Kilmoyley confirm appeal of Royle’s red card

Kilmoyley's Adrian Royle in action against Banagher in the All Ireland Club Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final against Derry's Banagher last weekend. He picked up a red card in the game and Kilmoyley have confirmed their intention to appeal Photo by Ciara Buckley

Kilmoyley are to appeal the red card picked up by full-forward Adrian Royle in injury time during last weekend’s All Ireland Club Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final with Derry’s Banagher at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.

The club’s assistant manager, Maurice Murnane, confirmed the appeal at a press event ahead of the All Ireland final with Kildare outfit Naas on Thursday evening.

“We’re going to appeal it,” he said.

"We’ve had a look at it now and it’s more of a reflex action, there was no malice in it. So look we’re going to appeal it and hope for the best on it.”

To lose Royle for the All Ireland final would be a big blow to the club. He has been a key figure for the Naomh Páirc Erc side this year, particularly since the Munster and All Ireland campaigns got underway.

“He is very important to us,” Murnane stressed.

"He hadn’t played in two years and he’s come back to us this year and he’s made a huge effort.

"Personally for himself to miss out on the day, it’s tough on him, but he’s here tonight and he’ll do everything he can to help the team if he can’t play.”