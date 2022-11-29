Kilmoyley are North Kerry U-13 ‘B’ hurling champions

Kilmoyley has won the 2022 North Kerry Under-13 ‘B’ Hurling Championship title following their 2-6 to 0-3 win over Crotta O’Neill’s. The final was played on an excellent surface at the ARC in Ardfert. The Michael O’Connell Memorial Shield was was presented to the winning captain Mikey Corridon, by Joe Walsh, North Kerry Hurling Board chairman. Mikey also won the Player of the Match Award. Match referee was John Hennessy from Ballyduff.

This brings the curtain down on all North Kerry competitions for 2022 with all finals now completed.

Well done to the Under-16 1/2 hurlers of Tralee CBS, The Green as they created history last Wednesday by winning the Munster Colleges C Hurling title for the first time in the history of the school. They defeated St. Augustine’s (Waterford) in the Final by 1-21 to 1-15. The Corn Darra Uí Dhonnabháin was presented to the winning captain Luke Rochford (Ballyduff).

Thanks to all involved including the staff coaches, school management and the players from Tralee Parnells, St. Brendan's, Kilmoyley, Ballyheigue, Crotta, Abbeydorney and Ballyduff.

Congratulations to North Kerry Hurling Board Treasurer, Paudie Dineen on his election as one of the Kerry GAA Munster Council delegates and to Liam Ross (Ballyduff) on taking up the position of County Hurling Officer. Best wishes to both during their terms of office.