Killian Falvey on fire as Annascaul book home quarter-final as Brosna miss out in Junior Premier

Annascaul corner forward Shane Foley gets to the ball ahead of Brosna midfielder Jamie O'Sullivan during their Junior Premier Championship Group 2 Round 3 game in Brosna on Sunday. Photo by John Reidy

COUNTY JUNIOR PREMIER FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP 2 ROUND 3

Brosna 0-11

Annascaul 3-8

Annascaul made it three wins from three games and a maximum six points to ease into the quarter-finals on a day Killian Falvey scored 3-2 to propel his side to a three-point victory over a Brosna outfit that for most of the game gave as good as they got in a very entertaining contest on a searing hot day.

The win means that Annascaul have the luxury of a home quarter-final against Fossa next Saturday but Brosna agonisingly exit the championship after Ballyduff’s 1-15 to 1-9 victory over St Michaels-Foilmore sees the north Kerry club qualify on a better score difference of two points. The old cliché of inches and fine margins certainly ring true in this case.

Annascaul’s ability to get goals at vital stages made all the difference, and in Falvey they had the ultimate marksman. He was ably supported by Jason Hickson who had a powerful game for the victors, who were also well served by Jack Farrell, James Crean and James Scanlon.

Brosna were down a few players, including ace score getter Tom McGoldrick, but Paul Walsh at corner forward really stepped up to the mark and had an outstanding game for the tangerine clad north Kerry side, finishing with a fine total eight points. Every time Walsh got near the ball he produced something worthwhile, but Brosna’s biggest problem was that they couldn’t get enough of it to him.

The hosts led by 0-3 to 0-2 after a very bright opening six minutes with Walsh slotting over the three, with the full deck of a point from play, a mark and a free, with Falvey after a fine run and James Crean (mark), keeping the Annascaul scoreboard ticking over.

The home side pushed 0-5 to 0-2 ahead by the 18th minute with Dave Curtin, fresh from his Kerry Masters exploits on Saturday, giving a towering display in the middle of the field where he combined very well with Flor McAulliffe and Tom Fitzgerald, and this axis gave Brosna the platform to control the game at this stage.

Walsh slotted a free, but Jason Hickson popped over two for Annascaul as the game ebbed and flowed. Brosna still looked the better side overall though, but misfortune struck for them three minutes before half time when Killian Falvey scored his first goal.

It came about when Seán Kennedy shot for a point but as it fell short in a crowded goalmouth Falvey was on hand to palm the ball to the net after a litany of errors by the Brosna defence. After playing second fiddle for a large portion of the first half, Annascaul now found themselves 1-4 to 0-6 ahead at the break and it gave them the impetus to kick on for the rest of the game.

Kieran O’Donnell levelled matters early in the second half but two points on the bounce from Shane Foley and James Crean (free) pushed Annascaul two ahead.

Brosna showed their renowned resilience again when Walsh hit a brace of his own to keep them just a single point behind. But Brosna were tiring now, and they were beginning to miss Dave Curtin’s presence around the middle of the field as he took up residence at full forward.

The game was turned on its head in the 50th minute when a sweeping move involving a number of players, including Jason and Eamon Hickson, saw Killian Falvey strike for his second goal.

Walsh and Jason Hickson traded scores as Brosna desperately tried to claw their way back in, but Falvey popped over another score for Annascaul after a counter-attack involving the impressive James Scanlon and Jack Farrell. Annascaul’s ability to move the ball at pace on the counter-attack was an effective ploy for them throughout.

Falvey saved his best until last and he finished the game with his hat trick third goal after Jason Hickson played a beautiful diagonal ball to put him in the clear, and the former Kerry U-21 punched the air with delight after a wonderful display.

Annascaul will be pleased with their win but not so much with their eleven wides and some messy turnovers. They are building a nice bit of momentum, however, and as the competition enters the business end they won’t be far off going all the way.

BROSNA: Steve McAuliffe; Maurice O’Keeffe, Shane Fitzmaurice, Killian Fitzmaurice; Dee McAuliffe, Tom Fitzgerald (0-1), Josh Innes; Jamie O’Sullivan, Flor McAuliffe; Darren Horan, Conor Lane, Dave Curtin, Paul Walsh 0-8 (2m, 2f), Kieran O’Donnell (0-1f), Danny Moriarty. Subs: Shane Curtin (0-1) for K Fitzmaurice (45 min), Jason Murphy for D Moriarty (47 min).

ANNASCAUL: Tommy Pierce; Sean Kennedy, Andrew Finn, Joe Hoare; Cian Griffin, Gearoid Lyne, James Scanlon; James Ashe, Donal Crean; Jack Farrell, Killian Falvey (3-2), Dave Smith; Shane Foley (0-1), James Crean 0-2 (1f, 1m), Jason Hickson (0-3). Subs: Eamon Hickson for S Kennedy (42 min), Alan Falvey for D Crean (42 min).

Referee: Dan Hayes (Duagh)