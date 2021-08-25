Kerry

Killian Young: Right be be wary of Tyrone despite their well-documented Covid woes

Killian Young says Tyrone won’t be anywhere near as open as they were against Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium

Tyrone joint managers Brian Dooher (left) and Feargal Logan (right). Columnist Killian Young wonders what the two will have been able to come up with tactically for the Kingdom with an additional two weeks to formulate a plan of action Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile
Tyrone joint managers Brian Dooher (left) and Feargal Logan (right). Columnist Killian Young wonders what the two will have been able to come up with tactically for the Kingdom with an additional two weeks to formulate a plan of action Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Tyrone joint managers Brian Dooher (left) and Feargal Logan (right). Columnist Killian Young wonders what the two will have been able to come up with tactically for the Kingdom with an additional two weeks to formulate a plan of action Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Tyrone joint managers Brian Dooher (left) and Feargal Logan (right). Columnist Killian Young wonders what the two will have been able to come up with tactically for the Kingdom with an additional two weeks to formulate a plan of action Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Killian Young

After much disruption for both teams, we finally have an All Ireland semi-final to look forward to. The Tyrone camp, I imagine, would have been decimated over the last three weeks with players absent due to Covid, while also trying to sustain competitive training with a smaller group of players. 

I believe they utilised their extra time well with many Zoom calls focusing on tactical preparation, but it must be questioned as to how their bodies will be physically impacted for those who contracted the dreaded virus. Experts say that it takes five weeks for an athlete to recover to full fitness after a Covid illness, therefore time will tell next Saturday.

From Kerry’s perspective, it is a matter of staying patient and focused on the job in hand during this unsettling period. I think it is to be duly noted and hugely admired that Kerry were given the option of a direct route to the All-Ireland Final, but refused this invitation from the GAA.

