Kilgarvan make light work of St Brendans in County Intermediate Hurling Final

Paudie Dineen, Kerry County Board Hurling Officer, presenting the Cup to John Mark Foley Captain of Kilgarvan Hurling team. The Intermediate Hurling Championship Final in the Fitzgerald Stadium on Wednesday Photo by Tatyana McGough

The Kilgarvan hurling team that won the Intermediate Hurling Championship Final in the Fitzgerald Stadium on Wednesday Photo by Tatyana McGough

COUNTY IHC FINAL

Kilgarvan 3-13

St Brendans B 0-11

First things first it has to be said that Kilgarvan were deserving winners of the latest Intermediate County Championship when they emphasised their supremacy in this grade against St Brendans’ B side in the Fitzgerald Stadium on Wednesday night.

They had five players who played with the Kerry Senior hurlers not so long ago pitted against young lads starting out and old lads finishing up, in essence a B side in name and in makeup.

Then when you take into account that Kilgarvan have now three of the last five intermediate titles and have played in the Division 1 of the county league in the recent past, the result was inevitable from a long way out.

In fact the contrast between both sets of forwards adds to the argument that it’s time for Kilgarvan to step up to the senior ranks, despite the fact they will claim as a dual club they will be shown no mercy by the CCCC.

All six Kilgarvan forwards scored plus two points from midfielder Ronan Foley, while only teenager Fionán Egan got on the St Brendans score sheet, 0-11 in total and just one from play. Naturally Fionán did not lick his scoring prowess off a stone as he son of the great John Egan so no further explanations necessary.

There was another talking game pre and post game regarding the length of the grass at the Fitzgerald Stadium, which must be a first, but it appears there were crossed wires somewhere as the Fitzgerald stewards claim they were not told about the game until that morning because they would have cut the grass if they knew they were hosting the final.

Leaving the Stadium the general consensus was that the final should have been played on Sunday before the SHC final and not on a Wednesday night, but most likely the CCC would counter that by saying that there is the football club championship games to be played and Kilgarvan are playing Duagh in a must-win game this weekend.

In fact as the hurling and football teams are one and the same, it will mean that seventeen Kilgarvan players will have played four championship games (two hurling plus two football) in 11 days, which is taxing enough with such a small panel.

To the game itself, Kilgarvan with no Dónal O’Sullivan, Flor O’Sullivan nor Glyn Egan were quick into their stride after Fionán Egan had converted a second minute free for St Brendans and the only time they actually led in this game.

Cian O’Connell soon levelled from a free after a foul on himself and a minute later Kilgarvan struck for their first goal when saw Gearóid Fennessy gain possession, but TJ Stack made a great stop, but the ball came back out, Daniel Casey was on hand to fire low to the St Brendans net.

John Mark Foley was at centre-back with Gearóid Fennessy at full-forward as Kilgarvan shot two wides and Fionan Egan kept St Brendans B in touch with his free taking.

Kilgarvan were physical at the back with Gary Randles, Liam Twomey, Ger Donovan and John Mark Foley in control, but up front they were not putting it together and not sailing into the sunset.

To be fair the St Brendans defence must be given credit for sticking to their task, with Killian Wolff, Gavin Raggett and Pádraig Mulrennan impressive, but the floodgates eventually opened in the third quarter.

Points from Cian O’Connell and a John Mark Foley special from distance saw Kilgarvan move 1-3 to 0-3 ahead with Fionán Egan responding with two frees for the Ardfert side.

By the 20th minute is was 1-5 to 0-5 with Ronan Foley and O’Connell adding a pint each while Egan converted two more frees. Egan reduced the gap to two in the 23rd minute, but as if sensing danger two Cian O’Connell frees left Kilgarvan leading 1-7 to 0-6 and they were anything but impressive.

Kilgarvan, however, were a different side in the second half as they upped the tempo and suddenly Ronan Foley took over around midfield driving through the St Brendans defence for a superb point before Kilgarvan struck for the decisive goal and it was oozing with quality.

Daniel Casey raced goal wards from the left flank and when it looked as if he was running out of road, he spotted Richard O’Sullivan raiding on the right and a quick swing of the hurl saw the sliotar reach O’Sullivan who blasted the ball past a helpless TJ Stack.

Three unanswered points followed from Daniel Casey and Cian O’Connell (two) and midway through the half, Kilgarvan led 2-11 to 0-6 and it was game set and match to the boys from the Roughty.

Fionán Egan continued to plough a lone furrow adding five more points while Kilgarvan appeared to ease off with the weekend in mind no doubt but in the 57th minute they finished off another Intermediate title with Keith Harrington adding a third goal for a comfortable eleven point win.

Clearly Kilgarvan’s theme song must be ‘The only way is up’.

KILGARVAN: Tadgh O’Donoghue: Gary Randles, Liam Twomey, Ger Donovan; Shane O’Sullivan, Gearóid Fennessy, Eoin O’Shea; Ronan Foley (0-2), Jack Foley; Keith Harrington (1-0), Daniel Casey (1-1), Richard O’Sullivan (1-0); Corey Murphy (0-1), John Mark Foley (0-1), Cian O’Connell (0-8, 7f) Subs: Con Godfrey for D Casey (inj), 57, Dion Murphy for C Murphy, 61, Pádraig Dillon for G Randles, 61

ST BRENDANS: TJ Stack; Cian McCarthy, Killian Wolff, Shane O’Mahony; Gavin Raggett, Paul Mulrennan, Eoghan Kearney; Mikey Davis, Fiachra Ennis; Jack McCarthy, Seamus O’Halloran, Kevin Orpen; Fionan Egan (0-11,1f) Darragh Courtney, Shane Griffin Subs: Chris Lawlor for S Griffin, 18, Jerry Wallace for C McCarthy, 37, David Fitzgerald for F Ennis, 51, Dan Finnegan for D Courtney, 52, John Davis for K Wolff, 57

REFEREE: Mike Hennessy (Ballyduff)