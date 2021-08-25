Killian Young: Right be be wary of Tyrone despite their well-documented Covid woes

After much disruption for both teams, we finally have an All Ireland semi-final to look forward to. The Tyrone camp, I imagine, would have been decimated over the last three weeks with players absent due to Covid, while also trying to sustain competitive training with a smaller group of players.

I believe they utilised their extra time well with many Zoom calls focusing on tactical preparation, but it must be questioned as to how their bodies will be physically impacted for those who contracted the dreaded virus. Experts say that it takes five weeks for an athlete to recover to full fitness after a Covid illness, therefore time will tell next Saturday.

From Kerry’s perspective, it is a matter of staying patient and focused on the job in hand during this unsettling period. I think it is to be duly noted and hugely admired that Kerry were given the option of a direct route to the All-Ireland Final, but refused this invitation from the GAA.

However, it was also a smart move, as Kerry will need this game more than ever if they end up making it to the final where they will be faced with a Mayo team with their tails up. The Kerry players need to be tested in a big game played at a frantic pace, which is impossible to replicate in training, so hopefully that is exactly what they get on Saturday.

Moving to the game itself, a takeaway I have from the Munster final was the high press game plan by Kerry for the opposition kick outs. Will that be Kerry’s game plan for the remainder of the campaign? It can be a risky tactical ploy; but it can also be extremely effective as it puts the ball up for grabs a lot more often.

This tactic involves twelve Kerry players squeezing high up the field. Four at full-forward line, four at the half-forward line and four at midfield. This closes the space for any opposition players to run into open pockets of space to receive a kick out on the run. Kerry want the ball bombed out to midfield to contest 50/50 duels.

It brings us back to the 2000s seeing Darragh Ó Sé fielding the “old-fashioned” kick outs. As Diarmuid Murphy used to say, “I’ll kick it out as far as I can and if you’re good enough, you’ll win it”. The good ole days!

This high press strategy takes time to perfect. You’re entrusting your players to create a habit and it has to be robust. I have no doubt mistakes were made in training when running this drill, but that’s the place to make the mistakes. There will be no time for mistakes in Croke Park as even one mistake can define a result.

So, what happens if Tyrone go long and win a clean catch or breaking ball? We only have two defenders and a goalkeeper sweeping? Priority number one is you foul or else tackle to stop the kick forward from the mark. Kerry will take whatever punishment to impede Tyrone for that five seconds in order for all defenders to sprint back into position.

Goalkeeper Niall Morgan has been Tyrone’s best player this year. He has an accurate long-range kick that could easily reach the half-way line in Croke Park, this will no doubt be a worry for the Kerry players and management. In saying that, I also assume that Morgan will have the wherewithal to try to avoid David Moran at all costs over the duration of the game as David will lord midfield if balls are falling in on top of his head.

So, do Kerry bear this in mind and slightly drop off to eliminate Morgan’s impact? I hope not. It’s horses for courses. We certainly don’t want Morgan tipping out 20 yard kicks to his full-back line and starting attacks time after time.

On the other side, what can Kerry deliver on their own kick outs? Tyrone would have been studying for weaknesses and when Kerry struggled for a short period against Cork, the kick outs were shaky and troublesome. The time to judge is when under pressure and Kerry were certainly asked questions in that first quarter against Cork.

Shane Ryan, a fine goalkeeper of course, but some would say he may yet need to prove himself. I previously complimented his distribution off his left leg as the right full-back is more than likely always open. Tyrone won’t be as aggressive as Kerry on the high press as they don’t want their defenders isolated one v one after the mauling in Fitzgerald Stadium, therefore Shane’s accuracy will need to be 100% to find those open pockets. At the end of the day, there will be no point in analysing Tyrone’s Morgan if we can’t look after our own house.

Therefore, I will be really looking forward to seeing what each side will do when it comes to their kick-out strategies. It’s all up for grabs and I think it’s going to be the defining part of the game. All-Ireland semi-finals can be determined by small details which can sway a result and the kick-outs will be an interesting element for sure.

Tyrone will be seeking to redeem themselves from their league game against Kerry where they rolled over and let Kerry walk all over them. Can they show more aggression and toughness? That league game was not the result many would have expected but, then again, Tyrone apparently used their trip to Killarney as more of a training camp. A three-night stay with two to three sessions a day. So, I am not sure I am fooled by their lacklustre display back in June.

What Tyrone would have learned from that day in Killarney is not to go toe-to-toe with Kerry in a game of football. Fifteen v fifteen, man for man and the best footballers will come on top. That won’t happen again and this is why Tyrone defend in packs. Nullify the space and protect their full back line. The Mickey Harte way effectively.

It’s difficult to write about key duels as I feel that this game will be very fluid. For instance, Tyrone half-forwards will probably fall back and mark Kerry’s half-forwards at times. This would free up Tyrone’s half back line to protect their full-back line where they can then use their energy to bomb forward if they win a turnover.

I think that is how we will see Tyrone on Saturday – running forward at speed. However, Kerry have countered this manoeuvre previously as seen in the league. Conor Moyler had no.12 on his back marking Seán O’Shea and Seánie went into the full-forward line to exploit one v one opportunities which worked to perfection.

The one duel that’s certain is David Clifford against Ronan McNamee. This will be a different task for Clifford as a lot more traffic will be in his vicinity. McNamee will have nightmares after Killarney and Clifford will want a rebound from the Cork game so it should make for an interesting match-up.

Tyrone lifted the Anglo-Celt Cup for the first time since 2017 and were content to control the possession and pick their points when the openings emerged. Kieran McGeary, for instance, spotted an opening in the first half after a series of passing and demanded the ball before splitting the post with a left-footed shot from distance.

Pádraig Hamspey came up from defence and curled one over from the outside of his boot. Michael McKernan and Darren McCurry then showed their poise to get shots away under pressure to increase Tyrone’s lead. It was calm and it was purposeful and it must have been so pleasing for new joint managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan in their first season in charge.

But Tyrone will be looking to atone for their 16-point hammering at Fitzgerald Stadium in June and this will this be at the back of their minds, especially the defenders.

As much as I believe it will be Kerry that will be victorious on the day, there is, of course, the chance that Tyrone could win this game with a little bit of extra tactical prowess and a lot more determination and desire than what we saw earlier this year.

It’s getting the right balance of defending in numbers but also attacking very quickly, which they have been getting better and better at this year under their new management structure. If their inside forwards get the ball quicker, they have the ability to cause damage.

Kerry will need to stay focused, put recent disruptions to the back of their minds and try to repeat what they have been doing this season. If they can do this, I believe we will be looking forward to an All-Ireland final on September 11 against Mayo.