crokes competitive.

When Heffernan converted a ‘65’ in the 21st minute Crokes were just that early goal behind, 1-6 to 0-6, and then Heffernan converted another pair of frees to bring his team to within a point of the champions.

Two minutes later Heffernan’s long-range free dropped into the square, Michael Lenihan got a touch on it, and brother Jack tidied up with a neat pull to the Kilmoyley goal. The Crokes two clear and Kilmoyley breathing hard.

Maurice O'Connor pointed from play. Crokes wing back Kevin Landers stung John Brendan O’Halloran’s hurley with a sweet strike.

Barry O’Sullivan pointed the equaliser and then O’Connor got the light but crucial flick on a long delivery to score his second goal and see Kilmoyley lead by a nervous and unconvincing two points at the interval.

Strong words, no doubt, for the Lerrig men and have time and it worked. Ronan Walsh pointed from the restart, and again from the Crokes puck-out. Jordan Brick followed immediately with a third.

By the time Michael Lenihan scored Crokes first point of the second half Kilmoyley had scored six. They won the third quarter by a dozen points. Adrian Royle came off the bench and helped himself to a goal and two points.

The champions are top of their group. They go into Saturday’s quarter-final draw still the team to beat.

Dr Crokes should – will – be a better team for the experience.

KILMOYLEY: John Brendan O’Halloran, Dónal Kennedy, Colman Savage, Philip Maunsell, James Godley, Dougie Fitzell, Tom Murnane, Kieran McCarthy, Paudie O’Connor 0-1, Jordan Brick 0-2, Ronan Walsh 0-4, Barry O’Sullivan 0-3, Maurice O’Connor 2-7 (0-5f, 0-1 ‘65’), Robert Monahan 0-5, Dáire Nolan. Subs: John Godley for J Godley (5), Robert Collins for P Maunsell (30 + 2), Adrian Royle 1-3 for P O’Connor (43)

DR CROKES: Martin Horgan, Cathal White, Stephen Foley, Patrick Crehan, Kevin Landers, Mike Milner, Shane Lyne, Vincent Doyle 0-2, Anthony Keogh, Declan Hickey, Mark Heffernan 0-7 (5f, 1 ‘65’), Mark O’Connor, James Murphy, Michael Lenihan 0-2, Jack Lenihan 1-1. Subs: Rob Ryan for P Crehan (ht),

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Cork)