Killarney Legion and Dr Crokes book place in East Kerry SFC semi-finals with relative ease

Mike Piggott, chairman of East Kerry CCC, presents the Man of the Match award to Legion's James O'Donoghue after his team's Dr O'Donoghue Cup quarte-final win over Killcummin on Saturday. Photo by Maire O'Sullivan

EAST KERRY SFC (Dr O'Donoghue Cup) QUARTER-FINALS

Killarney Legion 0-15

Kilcummin 0-9

Kilcummin, fresh off the back of a somewhat facile victory over a very understrength Kenmare Shamrocks in the opening round, had the strong wind in their favour in the first half and opened strongly with points from Noel Duggan and Philip Casey. James O'Donoghue opened Legion's account with a free but Cian Foley replied from play.

Legion squared things with a Ryan O'Grady mark and another O'Donoghue free before Kieran Murphy pointed a '45. Legion went in front with two more frees O'Donoghue frees and a Thomas Moriarty point, with Padraig Lucey beginning to dominate the middle third, before Philip Casey (f) pulled one back to leave his side trailing by 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time – not a good omen, given that wind.

Both sides were reduced to fourteen men for the second half after an altercation and Kilcummin lost another key player to a black card. Noel Duggan did level matters on the restart but five points on the trot by Legion saw them take effective control. The unstoppable James O'Donoghue had four of those and Thomas Moriarty another.

The excellent Philip Casey pulled one back after Noel Duggan was twice denied by Legion keeper Brian Kelly, but Legion added two more points from Thomas Moriarty and Finbarr Murphy to make it 0-13 to 0-7 with ten minutes remaining. Kilcummin added two more points from frees by Noel Duggan but Legion never really looked like relinquishing their lead.

Dr Crokes 2-21

Fossa 0-6

Fossa, understandably enough, lined out without a number of regulars, including their two All Stars and Footballer of the Year. In the circumstances, they put up a decent battle, but points from the excellent Tony Brosnan, David Shaw, Mikey Casey, and Daithí Casey gave Crokes a commanding 0-9 to 0-5 lead at half-time. They upped it a gear in the second half and simply blew Fossa away at that stage, outscoring them by 2-12 to 0-1. A goal from Tony Brosnan helped him finish with a tally of 1-9, with Gavin O'Shea adding another to finish with 1-2.

EAST KERRY SFC (Dr O'Donoghue Cup) FIRST ROUND

Gneeveguilla 4-13

Firies 2-14

An early goal from Paraic Finnegan set Gneeveguilla on their way and points from Conor Herlihy and Seán O'Keeffe had them 1-2 to 0-2 in front. Points from Pa Warren, Paudie O'Leary, and Conor Herlihy (3) helped to maintain that lead but a determined Firies always kept in touch, with Stephen Palmer and Donnacha O'Sullivan showing well, and a 1-7 to 0-6 half-time deficit meant that the game was still very much in the mix.

Pa Warren and Seán O'Keeffe stretched the lead further on the restart. Firies did pull back a point but were rocked on their heels by a Jack Cremin goal. Further points from Connie O'Connor, Damien O'Sullivan, and Seán O'Keeffe had Gneeveguilla leading by 2-12 to 0-8. Firies hit back though, outscoring Gneeveguilla by 1-5 to a lone Paudie O'Leary point to leave just a goal between them with five minutes left.

Cian Doe, Niall Donohue, and sharpshooter Donnacha O'Sullivan were doing most of the damage, while James Horgan scored the goal. Gneeveguilla still had plenty of fire though, and Shane O'Sullivan coolly hit the net to double the lead. Donnacha O'Sullivan scored a Firies free but another goal by Sean O'Keeffe in the last minute of normal time effectively sealed the win despite a late consolation goal for Firies.

Listry 3-16

Currow 1-9

Listry shook off the shadows of their defeat to Fossa in the County Junior Final with a devastatingly clinical display against Currow, even in the absence of Ronan Buckley. Once again players like Ruairí Murphy, Jimmy O'Leary, Aaron O'Shea, and Joe and Damien Clifford stepped up to the mark. They led by a single point, 0-7 to 0-6, at half-time and it was still deadlocked at 0-10 to 1-7 after John Curtin goaled for Currow. However, that just seemed to spur Currow on and a goal from Aaron O'Shea plus two more from Joe Clifford saw them pull away for a convincing win.

Spa 1-12

Rathmore 0-8

Spa hadn't a competitive game in two months, but that disadvantage was offset by an understrength Rathmore, who were without big guns like Paul Murphy, Shane and Mark Ryan, and Brian Friel – understandably, a large part of their focus would be on the upcoming Munster Intermediate clash with Kanturk this Saturday. Ryan O'Carroll and David Spillane traded early points with Darragh Rahilly (2), but two Evan Cronin points, one from the outstanding Dan O'Donoghue, and a goal from Liam Kearney put Spa in control.

Rathmore trimmed the gap through Mark Reen and Dan Murphy but Evan Cronin and Dan O'Donoghue added further points to give Spa a 1-7 to 0-4 half-time lead. Mike Foley and James Darmody (m) exchanged points but another Spa scoring burst that included scores from Ciarán Spillane (2), Evan Cronin, and David Spillane meant that they always maintained their advantage despite points from Cathal Ryan (3) and James O'Sullivan.

In the remaining two quarter-finals Spa play Listry in Spa this Sunday at 2pm and Gneeveguilla play Glenflesk this Sunday at 12 noon in Gneeveguilla.